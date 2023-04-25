 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you're going to claim you were stomping on the brake to stop from crashing your car through the front of an Apple store, remember that modern cars have data recorders that will show if you are lying about that   (cnn.com) divider line
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lemons, Apples, lot of fruit things happening these days, farmers markets should be on high alert.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While this guy in particular is lying, it's not uncommon for people to mash the gas when they intend to hit the brakes - they just stomp down and hit the wrong pedal.  The black box will only show full throttle application in those cases.

Americans can't drive.
 
muphasta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Amusing tag? Really? 
1 dead, 22 injured, not all that amusing. 
Were you vacillating between Hero and Amusing tags?

His pic makes him look like a smug A-hole and of course his lawyer looks forward to litigating this case. He'll be getting paid defending this @$$hat.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My dad was still driving his Dodge Challenger up to the casino a few months before he died. He couldn't pick himself up off the ground when he fell, and had so little feeling in this hands he crushed the keys on his laptop. We didn't know he was going out during the day until mom found a charge for fuel at a gas station near the casino. She made him mug for a Silver Alert shot in case she came home and he wasn't there. We were a little worried he'd go out stomping the gas thinking it was the brake.

/neuroblastoma
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stomping on the brake, stomping on the gas. Same thing really.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's why I married my car so it can't be made to testify against me.

/checkmate!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

muphasta: Amusing tag? Really? 
1 dead, 22 injured, not all that amusing. 
Were you vacillating between Hero and Amusing tags?

His pic makes him look like a smug A-hole and of course his lawyer looks forward to litigating this case. He'll be getting paid defending this @$$hat.


Dead and injured apple users.  Always funny.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: While this guy in particular is lying, it's not uncommon for people to mash the gas when they intend to hit the brakes - they just stomp down and hit the wrong pedal.  The black box will only show full throttle application in those cases.

Americans can't drive.


True. Most just aim their cars and trucks, much like their guns.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: While this guy in particular is lying, it's not uncommon for people to mash the gas when they intend to hit the brakes - they just stomp down and hit the wrong pedal.  The black box will only show full throttle application in those cases.

Americans can't drive.


All control inputs are recorded, however, if the sensor on the brake pedal were dead or disabled somehow, then it wouldn't register.  I'm guessing they are finding that is not the case, though.

Pedal inputs are typically recorded as the detected angle, rather than how much throttle.  Throttle is a separate value entirely, which is connected *to* the angle of pedal, but is not the same as.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not again 5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The article states that he had no drugs or alcohol in his sytem.  No word on pure outrage and hate.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

muphasta: Amusing tag? Really?


I think because it's amusing that he's saying he was pressing the brake pedal, but the car data shows he did not.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Once on CHiPs a guy claimed in court his cruise control, which was new technology at the time (at least for us regular folks) malfunctioned leaving the accelerator stuck. Ponch's testimony that there were no brake lights proved the guy was lying.
/ Long story short, I've seen this episode.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Not again 5: The article states that he had no drugs or alcohol in his sytem.  No word on pure outrage and hate.


I can't even imagine what a motive might've been here.  Some previous altercation with the construction worker that was killed?  Some previous altercation with Apple or an Apple employee?  Ex-wife or ex-girlfriend or something like that inside the Apple store?  Suicide attempt?

Whatever it might've been, I'm sure he regretted doing whatever it was in that fashion, as he sat with his car at the back wall of the Apple store.
 
