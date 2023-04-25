 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Centuries-old 'crying baby sumo' contest looks more like a 'scare the bejesus out of babies' contest   (theguardian.com) divider line
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say you shouldn't judge other people's cultures, and in the case of the Japanese, I can't anyway.
The stuff they do is beyond my comprehension and criticism.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The rules vary from region to region - in some places parents want their offspring to be the first to cry, in others the first to weep is the loser."

What? Is this like Calvinball where the rules change at a constant pace?

Seriously, there's nothing more annoying than the sound of a crying baby, and here, there's dozens of them?

No thanks.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans basically do the same thing, except with adults.  They might as well start early.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Americans basically do the same thing, except with adults.  They might as well start early.


Fox News.
Ooga Booga!!
Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real "reason" - sumo wrestlers are considered strong- one name for them, riskshi, means "strong man." The tradition is if a wrestler holds your infant child, some of his strength will be given to the child.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I fully support this. The little shiats are just going to end up crying anyway, might as well get some entertainment out of it.
 
Merltech
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They should just let the professionals do it.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's their starter dose of shame.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is there documentation required, or could you bring in a ringer:

heavencostumes.com.auView Full Size
 
