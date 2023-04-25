 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LBC 97.3)   The Aristocrats   (lbc.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Weird, Animal, Accident, India, Train, Rail transport, Old age, United Kingdom, Cattle  
•       •       •

955 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2023 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow, just like dad died.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
100 feet into the air? Talk about a high steaks situation.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Which god is responsible for that?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Delawhat: 100 feet into the air? Talk about a high steaks situation.


I hate you with a cold, remorseless passion
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [64.media.tumblr.com image 400x214] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came here hoping for this. Done in one!
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Which god is responsible for that?


Kamadhenu
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Which god is responsible for that?


Maybe Kali, she is the goddess of Death!
 
Mukster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here in America we eat our cows before they become a falling hazard.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe he was going out for some Naachos:
Naacho Naacho (Full Video) RRR - NTR, Ram Charan | M M Kreem | SS Rajamouli | Vishal Mishra & Rahul
Youtube sAzlWScHTc4
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The guy's life insurance agent reading cause of death:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That was exactly the way I wanted to go out. Great, now I have to come up with a new plan even more elaborate than that.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Which god is responsible for that?


Shawarma.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Talk about bad 'cowma'.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Holy cow!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.