(Guardian)   1. It really does taste like chicken
19
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the photos, we wouldn't like her when she's angry
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three decades later, she reflects on how the trauma changed her

Besides the green face?
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it is supposed to taste like fish.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long pig?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think what people don't realize is that when there's so much that can go wrong in the wilderness, nature provides the most beautiful settings to die. a running brook. a blue sky. green leaves.  I think it would be much easier to accept dying in a jungle. than on the sidewalk of a busy city street or a windowless hospital room.
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah I don't go in planes.
 
Snort
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hard to chew with a broken jaw.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: I think what people don't realize is that when there's so much that can go wrong in the wilderness, nature provides the most beautiful settings to die.

I

live in the country. One day, I'm in the backyard on a nice sunny day. Out of nowhere a hawk come flying down, right in front of me and lands on a chipmunk in my grass. It stood there, looked at me for a moment, then clutched the poor chipmunk and flew away as quickly as it came down.

All I could think of was that poor chipmunk, now in the talons, flying above the ground over the beautiful scenery in the sky, looking down, before his death.

What, a way to go...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
While she lay injured and thirsty, waiting to be rescued, she thought of the bond markets.

(._.)
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man, the Grim Reaper really seems to have taken her survival personally, too.

"Seriously? She's gonna crawl out and suck water out of fiberglass after all THAT. Oh fark you, I'll show you. Mark your calendar, lady."
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
c.f. Wings of Hope the story of another woman who was the sole survivor of an airplane crash into the Peruvian jungle.

Wings of Hope 1 of 7
Youtube uEFrOmqnktQ
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: I think what people don't realize is that when there's so much that can go wrong in the wilderness, nature provides the most beautiful settings to die. a running brook. a blue sky. green leaves.  I think it would be much easier to accept dying in a jungle. than on the sidewalk of a busy city street or a windowless hospital room.


I watched The Thin Red Line again last night and had the same thought.
 
teh great bozack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So plug your nose and keep on lickin'

/ what?
// whaaaauuut??
 
jmr61
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x425]


Ella Purnell.

Dinner is served.
 
unbelver
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA:
> 12 broken bones in her hip and knee alone

That's not how anatomy works..... Being generous, Hip: pelvis. Above the knee: femur, knee: patella, below the knee: tibia, fibula.  So 5 turns into 12?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA: 12 broken bones in her hip and knee alone; her jaw was hanging; one lung had collapsed.

Yikes.

FTFA: She clutches a water bottle wherever she goes, and still finds the taste of water "better than anything else". When she flies, she tries to always sit in the front row, because the sight of another seatback reminds her of the weight of the dead body that landed on top of her.

"You see? It takes an effort to actually accept the loss. It's much easier to pretend that it didn't happen. That's very human. It's the same with mourning. You cannot accept it if you don't feel it ... Be aware of it. Not just step over it."

Damn, she's hardcore.
 
