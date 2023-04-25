 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Scientists: Welp, we're boned   (bbc.com)
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Glad I don't have kids!

/rocks back and forth in a corner
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
And Florida thinks their flooding problems are bad now...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Carl Sagan testifying before Congress in 1985 on climate change
Youtube Wp-WiNXH6hI
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I miss Chris Farley
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
The triumph of science is that it can predict upcoming disasters so that we can come together to prepare, thereby preventing massive human suffering.

The tragedy of science is that, as it turns out, no1curr.
 
pounddawg
1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size

corpgov.netView Full Size
 
Jesterling
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
1 hour ago  
So more sulphur?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  
I guess it's good that we have Manchin and the GOP itching to give fossil fuel companies more tax subsidies and "DRILL BABY DRILL!"
 
Stud Gerbil
1 hour ago  
So move north to higher ground?   Welcome to Ohio.
 
thealgorerhythm
1 hour ago  

OldRod: And Florida thinks their flooding problems are bad now...


It's okay. By the end of the century flooding problems won't have Florida.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
*reads article*
And this is why I just won't stop smoking weed.
*puts headphones back on*
 
rockymountainrider
1 hour ago  
Well, we tried nothing and we're all out of ideas...
 
thealgorerhythm
1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: So move north to higher ground?   Welcome to Ohio.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
1 hour ago  

raerae1980: *reads article*
And this is why I just won't stop smoking weed.
*puts headphones back on*


So you admit to contributing to air pollution
 
Anenu
1 hour ago  
Its been pretty clear that we aren't going to take the necessary steps to deal with climate change until it is well in force and even once we do we will still have a century of buildup till things start stabilizing again. Personally I'm just glad I'm up by the Great Lakes already.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

maudibjr: raerae1980: *reads article*
And this is why I just won't stop smoking weed.
*puts headphones back on*

So you admit to contributing to air pollution


Yes, I exist.  I even sometimes fart. ;-P
 
Melvin Lovecraft
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wp-WiNXH6hI]


/I miss Carl Sagan
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

maudibjr: So more sulphur?


A couple of supervolcano eruptions and we'll be fine
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Dammit. I'm only 58. I was really hoping to die off before the shiat really starts hiatting the fan...
 
Boojum2k
1 hour ago  
Rage! Blow! You cataracts and hurricanoes!
 
hereinNC
1 hour ago  
It's not like Warm Waters in the Atlantic ever produce anything bad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: Dammit. I'm only 58. I was really hoping to die off before the shiat really starts hiatting the fan...


Leaving Las Vegas - Ultimate Booze Run
Youtube 0SYpSl0XfGw
You can do it!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Anenu: Its been pretty clear that we aren't going to take the necessary steps to deal with climate change until it is well in force and even once we do we will still have a century of buildup till things start stabilizing again. Personally I'm just glad I'm up by the Great Lakes already.


The problem is all those farkers will be coming up here next.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
1 hour ago  
Well, that's natural cycles for you. They naturally whip around in wild ways. The world is unpredictable and therefore we shouldn't try.

The real problem is immigrants.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: Dammit. I'm only 58. I was really hoping to die off before the shiat really starts hiatting the fan...


That's less a factor of your age than it is your hobbies.

/Thinking about picking up amateur mine disposal
 
Catsaregreen
1 hour ago  
Been hearing this crap all my life. Ain't worried one bit.
 
Erma Gerdd
1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

SpocksEars: Dammit. I'm only 58. I was really hoping to die off before the shiat really starts hiatting the fan..


I remember being a teen, doing the math...

"Hey in 2000 I'll be 36, an old fart living in home with a white picket fence...when I am not touring with my top-10 band playing at MSG..."

Funny how life works out huh?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
52 minutes ago  
FTA: "This month, the global sea surface hit a new record high temperature. It has never warmed this much, this quickly.
Scientists don't fully understand why this has happened."

A war and billionaires launching rockets?

Or is this a case of 'scientists have only accounted for 99% of the problem, so we'll word it so sounds like they don't know anything'?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
52 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: cretinbob: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wp-WiNXH6hI]

/I miss Carl Sagan


Over the years I have realized his true genius was communicating.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
51 minutes ago  
Hope floats.
 
Vtimlin
49 minutes ago  
Open that ozone hole and let some heat out.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
Global warming feels like the 2A for the rest of the world.  If you don't live in the US, don't worry! We can have our own f*ckwits gangbang.  Let's embrace the collective paralysis as we meander towards the obvious inevitable.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Melvin Lovecraft: cretinbob: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wp-WiNXH6hI]

/I miss Carl Sagan

Over the years I have realized his true genius was communicating.


Both Carl Sagan and James Burke were great inspirations to me back when I was younger.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
46 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Been hearing this crap all my life. Ain't worried one bit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
42 minutes ago  
We can cancel this out with Nuclear Winter
 
Colonel_Angus
40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [YouTube video: Carl Sagan testifying before Congress in 1985 on climate change]


That can't be true.  I've been told by many Very Smart People (tm) on the internet that the fossil fuel industry managed to hide the truth of climate change from everyone until just 5 or 10 minutes ago.

Surely humanity couldn't have been warned almost 40 years ago and then chose to ignore the warning.  Surely we didn't continue to live high consumption lifestyles without a care for the future.  Our much touted intelligence would have prevented that, wouldn't it?
 
Grumpy Cat
39 minutes ago  
Hey, everyone! We're all getting laid!!!
 
Catsaregreen
36 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Catsaregreen: Been hearing this crap all my life. Ain't worried one bit.

[Fark user image 850x727]


Yep, it's not like we haven't had any floods, droughts or hurricanes before the Industrial Revolution/Cars/Columbus. If you want to pay more taxes and lower your standard of living for some invisible sky wizard (CO2), go for it. BTW, I drive a hybrid and used to have a Prius, so I'm better than you.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
35 minutes ago  
So what? We're all going to drown. What's more important? Our lives and futures or all the value that's been added to the shareholders? You guys need to get past yourselves and think about the greater good
 
Communist Middleschool Student
32 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: FlashHarry: Catsaregreen: Been hearing this crap all my life. Ain't worried one bit.

[Fark user image 850x727]

Yep, it's not like we haven't had any floods, droughts or hurricanes before the Industrial Revolution/Cars/Columbus. If you want to pay more taxes and lower your standard of living for some invisible sky wizard (CO2), go for it. BTW, I drive a hybrid and used to have a Prius, so I'm better than you.


Careful the willful ignorance that covers for your laziness is showing.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Hey, everyone! We're all getting laid!!!


No.  No, you're not.
 
1funguy
26 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Glad I don't have kids!

/rocks back and forth in a corner


Glad my kids hate me...
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
24 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Dammit. I'm only 58. I was really hoping to die off before the shiat really starts hiatting the fan...


That was my retirement plan as well. Despite my best efforts at achieving new highs in diabetic ketoacidosis, I'm still here...
 
1funguy
24 minutes ago  
Isn't this a good thing, though?

We will just be able to reach over the side boat, grab a handful of freshly cooked seafood, and enjoy it right out of the shell.


It's really just a matter of positive attitude.
 
Nimbull
23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wp-WiNXH6hI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I love Sagan but today's conservative Congress would string him up faster then a knobby knee meme post on a female swimsuit article. MTG would be frothing at the mouth and Trump would say he never heard of Sagan and say he was a pool boy or something.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  
We know it's coming...and we aren't doing a damn thing to stop it.

*ohwellasciiimage*
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
19 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: FlashHarry: Catsaregreen: Been hearing this crap all my life. Ain't worried one bit.

[Fark user image 850x727]

Yep, it's not like we haven't had any floods, droughts or hurricanes before the Industrial Revolution/Cars/Columbus. If you want to pay more taxes and lower your standard of living for some invisible sky wizard (CO2), go for it. BTW, I drive a hybrid and used to have a Prius, so I'm better than you.


About that 'We;ve Always Had Bad Weather' strawman...
 
