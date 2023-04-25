 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   That time a British Airways pilot was sucked out of plane cockpit and saved by cabin crew who clung on to his ankles after gremlins loosened the bolts on the windscreen   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Vintage, British Airways Flight 5390, The Sydney Morning Herald, Flight attendant, Cockpit, First officer (aeronautics), Landing, Atmosphere of Earth, Crewman  
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JE-SUS

Damn, I've never seen something so insane - If you put a scene like that in a movie people would demand a refund because it looked so fake.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap.
I would need new drawers after that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's keep this simple

Pilot Sucked out of an Airplane Mid-Flight | British Airways Flight 5390
Youtube dTwhaH83SoM
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is insane. There's a joke in there somewhere though.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 year old news is exciting
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The photos in TFA are from the Air Crash Investigation TV series episode about this.

I flew to the US in 2001 and the chief steward on the 747 was the second of the cabin crew that held the pilots legs. I'd seen the episode only a few days earlier and recognised him so had a bit of a chat with him.

The first officer did a fantastic job, flying the plane by himself and doing an emergency landing in an unfamiliar airport with no notes and barely able to hear the radio.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: That is insane. There's a joke in there somewhere though.


The joke is that this happened in 1990 and it looks like they just dragged it out of the vault for some reason.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silo123j: Holy crap.
I would need new drawers after that.


Are we sure that that dark substance on the side of the plane is blood?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the phrase "bend over, grab your ankles and pray."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thing is now that guy would be dead, they hardened the cockpit doors and they lock them from the inside. The flight attendants wouldn't have been able to help as the 1st officer wouldn't have been able to let them in.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, it wasn't gremlins.

It was a maintenance worker who was too lazy to look up the correct size bolts.  The bolts used were 1mm too small in diameter.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A passenger who got sucked out of a plane window when the engine blew apart and broke it was saved by other passengers, who pulled her back in.
She died of a heart attack anyway.  I understand why.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silo123j: Holy crap.
I would need new drawers after that.


He lost consciousness from the beating, though I don't know how long until that happened. Woke up on the stretcher.

btw this other article really gets into the nuts and bolts of the incident (literally)

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-01-15/ba5390-pilot-sucked-out-windscreen-the-ultimate-nightmare/101813438
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like someone thinks he's too good for the "even though the seat belt sign is turned off please keep your belts fastened while you are in your seat" rule.

hopefully he turned all his electronic devices off and lifted the blinds for take off and landing because those are critical steps to the plane working.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no information on how many pilots have been sucked in the cockpit.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That time a British Airways pilot was sucked out of plane cockpit and saved by cabin crew who clung on to his ankles after gremlins loosened the bolts on the windscreen

I hate when that happens.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Thing is now that guy would be dead, they hardened the cockpit doors and they lock them from the inside. The flight attendants wouldn't have been able to help as the 1st officer wouldn't have been able to let them in.


Cabin crew can open the door. They press a button and a buzzer goes off in the cockpit. Either pilot can press a button and let them in, or if they don't press a "No, don't let them in" button the door will open after ten seconds.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think I saw this movie.  With Chloe Grace Moretz, right?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: 30 year old news is exciting


Ah yes, a common cliche referencing that the story is old, and therefore should never be repeated anywhere ever again. In fact, why do we ever discuss anything that is older than 24 hours anyway? Something happened yesterday? ANCIENT HISTORY! Who cares. Hey, lets stop teaching history to all grade levels, it's just old! How could it be relevant? How could anyone ever be interested in anything old????
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Co-pilot Alistair Atchison had taken over control of the plane and instructed his colleagues not to let go of Tim.

Good call.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: sounds like someone thinks he's too good for the "even though the seat belt sign is turned off please keep your belts fastened while you are in your seat" rule.


FTFA: "There was an enormous explosion. I whipped round and saw the front windscreen had disappeared and Tim, the pilot, was going out through it - he had been sucked out of his seat belt and all I could see were his legs."
 
ar393
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: tom baker's scarf: sounds like someone thinks he's too good for the "even though the seat belt sign is turned off please keep your belts fastened while you are in your seat" rule.

FTFA: "There was an enormous explosion. I whipped round and saw the front windscreen had disappeared and Tim, the pilot, was going out through it - he had been sucked out of his seat belt and all I could see were his legs."


The little animation thingy posted earlier says that the pilots undid their harnesses.
 
Cormee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Co-pilot Alistair Atchison had taken over control of the plane and instructed his colleagues not to let go of Tim."

Lazy bastard
 
Cormee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: Co-pilot Alistair Atchison had taken over control of the plane and instructed his colleagues not to let go of Tim.

Good call.


Oh. Yeah, sorry, good call
 
Biff Wellington III
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: The photos in TFA are from the Air Crash Investigation TV series episode about this.

I flew to the US in 2001 and the chief steward on the 747 was the second of the cabin crew that held the pilots legs. I'd seen the episode only a few days earlier and recognised him so had a bit of a chat with him.

The first officer did a fantastic job, flying the plane by himself and doing an emergency landing in an unfamiliar airport with no notes and barely able to hear the radio.


Thank you. I couldn't wrap my head around thinking someone was taking pictures during this ordeal.😂
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: some_beer_drinker: 30 year old news is exciting

Ah yes, a common cliche referencing that the story is old, and therefore should never be repeated anywhere ever again. In fact, why do we ever discuss anything that is older than 24 hours anyway? Something happened yesterday? ANCIENT HISTORY! Who cares. Hey, lets stop teaching history to all grade levels, it's just old! How could it be relevant? How could anyone ever be interested in anything old????


lol. thanks for playing
 
