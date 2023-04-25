 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Super smack. Now you can catch gonorrhoea by kissing (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Disease, Sexually transmitted infection, Risk, Sexual intercourse, Expert, Pharynx, Knowledge, United Kingdom  
•       •       •

292 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2023 at 10:50 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, so it can happen.  But what's the likelihood?  Are we talking "exceedingly rare, but possible," or are we talking "farking someone with gonorrhea without a condom" rates?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kiss me where it smells funny?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

blatz514: Kiss me where it smells funny?


What...like Cleveland?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blatz514: Kiss me where it smells funny?


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess that's not super surprising. It's a mucous membrane infection. It is not unheard of for people to put their mouth mucous on someone else's crotch mucous. If they then later put their mouth mucous on someone else's mouth mucous...clap.  Does an oral gonorrhea infection have symptoms? If no, then I could see how that'd happen.

Is this new change because of some underlying disease process change, or simply because they started looking for it now (possibly because people are getting tested for it more without having symptoms?)
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rat-hole to rat-hole?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My high school health teacher said this was a possibility (although not a likely one) back in the 70s.

/ She was like a cool big sister
// Very Catholic, though
/// I always wondered if she ended up having kids
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
....If this is what it takes to get me to stop smoking weed with randos I meet at heavy metal shows...
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Is this new change because of some underlying disease process change, or simply because they started looking for it now (possibly because people are getting tested for it more without having symptoms?)


Everyone's had COVID, we're suffering from mass depleted immunity, and opportunistic infections are taking off.

Good luck finding antibiotics.
 
6nome
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's not dope.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She knew!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As long as it's not airborne, I'll be alright.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.