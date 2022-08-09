 Skip to content
Day 426 of WW3. 'We're Tired': The Exhausted Ukrainian Soldiers Still Holding Out in Devastated Bakhmut. Ukrainian servicemen from the Aidar assault battalion fending off Russia's encirclement. This is your Tuesday Ukraine invasion thread
61
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka

The General Staff reports that the Russians continue to make the main offensive efforts in the Bakhmut, Avdiiv and Marin directions. Ukrainian defenders repelled 43 enemy attacks on the indicated areas of the front in the past day.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍 Daughter
On April 24, the Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region - in Shakhtarsky. Another 13 people in the region were injured.

📍 Kherson region
the Russian occupiers shelled peaceful settlements in the Kherson region 61 times. 386 shells were fired from artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, ATGMs, drones and aviation. Last day, four people were injured due to Russian aggression.

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
Over the past day, terrorist forces have carried out 111 attacks on 20 towns and villages on the demarcation line: 91 artillery shells, 5 airstrikes, 5 from MLRS and 10 attacks using UAVs. So far, 11 damage reports have been received.

📍 Kharkiv region
Over the past 24 hours, at least 18 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast have been under fire from the occupiers. Unfortunately, a 60-year-old woman died during the artillery shelling of the village of Dvorichna.

📍 Mykolaiv region
Yesterday, the enemy launched an artillery fire from the direction of the Kinburn spit on the water area of the Ochakiv community. There were no injuries or damage.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russians hiat the center of Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast

The OVA reported that the occupiers hiat the building of the Museum of Local History. According to preliminary information, 5 civilians were injured, at least two more people are under the rubble.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a result of the attack on the center of Kupyansk, 10 people were injured

Seven victims have minor injuries and received help on the spot, 2 people remain under the rubble.
All units of the State Emergency Service and medics of the emergency medical service work on site.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After a lively weekend as it seemed the pitch of battle was on the upswing, things seemed to have calmed down for now to the daily grind. I don't know how much longer the troops in Bakhmut can hold out, I can only hope they're still up to the task. So here's your overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, April 25
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

Ukrainian Kamikaze Drones Attack Russian Black Sea Fleet Base, Warship Possibly Damaged
Commandoes launched an early-morning attack on the home base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet using two kamikaze drones - Moscow's claim that there was no damage is contradicted by independent sources.

Ukraine Says Reports of Planned Strikes on Moscow are 'Strange Media Sensation'
Kyiv accused western media of portraying Ukraine as an "unreasonable, infantile, and impulsive country that is dangerous for adults to trust with serious weapons".

OPINION: Ukraine's Korea Solution
As Ukraine prepares its counter-offensive, the ground beneath the war shifted last week in a positive way, Diane Francis writes.

'We're Tired': The Exhausted Ukrainian Soldiers Still Holding Out in Devastated Bakhmut
Several Ukrainian servicemen from the Aidar assault battalion fending off Russia's encirclement said they needed advanced artillery and ammunition to match and outgun Russian forces.

President Zelensky Explains Ukraine's Stance on Bakhmut
Zelensky emphasized the continuing strategic importance of holding on to Bakhmut, as it could serve as a bridgehead for Russia to launch attacks into the heart of Ukraine.

OPINION: The Oil Price Cap - Continued Collapse of the Discount
If Ukrainians do not request a change, the current Oil Price Cap will persist, resulting in a constant game of Whac-a-Mole and implicit approval of Russian oil smuggling, Steven Kopits writes.

Ukraine Reportedly Postponed Planned Attacks on Russia at US Request, Leaked Documents Reveal
The head of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, had planned bold strikes deep behind Russia's lines that unnerved officials in Washington.

Former Swedish Lawmaker Signs Contract to Serve with Ukrainian Armed Forces
It is easy to get peace if you give up, but you will then lose freedom. Without freedom, we have no democracy," the first foreign woman to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Military intelligence: 87 Ukrainians evacuated from war-torn Sudan.
Ukraine's military intelligence agency HUR in coordination with Presidential Office and Foreign Ministry, has evacuated 87 Ukrainians and 51 citizens of Georgia and Peru from Sudan's capital Khartoum.

EU provides Ukraine with another 1.5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance.
The European Union has disbursed another 1.5 billion euro tranche (about $1.6 billion) to Ukraine under its annual macro-financial assistance package, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on April 25.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia's casualty rate in Ukraine has dropped as it shifts to defense.
An average daily casualty rate of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine has "highly likely" decreased by nearly 30% in April after "exceptionally heavy" losses over January-March, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on April 25.

Financial Times: EU, Japan resist US plan to ban all G7 exports to Russia.
The European Union and Japan have opposed the U.S. proposal for G7 countries to ban all exports to Russia with a few exemptions, the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

Russian forces hiat Kupiansk, killing 1, injuring at least 10.
Russian troops launched an S-300 missile at the city center of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of April 25, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The Russian missile hit a local history museum, killing one of its employees and wounding at least ten more people, said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 13 in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours.
Russian attacks killed two residents and injured 13 in the village of Shakhtarske in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on April 24, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram early on April 25.

Politico: Czech president says China benefitting from Russia's war.
China cannot be trusted to mediate any peace deal between Russia and Ukraine as Beijing is benefitting from the war, Czech President Petr Pavel told Politico in an interview.

WSJ: Iran shipping ammunition to Russia by Caspian Sea.
Russia is resupplying its troops fighting in Ukraine with Iranian artillery shells and other ammunition that it is shipping across the Caspian Sea, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Middle East officials.

CNN: US ambassador to UN says Russia leading UN Security Council meeting was 'epitome of irony and hypocrisy'.
"It was the epitome of irony and hypocrisy to have the foreign minister of Russia chairing the security council, a meeting on multilateralism when Russia has, in their unilateral, unprovoked action against Ukraine, attacked everything that the UN Charter stands for," Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN.

Interior Ministry hopes to re-launch Canadian Police Mission in Ukraine.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs said on April 24 that it had discussed with representatives of the Royal Canadian Mountain Police the possibility of restoring the Canadian Police Mission to Ukraine.


And that's your lot. Let's hope we get better news in the coming days. Slavia Ukraini.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm trying to think of how this would even come about...."My country of Ukraine is being torn up by war, I should evacuate. I know, I think I'll go to Sudan." I  mean, really?

87 Ukrainians were rescued from Sudan

This was reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence.
In addition to Ukrainians, citizens of Georgia and Peru were evacuated from Sudan. A total of 138 citizens were saved. Among them are 35 women and 12 children.

Reference: On April 15, an attempted military coup took place in Sudan. The Rapid Response Force (RSF) began fighting against the Sudanese army in Khartoum and other key cities.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Russians actually have a few that aren't just for show!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The court seized the corporate rights of Oksana Marchenko in JSC Zaporizhzhya Ferroalloy Plant

The court's decision concerns 13.7% of the company's shares, which Medvedchuk's wife owns through four offshore companies. The total value of blocked assets is over UAH 1 billion.

It will be recalled that earlier the property of Oksana Marchenko was seized for a total amount of more than UAH 6 billion.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not that it isn't worth every penny, this stuff is starting to really add up. I mean a guy in Vegas could have a pretty good weekend.

The EU allocated another 1.5 billion euros for Ukraine

This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"Today we provide Ukraine with another 1.5 billion euros as part of our annual package of macro-financial assistance," she wrote.

We will remind: this tranche is part of the aid package from the EU for 18 billion euros. Ukraine received the first tranche of EUR 3 billion in January, the second tranche of EUR 1.5 billion in March.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Armed Forces achieved small successes in the Kreminnaya region

Ukrainian forces advanced to the northeast of the village of Verkhnokamianske, 18 km from Kreminnaya and to the southeast of Bilogorivka, the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) states. In particular, Ukrainian forces recaptured some positions near Bilogorivka, and the Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful ground attacks in the Nevsky and Makiivka areas. The report also emphasizes that the Armed Forces continue to fire at Russian logistics nodes in the rear areas of the occupied Luhansk region.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

No one in the world has the right to stand higher than human life. No one in the world has the right to destroy peace. No one in the world should be "more equal" than international law.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
China is interested in prolonging the war in Ukraine, - Petr Pavel

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, believes that China cannot be trusted to mediate in establishing peace between Russia and Ukraine, as Beijing benefits from prolonging the war, he said in an interview with Politico.

According to him, China can receive cheap oil, gas and other resources from the Russian Federation in exchange for its "boundless" partnership with the Kremlin. "It is also good for China that the West is probably becoming a bit weaker by supporting Ukraine... I don't think that China is really interested in resolving the war in a short time," added the head of the Czech Republic.

He also noted that China learns lessons from the conflict every day. "They are closely watching what Russia is doing, how the West is reacting," Pavel said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cleaning of the strip of the left bank of the Kherson region continues, but silence is needed, - Humenyuk

Over the past three days, Ukrainian defenders have achieved success in the south. In this direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed from 13 to 22 units of military equipment, Nataliya Humenyuk, spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said.

"We manage to destroy the enemy's artillery installations, tanks, armored vehicles, and anti-aircraft defense equipment. That is, our work to clear the same lane, the forward lane of the left bank, is very powerful. But we are working so far only in counter-battery mode," Humenyuk said.

At the same time, the spokeswoman emphasized that the Ukrainian military needs informational silence until the completion of combat tasks. She urged Ukrainians not to comment on the work of the Armed Forces, to believe in good news and defenders.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The situation in the Bakhmut direction in a day

"For the enemy, the concentration of the main efforts is precisely on Bakhmut. In fact, he does not conduct such powerful combat operations anywhere else in our operational zone of responsibility. In particular, during this day, he attacked our positions 23 times, struck 280 times with various types of artillery, carried out 4 air raids . Only in the Bakhmut region there were 85 shellings and 20 combat clashes," Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

"175 occupiers were destroyed in these battles, 213 were wounded, an enemy T-272 tank was knocked out, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 Msta-B guns, 5 unmanned aerial systems, 1 electronic warfare station and 4 field warehouses with ammunition" - said Cherevaty.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The situation in the Kupyansk direction in a day

The enemy is not currently attacking here, but this direction holds the record for the use of means of destruction. During this day, the enemy made 432 strikes with various types of artillery, rocket salvo systems, carried out 13 air raids, - said the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Cherevaty.

"Our defense forces did not allow the enemy to relax and also struck back. As a result of our strikes, 15 occupiers were killed, 65 were wounded, an enemy armored personnel carrier, a 240-mm mortar - the largest that the enemy has at its disposal, "Tulip", an anti-tank "Rapir" gun and three unmanned aerial vehicles," Cherevaty said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, until Harlee gets here:

The Armed Forces eliminated 690 invaders, 5 enemy tanks and 24 UAVs

Total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.25.23:
personnel ‒ 187770 (+690)
tanks ‒ 3688 (+5)
armored vehicles ‒ 7151 (+12)
artillery systems - 2863 (+14)
RSZV - 539
air defense means ‒ 291 (+2)
planes - 308
helicopters - 294
UAV - 2437 (+24)
cruise missiles - 911
ships/boats ‒ 18
vehicles and tankers - 5784 (+31)
special equipment ‒ 345 (+6).
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting closer to 200k Russian troops... Can't have many conscripts or prisoners left...

Wonder what Russia will do when they run out.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning, here's the latest from Artem, The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F-dkzkprq9M

And have some sunflowers:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long days of gravediggers tell story of Ukraine's war dead
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: Getting closer to 200k Russian troops... Can't have many conscripts or prisoners left...

Wonder what Russia will do when they run out.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: The Russians actually have a few that aren't just for show!

...
Russia has begun using its new T-14 Armata battle tanks to fire on Ukrainian positions "but they have not yet participated in direct assault operations," the RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday

So they're right alongside the 438th Unicorn Cavalry Regiment and the 193rd Motorized Magic Wand Battalion.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A museum employee died in Kupyansk as a result of a Russian strike. At least one more person is still being searched under the rubble.
The number of dead as a result of the attack on the museum in Kupyansk has increased

In Kupyansk, the body of the second deceased woman was discovered under the rubble of the museum, said Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA.

In general, the units of the State Emergency Service removed the bodies of two dead women from under the debris of the destroyed building. Also, 10 people were injured, 4 of them were hospitalized. The search operations and analysis of the rubble have been completed, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photos: Ukraine forces hold out in devastated Bakhmut

Analysts believe Bakhmut holds little strategic value but has acquired political significance.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: Getting closer to 200k Russian troops... Can't have many conscripts or prisoners left...

Wonder what Russia will do when they run out.


Child soldiers
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it looks like things are... heating up...? I'm seeing an increase over the last several days on equipment kills. Except for tanks. Which makes me thing that tank kills are low because the Orcs are out of tanks. Artillery kills are notable. Is Ukraine laying the groundwork for a "rollover" of the Russians?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possibly Significant Upcoming Dates for the non-regulars:

May or early June: when some Ukraine spokesperson they'd be ready to counter attack (so an attack in April, weather permitting?)

May 1st: "Day of Spring and Labor" (russian holiday; aka May Day; aka International Worker's Day; https://jordanrussiacenter.org/news/may-day-a-history/ )

May 4th: Star Wars Day.  Expect Zelinskyy to break out his x-wing tshirt, and maybe something with Mark Hamill: https://u24.gov.ua/dronation

May 9th: competition to land a Ukrainian marked drone in red square: https://mil.in.ua/en/news/competition-for-uavs-to-land-on-red-square-announced-in-ukraine/ (also the day that russia usually celebrates 'winning' the 'great patriotic war' with a parade in moscow, but parades may be on hold for security reasons / lack of tow vehicles for their tanks )

May 18th: Vyshyvanka (embroidered shirt) Day: https://kyivindependent.com/vyshyvanka-traditional-ukrainian-embroidered-shirt

May 19th : next new moon (as Ukraine has better night vision gear; but it's passive/light amplifying, so they might go near this day if weather permits, but not specifically on this day)
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Well, it looks like things are... heating up...? I'm seeing an increase over the last several days on equipment kills. Except for tanks. Which makes me thing that tank kills are low because the Orcs are out of tanks. Artillery kills are notable. Is Ukraine laying the groundwork for a "rollover" of the Russians?


6 special equipment kills, too.  That's like a week's worth right there.

There have been a few videos of large numbers of troops marching down roads, and vehicles being pulled out of the mud, so I assume that they're either putting out disinformation or getting their forces into position for a push.

/or a feint, while the real attack comes from elsewhere
//but Ukraine might actually pull off a feint successfully rather than just perform like shiat and people insist it was a feint
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that I think about it, I might have got it wrong about the forces deployed with the Armatas.  I think the 193rd Motorized Wands was the unit reinforcing turboke's mom.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The enemy within? Ukraine's Moscow-affiliated Orthodox Church faces scrutiny

Church alleged to be arm of the Kremlin - disguising Russian propaganda as religious teachings
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Not that it isn't worth every penny, this stuff is starting to really add up. I mean a guy in Vegas could have a pretty good weekend.

The EU allocated another 1.5 billion euros for Ukraine

This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"Today we provide Ukraine with another 1.5 billion euros as part of our annual package of macro-financial assistance," she wrote.

We will remind: this tranche is part of the aid package from the EU for 18 billion euros. Ukraine received the first tranche of EUR 3 billion in January, the second tranche of EUR 1.5 billion in March.


They should give Ukraine the 6-7 billion of Covid assistance that was supposed to go to Hungary. Fark Hungary.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And something that JustinCase posted in yesterday's thread:

Ecuador calling out russia at the UN, and what looks like Lavrov getting up to walk out:

https://twitter.com/marlowc2324/status/1650546969645924352?s=20
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: And something that JustinCase posted in yesterday's thread:

Ecuador calling out russia at the UN, and what looks like Lavrov getting up to walk out:

https://twitter.com/marlowc2324/status/1650546969645924352?s=20


Brutal.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 15 through April 21 (Days 416 to 422) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Despite some reports, we here at Russian One News have not offered Tucker Carlson a job in the wake of his firing from Fox News. We pride ourselves in our journalistic standards and dedication to reporting the truth, and would never stoop so low as to debase ourselves by employing a known prevaricator, no matter what ratings they might bring. In other news, Dmitry Peskov's boll weevil infestation which has resulted in him shedding six hectares of cotton dander from his nether regions is treatable, according to doctors from the Central Agricultural Institute. "We are certain that the rapid application of an antibiotic regimen will not only result in saving this year's cotton crop but also clear up his unfortunate case of genital warts," said expert sheep's prostate masticator Yuri Andropov in response to questions from this studio. We will continue to report on this story as it develops. Also, check your inbox, Don Lemon!

* The Moscow Highway Patrol has issued a limited travel advisory for Tverskaya Street due to the frolicking throngs of triple-breasted prostitutes from Eroticon 6 who are currently being pursued by copyright lawyers from Douglas Adams' estate. As stated by the MHP spokesperson, "We do not anticipate this situation being resolved any time during this morning's commute, and we would like to emphasize to any potential litigants that we referred to them as 'prostitutes,' not 'whores,' so please don't sue us."

* Recent news stories claiming that Whateley Farms' Elderberry Jam is responsible for multiple cases of demonic possession are untrue and should not be heeded, according to St. Petersburg Eldritch University. "There is no danger whatsoever from these fine products which were produced from elderberries grown on unhallowed ground soaked in the blood of human sacrifice," said Dr. Henry Armitovitch, Dean of Extraplanar Studies. "You might want to consider skipping the Dunwich Brand of Stone-Ground wheat bread, though. No reason. Just sayin', that's all." At press time, the horrifying shrieks of semi-sentient bread loaves being put into the oven filled the air.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Top-Tier Criminals Pivot to Secretly Fight Against Putin
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Oneiros: And something that JustinCase posted in yesterday's thread:

Ecuador calling out russia at the UN, and what looks like Lavrov getting up to walk out:

https://twitter.com/marlowc2324/status/1650546969645924352?s=20


oh wow. Am I mistaken or has Ecuador been less vocal on Russia in the past (I'm thinking in particular of Assange)? Sure they opposed the war in Ukraine but seeing them this vocal about it is inspiring.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For those keeping score at home, that's a T-72B and a BMP-1, 1983's finest!
"Paul Jawin
@PaulJawin
The Ukrainian combat group entered the gray zone at night, mined the equipment and returned safely. The Russian tank and BMP were blown up right in front of the enemy."
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brax33: Getting closer to 200k Russian troops... Can't have many conscripts or prisoners left...

Wonder what Russia will do when they run out.


It's Russia, so they won't ever really 'run out' when it comes to warm bodies.  Armaments though?  They've already basically run out - they've had to buy supplies from any friendly nation they can find.  They aren't/can't producing artillery shells, rockets, missiles, or even bullets as fast as they're burning them.  They've been begging Iran, N. Korea, and China for everything they can spare.  N. Korea has promised supplies that I don't remember ever materializing.  Iran has been shipping suicide drones, missiles, and bullets.  China has been supplying electronics and some ordnance (which has hilariously been filtering into the hands of Ukraine).  Russia's burn rate is high enough that the clock is already ticking.  The guns are still firing, but much less and more sporadic than before.  Cruise missile attacks have lost their regular pulse.

However, Russia will continue throwing bodies into the grinder until they simply have no bodies left, even if they're unarmed (has already been happening).  Doesn't matter if it costs them millions of lives.  And it might.
 
JustinCase
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fun little drive by vid

🌻 Fertilizer Finder 🌻
@ManiacMagic1
·
58m
Good morning/evening Russophobes!!!
The weather is getting better and the morale is good!

https://twitter.com/ManiacMagic1/status/1650832389248102400?s=20
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ukrainian Artillery Crews Defending Bakhmut Rely On Grad Rocket Systems
Youtube HZMSrTFH1jw

Ukrainian Artillery Crews Defending Bakhmut Rely On Grad Rocket Systems

This might be a repeat from yesterday, because I remember someone warning about the accordian music at the end of the video.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Oneiros: And something that JustinCase posted in yesterday's thread:

Ecuador calling out russia at the UN, and what looks like Lavrov getting up to walk out:

https://twitter.com/marlowc2324/status/1650546969645924352?s=20

oh wow. Am I mistaken or has Ecuador been less vocal on Russia in the past (I'm thinking in particular of Assange)? Sure they opposed the war in Ukraine but seeing them this vocal about it is inspiring.


I'm not sure what Ecuador's position was.  I thought that I saw a report last night on DW that Brazil had slapped back at russia at the UN, and I *know* their president has been on russia's  side and Lavrov even visited them last week.... But I haven't been able to find that one.

The closest that I can find is DW's takedown of russia's talking points, one of which only got 'misleading' not outright 'false'):

https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-russias-foreign-minister-claims-at-un-security-council-minsk-agreement/a-65422713
 
JustinCase
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ruzzians digging trenches, exposed to anthrax from previous animal burials

https://twitter.com/Reemus22/status/1650836541873307650?s=20
 
JustinCase
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦
@NOELreports
·
18m
New footage from GONOR unit, part of the Da Vinci Wolves batallion, repelling an enemy assault on the O0506 near Khromove and retaking formerly lost positions.
Repost since my last tweet didn't include the video anymore after I edited the text.
https://twitter.com/NOELreports/status/1650845231137402880?s=20
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't have anything useful this morning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Russia's new T-14 Armata battle tank debuts in Ukraine - RIA

"Production is probably only in the low tens, while commanders are unlikely to trust the vehicle in combat," the British military said.
 
JustinCase
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
🏴 jools 🇺🇦 ➞ Retweeted
NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦
@NOELreports
·
3h
Russia's counter offensive 😂
The Red Square will be completely closed to visitors from April 27 to May 10. The Russian Security Service FSO reported.


https://twitter.com/NOELreports/status/1650794567006822401?s=20
 
JustinCase
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh crap. 


🏴 jools 🇺🇦 ➞
@Reemus22
·
3h
Oh jeez
Quote Tweet
Jean-Marc Mojon
@mojoinparis
·
3h
#BREAKING 
'Huge biological risk' after #Sudan fighters occupy national lab: WHO
@AFP

https://twitter.com/Reemus22/status/1650804054430216192?s=20
 
