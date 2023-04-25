 Skip to content
(WCNC Charlotte)   High school senior receives 125 college offers, $9 million in scholarships.
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's the season for these stories again. These are about as pointless as any Guinness Record for making the biggest sandwich.

I guess application fees aren't a thing anymore for college?  I would have had to take out a loan just to apply to this many schools back in the day.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: I guess it's the season for these stories again. These are about as pointless as any Guinness Record for making the biggest sandwich.

I guess application fees aren't a thing anymore for college?  I would have had to take out a loan just to apply to this many schools back in the day.


There's some "common application" that lets you apply to tons of schools at once, or something like that.

$9 million / 125 = $72,000.  You could do 4 years at a pretty decent in-state public university for that kinda money...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he doesn't even play sports? Wow.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for hoarding all the scholarships asshole.
My wife seems to think there is no need to save for our kid's college because he can just earn a full ride scholarship to wherever. I've tried to explain to her they are usually for the top whatever so they end up stacking, ie the Valedictorian will also probably have the highest marks in most of the classes also and so will basically get a plurality of all scholarships at any given school, whether they end up attending or not. I'm not sure which scholarships end up being given to runners up if not used but maybe I should read the article to see if I can find out.
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: I guess it's the season for these stories again. These are about as pointless as any Guinness Record for making the biggest sandwich.

I guess application fees aren't a thing anymore for college?  I would have had to take out a loan just to apply to this many schools back in the day.


Google-fu suggests it's $50-60 per application.  I'd imagine there are waivers for select demographics.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his three point average?
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a generational talent.....oh, no footbaw?!
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats, kid, on spending all your time on writing useless essays for admissions committees to glance over.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colleges like to attach themselves to people who are going to succeed no matter what.  Then they can take credit for the persons success and use those academic stars to convince others that the University is worth the money.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And somehow he'll still end up in debt
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a loser.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Congrats, kid, on spending all your time on writing useless essays for admissions committees to glance over.


You really only need to write one, then give it to ChatGPT to polish up.

Or you could write none and just use ChatGPT for everything, but that's easier to catch.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But why apply to that many?  Like, this guy, by how it's reported, isn't a mediocre student who is taking a shotgun approach in order to increase their chances of getting accepted *somewhere*.  He's a good student who probably had an above average chance at almost any school he applied to except the very tippy top of elite universities (where he'd still have a chance, but just an average one).

Sure, the common app reduces your time to apply and maybe you get waivers on the fees, but like...why?  Is there something about having received scholarship promises that enables you to position yourself better for other ones? Are they going to haggle with the top universities trying to get the best deal?

I legit don't know -- I was not in that position myself and only applied to a small number with kind of the standard approach of reach school(s) plus 'pretty sure I'll get in' ones. I certainly wasn't going to be able to negotiate once I got accepted.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: NeoCortex42: I guess it's the season for these stories again. These are about as pointless as any Guinness Record for making the biggest sandwich.

I guess application fees aren't a thing anymore for college?  I would have had to take out a loan just to apply to this many schools back in the day.

Google-fu suggests it's $50-60 per application.  I'd imagine there are waivers for select demographics.


And you can request a fee waiver for financial reasons.  Also, many colleges waived fees during COVID and some still have waiver in place.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Thanks for hoarding all the scholarships asshole.
My wife seems to think there is no need to save for our kid's college because he can just earn a full ride scholarship to wherever. I've tried to explain to her they are usually for the top whatever so they end up stacking, ie the Valedictorian will also probably have the highest marks in most of the classes also and so will basically get a plurality of all scholarships at any given school, whether they end up attending or not. I'm not sure which scholarships end up being given to runners up if not used but maybe I should read the article to see if I can find out.


I told my daughter to do one thing regarding college: Get someone else to pay for it - Between scholarships and the Army/Reserve, I got my undergrad and graduate degrees paid for. She got a full tuition scholarship, and was an RA for 3 years, so she used less than half her 529 money....and Virginia just passed legislation allowing rolling over up to 35K from a 529 to a Roth IRA. So, we've been pretty fortunate.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kid needs college. He obviously is quite talented but unable to focus. Applying o 200 schools when you can pretty much get into any one you want is inefficient and shows a need to prioritize.

I think he'll make out okay.
 
khatores
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fano: Thanks for hoarding all the scholarships asshole.
My wife seems to think there is no need to save for our kid's college because he can just earn a full ride scholarship to wherever. I've tried to explain to her they are usually for the top whatever so they end up stacking, ie the Valedictorian will also probably have the highest marks in most of the classes also and so will basically get a plurality of all scholarships at any given school, whether they end up attending or not. I'm not sure which scholarships end up being given to runners up if not used but maybe I should read the article to see if I can find out.


I'm not sure how the scholarship awards work...I'd assume that they have some mechanism for making sure the money doesn't go unused if the  awardee doesn't attend, but that could be incorrect. There are also many independent scholarships awarded by various organizations.

Yes, let your wife know that "full ride scholarships" are the best case scenario but you should have backup plans available.

My parents assumed it would "build character" if I just worked my way through college. People like to rant and rave about bootstraps but I can tell you from experience that it's a bad way to do things. It all depends on the person of course but for me I just wasn't able to keep things organized.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I teach at the local community college. Your son is not doing ok.
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Fano: Thanks for hoarding all the scholarships asshole.
My wife seems to think there is no need to save for our kid's college because he can just earn a full ride scholarship to wherever. I've tried to explain to her they are usually for the top whatever so they end up stacking, ie the Valedictorian will also probably have the highest marks in most of the classes also and so will basically get a plurality of all scholarships at any given school, whether they end up attending or not. I'm not sure which scholarships end up being given to runners up if not used but maybe I should read the article to see if I can find out.

I told my daughter to do one thing regarding college: Get someone else to pay for it - Between scholarships and the Army/Reserve, I got my undergrad and graduate degrees paid for. She got a full tuition scholarship, and was an RA for 3 years, so she used less than half her 529 money....and Virginia just passed legislation allowing rolling over up to 35K from a 529 to a Roth IRA. So, we've been pretty fortunate.


Granted, I'm also shooting for full ride, or as much as can be gotten covered... but I'm hedging my bets with a 529 I'm funding. I feel the greatest single gift I can give to the kid is to be sure that he isn't in debt after college. After that everything is up to him.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can always count on farkers to read a story about someone doing well and then jump straight to pouring out pissy spite in the comments.
 
eKonk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I guess it's the season for these stories again. These are about as pointless as any Guinness Record for making the biggest sandwich.

I guess application fees aren't a thing anymore for college?  I would have had to take out a loan just to apply to this many schools back in the day.


Yep - I mean, the kid sounds like an amazingly good student with some various talents, but when you apply to 200+ schools you're either desperate for an acceptance (not the case here, obviously) or desperate for attention. It's not the worst thing in the world, but on the whole it's kind of a crappy thing to do - complete waste of time to apply to schools that he never had any intention of even considering. Hopefully most of the schools he doesn't attend will award the scholarships to someone else deserving, I'd hate to think he was f*cking over someone who wasn't out for an ego boost.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Whenever someone starts talking about their children, I always pull my cell phone out and show them the screen and say "would you like to see pictures of my cats?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Because I want to hear about your crotch fruit as much as you want to see my cats.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fano: Thanks for hoarding all the scholarships asshole.
My wife seems to think there is no need to save for our kid's college because he can just earn a full ride scholarship to wherever. I've tried to explain to her they are usually for the top whatever so they end up stacking, ie the Valedictorian will also probably have the highest marks in most of the classes also and so will basically get a plurality of all scholarships at any given school, whether they end up attending or not. I'm not sure which scholarships end up being given to runners up if not used but maybe I should read the article to see if I can find out.


A good plan to get decent scholarships is to apply AFTER the big deadlines for the huge rush. A number of admissions departments find that a good portion of "accepted" applicants back out because their application was a safety and they took the admission offer at another school. If the school is looking to fill some last-minute seats, the financial aid offered is increased.
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

khatores: Fano: Thanks for hoarding all the scholarships asshole.
My wife seems to think there is no need to save for our kid's college because he can just earn a full ride scholarship to wherever. I've tried to explain to her they are usually for the top whatever so they end up stacking, ie the Valedictorian will also probably have the highest marks in most of the classes also and so will basically get a plurality of all scholarships at any given school, whether they end up attending or not. I'm not sure which scholarships end up being given to runners up if not used but maybe I should read the article to see if I can find out.

I'm not sure how the scholarship awards work...I'd assume that they have some mechanism for making sure the money doesn't go unused if the  awardee doesn't attend, but that could be incorrect. There are also many independent scholarships awarded by various organizations.

Yes, let your wife know that "full ride scholarships" are the best case scenario but you should have backup plans available.

My parents assumed it would "build character" if I just worked my way through college. People like to rant and rave about bootstraps but I can tell you from experience that it's a bad way to do things. It all depends on the person of course but for me I just wasn't able to keep things organized.


Yes, my wife also believes that he can work his way through college also.
She did not go to college in this country.  Yes the kid should work hard for scholarships but to me this would be as irresponsible as assuming your 6 year old will get a full riding playing football for Alabama. I mean... maybe? But I wouldn't bet the future on it.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My youngest got an AA in business, along with certifications for a bunch of machine tools at our local community college. He now owns his own shop where he makes weird little aerospace and medical parts, and loves every minute of it. Also, no debt.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Congrats for people getting these offers. But past performance is no guarantee of future results. One can be very successful without this kind of situation, and this kind of pressure can cause a young person to crack and make bad decisions. There's nothing wrong with community colleges and many of them do awesome work, especially because they actually focus on teaching, unlike Research 1 universities that talk a big game about teaching but do not care.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My community college campus used to be a Tuberculosis hospital back in the day so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.

No really...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
200 applications, so you spent like 10 grand just applying to schools? Are applications free now or something?
 
wetrat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hate journalists who write stuff like "more than $9 million in scholarships". He didn't get more than $9 million in scholarships. He got a whole bunch of scholarship offers, which are on the order of $100k each (rough cut calculation here since 100k*100=10m), but he can only take one of them because he can only enroll in one school at a time.

So it would really be correct to say he has received "more than $100k in scholarships". (Which is still fantastic for him! But not newsworthy.)
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
All those scholarships are contingent upon the kid actually choosing the schools that offer them, of course.  So in reality, the kid has to choose between however many schools offering free rides, a large number offering partial scholarships, and so on.

My eldest's mom moved to the UK for grad school years ago and took her along, so eldest is a dual citizen and has gone through undergrad over there where apparently it's either cheap or free if your grades aren't too bad.  Now she's doing a research master's and has gotten some support from me, and from a 529 my parents set up for their grandkids.

Middle kid is several years behind but has noticed that my STEM-centric workplace has lots of cool toys and nice people and a better cafeteria than her school, and says she's going to be smart and get good grades in high school.   (Hate to break it to you, kid, but you have one year left before they stop being nice to you and start watching your performance to determine what "track" you're in.)

Youngest kid is totally into STEM stuff, but wants to play Roblox while chatting with friends every waking moment.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The kid who applies to 10 schools but only gets into Yale is more impressive than the kid who gets into 100 non-competitive schools. If this kid wants us to be impressed with how many schools he got into, I'm gonna need to see the list.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
4.98 GPA?! What and how? These bonus points are getting out of control
 
wetrat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wetrat: I hate journalists who write stuff like "more than $9 million in scholarships". He didn't get more than $9 million in scholarships. He got a whole bunch of scholarship offers, which are on the order of $100k each (rough cut calculation here since 100k*100=10m), but he can only take one of them because he can only enroll in one school at a time.

So it would really be correct to say he has received "more than $100k in scholarships". (Which is still fantastic for him! But not newsworthy.)


And just to add to this... anyone who is academically good, and whose family has enough financial need, can collect this many scholarship offers if they have the time to apply to a gazillion mediocre colleges. But his time would be better spent honing his application for the seriously top schools (which he can probably get in... and not need the pointless 200+ applications).
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

berylman: 4.98 GPA?! What and how? These bonus points are getting out of control


AP classes.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
4.98 GPA? Slacker. Just couldn't get off your ass for that last .02?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Whenever someone starts talking about their children, I always pull my cell phone out and show them the screen and say "would you like to see pictures of my cats?"

[Fark user image image 850x1308]

Because I want to hear about your crotch fruit as much as you want to see my cats.


Is the woman in the mirror not wearing pants? That would make this cat image more interesting.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I guess it's the season for these stories again. These are about as pointless as any Guinness Record for making the biggest sandwich.

I guess application fees aren't a thing anymore for college?  I would have had to take out a loan just to apply to this many schools back in the day.


In some cases you don't have to pay squat if the school is actively recruiting you. For example if you are the nations top basketball recruit no college is going to make you pay an application fee. Trying to charge you a fee may be the difference between attending that college vs. a rival college.

While common is sports, it's more rare in academics, but if this kid is highly sought after I'd guarantee he didn't pay a dime to any of these schools.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd like to know which schools rejected him.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Congrats, kid, on spending all your time on writing useless essays for admissions committees to glance over.


Couldn't he just write one and then copypasta it to the rest?

Not sure why he did this though this may screw someone else out of getting a scholarship offer...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone put his name on a calendar for a ten year followup article.  Let's see if he's made it beyond a van down by the river
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Someone put his name on a calendar for a ten year followup article.  Let's see if he's made it beyond a van down by the river


Let's hope he doesn't make the 30 under 30 list or he'll end up a criminal.
 
Spooonster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder how much of that ~9 mil is essentially a cash payment. I assume that at least some of those scholarships are contingent upon him attending a specific university.

I mean, if University of Blah Blah offers him a full ride scholarship with room and board, that fraction of the ~9 mil can only be used at UoBB, right?
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eh, he's from New Orleans and doesn't even go to Newman. How special can he be?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What a loser.


Well, I mean, shiat, Man - he can't even throw a spiral.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BlackCloudofDespair: I teach at the local community college. Your son is not doing ok.


Maybe if he stopped letting his son waste time on fark or FSM save us 4Chan he would be doing better in school!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Whenever someone starts talking about their children, I always pull my cell phone out and show them the screen and say "would you like to see pictures of my cats?"

[Fark user image image 850x1308]

Because I want to hear about your crotch fruit as much as you want to see my cats.


Jokes on you, I like looking at pictures of cats. We're doing this for hours.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: maxandgrinch: Someone put his name on a calendar for a ten year followup article.  Let's see if he's made it beyond a van down by the river

Let's hope he doesn't make the 30 under 30 list or he'll end up a criminal.


Yea, but at least not the sort of criminal he would have been predicted to become.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Assume someone gets accepted to the school with the highest entrance requirements. That means they should get accepted to pretty much every other college they apply to. All this shiat demonstrates is that colleges aren't rolling dice to grant admission.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dbirchall: NeoCortex42: I guess it's the season for these stories again. These are about as pointless as any Guinness Record for making the biggest sandwich.

I guess application fees aren't a thing anymore for college?  I would have had to take out a loan just to apply to this many schools back in the day.

There's some "common application" that lets you apply to tons of schools at once, or something like that.

$9 million / 125 = $72,000.  You could do 4 years at a pretty decent in-state public university for that kinda money...


Are we including on-campus housing? That would get you 2 years at UW-M, maybe 3 at the other UW colleges.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Whenever someone starts talking about their children, I always pull my cell phone out and show them the screen and say "would you like to see pictures of my cats?"

[Fark user image 850x1308]

Because I want to hear about your crotch fruit as much as you want to see my cats.


so when there is a conversation happening and you overhear them talking about kids, your first thought is "i should barge in and show them pictures of my cats because i don't like hearing about your kids" rather than not engage in the conversation in the first place?

because that's way you did here.
 
