(ITV)   Dismay as Exmouth's most iconic landmark is removed overnight by an unknown individual   (itv.com) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The rusty pole.  That's gotta be something.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't tell if this is satire or if Exmouth is really this boring.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, f**k off.
Quit trying to be cute and quaint, you freaks.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Exmouth a few years ago, but a mile up the beach.  If I had known about this distinguished landmark, I would surely have ignored it.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I can't tell if this is satire or if Exmouth is really this boring.


Both?
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was removed by a shadowy cabal, not an individual.
 
Tweeeks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading the headline, I thought it was another article about Tucker Carlson.....
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robyn Trigger-Glover, co-founder of Exmouth Rusty Pole Society

Oh come on ..really?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming to theatres this Festivus...
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: The rusty pole.  That's gotta be something.


It's similar to a Rusty Venture, but with less depression.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was hoping for gingers from Central Europe.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: The rusty pole.  That's gotta be something.


I think it's the "TM" part of "ATM."
 
zzottt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 gonna break my rusty cage pole, and run
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a post was removed
 
BATMANATEE
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: It was removed by a shadowy cabal, not an individual.


For the greater good.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polarity ensues.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a coincidence, my ex's mouth also was famous for poles in it. . .
 
on the road
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it nailed down?   Then no surprise that some metal scrapper walked off with it.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It would appear that the locals have already moved on...
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: What a coincidence, my ex's mouth also was famous for poles in it. . .


See, my question remains:  Were they rusty, and why?
 
HeyJohnny!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Boojum2k: What a coincidence, my ex's mouth also was famous for poles in it. . .

See, my question remains:  Were they rusty, and why?


One may have been named Rusty. . .
 
anotherluser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
from TFA: "In a statement, the company explained that it had "agreed to remove it after concerns were raised at a council meeting over the structural integrity of the pole and risk to public safety".
However, locals believe they should have been consulted before the landmark was taken away."

To which the response should be "Shut the fark up." Its a rusty length of pipe sticking out of the ground. It's like when "activists" go trying to preserve invasive eucalyptus trees, or feral cats, or ugly decaying signs for businesses that haven't occupied a building for 30 years, or the building itself, which is a farking cheaply constructed box of no architectural distinction whatsoever, or...
images.ctfassets.net
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps they'd prefer a smoking pole??
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Oh, f**k off.
Quit trying to be cute and quaint, you freaks.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwitchLord: Perhaps they'd prefer a smoking pole??


Or a pole smoker?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: blatz514: Boojum2k: What a coincidence, my ex's mouth also was famous for poles in it. . .

See, my question remains:  Were they rusty, and why?

One may have been named Rusty. . .


Homeless guy...

Fark user imageView Full Size

or horse?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The English: Americans are stupid.

Also the English: GIVE ME BACK MY TETANUS RISK
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: jso2897: Oh, f**k off.
Quit trying to be cute and quaint, you freaks.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 321x360]


You're Goddamn right.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now where will the annual airing of the grievances be held?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: blatz514: The rusty pole.  That's gotta be something.

I think it's the "TM" part of "ATM."


In Exmouth it's ATE
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: What a coincidence, my ex's mouth also was famous for poles in it. . .


Kowalski!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, wait. EXmouth.

Nevermind.
 
Pert
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had a rusty Pole, once.

She got the hang of it eventually.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
England is the original trailer park down by the river.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
mainsail
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh this is just fantastic. Now what are we going to do in Exmouth on holiday? The children will be so disappointed.
 
