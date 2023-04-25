 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Tonight on MAXIMUM AMERICAN TOURIST, a woman with unusual jewelry visits Australia and hilarity ensues   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Dumbass, Australia, United States, European Union, Firearm, Small arms, Canada, Developed country, Switzerland  
•       •       •

592 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2023 at 11:05 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"..and smuggling gold"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Love the new CNN tag.

NO LEMON PARTY!
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But did she have a superfluous third nipple?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bond movies don't start out as action packed as they used to.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...which of course raises the question:  how the hell did she get into LAX with the gun in the first place?

/TSA == security theatre
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

xanadian: ...which of course raises the question:  how the hell did she get into LAX with the gun in the first place?

/TSA == security theatre


Gun was likely in her checked baggage. A gun in checked baggage is okay as long as it's tagged correctly by the airline and packaged in the proper type of case. Her problem likely stems from the fact that she didn't apply for or receive a proper export license from the US nor did she get an import license from Australia. As much as folks like to dunk on TSA, this has nothing to do with them at all. This would be more of a problem with Customs as the firearm wasn't declared on an outbound international flight.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Man With The Golden Gun - Opening Title HD
Youtube JeF7OAy3_Vw
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xanadian: ...which of course raises the question:  how the hell did she get into LAX with the gun in the first place?

/TSA == security theatre


If it was not loaded and in her checked luggage, I'm not sure it's much of an issue.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was she trying to kill James Bond?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: xanadian: ...which of course raises the question:  how the hell did she get into LAX with the gun in the first place?

/TSA == security theatre

If it was not loaded and in her checked luggage, I'm not sure it's much of an issue.


For the US maybe
For Australia it's a big deal   they had a school shooting a few years back and they're kind of touchy about guns, like any sane country would be
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
James Bond reference.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bond is getting so damn woke. Now The Man with Golden Gun is a trans woman.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So which conservative Instagram influencer was it?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.