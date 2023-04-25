 Skip to content
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Couldn't be any worse than The Rise of Skywalker.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is nothing new about this. Gen X largely began giving up with having kids, it's hardly surprising millennials and Z are accelerating into this. In the Valley during the boom, a common quip was: "children are for people who can't afford dogs".

Not having kids, or stopping at one is a Good Thing. Also, the couple from TFA isn't spending their savings on consumer junk and prestige bullshiat, instead choosing Costco snacks, travel, and saving to fix up a house.

Kudos.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've said it before around here, and it remains true:  Anyone who would want to have children with me has demonstrated prima facie evidence of severe mental illness.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Going to costco is a flex?

IMO, boomers are still the major political entity that wasn't replaced by their adult children because of numbers. Boomers were the DINK generation. There are less of us that followed than there are of them. Period. So, honestly, what we're watching is the birth of the new boomer.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mangoose: So, honestly, what we're watching is the birth of the new boomer.


I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of millennials suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They used to be Two Incomes No Kids.  They changed the nomenclature.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, my kid is already 4, so one more year before entering the work force from the way I sees it.

Then we'll be TIWKs.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Dink-Green Mind (HQ)
Youtube 21mRarusEmc


Short-lived band out of Kent, OH.  This was their hit.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Mangoose: So, honestly, what we're watching is the birth of the new boomer.

I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of millennials suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.


Once again no one remebers Gen X. It going to be hilarious that a mysterious voting block aged 45-64 keeps voting for the GOP and no one knows who.

Might be election rigging!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got kids?
So do billions of other people.
Don't got kids?
So do billions of other people.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: There is nothing new about this. Gen X largely began giving up with having kids, it's hardly surprising millennials and Z are accelerating into this. In the Valley during the boom, a common quip was: "children are for people who can't afford dogs".

Not having kids, or stopping at one is a Good Thing. Also, the couple from TFA isn't spending their savings on consumer junk and prestige bullshiat, instead choosing Costco snacks, travel, and saving to fix up a house.

Kudos.


My daughter has said since she was like 10 that she never wanted kids. As an adult, literally the day after the Supreme coonts... I mean, Court over turned RvW, she made an appointment to have her tubes tied. She would rather never have even the option to have kids if so many people would not only force her to have a child if she was raped, but give the rapists parental rights.

I supported her 100%
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it 1985 again already?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister has the kids, I have the hobbies and no debt.

I'm gonna go follow a goose for a few weeks.. she can water my plants while I'm out.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrug* DINKing until 30 was fun, but kids are more fun.

You do you, but if anything I would rather go back and have kids 5 years earlier.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Is it 1985 again already?


That's what I thought.  I'm betting that many (if not most) Farkers weren't around for that era.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Is it 1985 again already?


Well, the '80s and '90s will continuously repeat until the heat death of the universe because no one wants to relive anything that has happened since 2000.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Going to costco is a flex?

IMO, boomers are still the major political entity that wasn't replaced by their adult children because of numbers. Boomers were the DINK generation. There are less of us that followed than there are of them. Period. So, honestly, what we're watching is the birth of the new boomer.


Hahaha..

They hate that.

Good work..or good woke.

Both work
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Also, the couple from TFA isn't spending their savings on consumer junk and prestige bullshiat, instead choosing Costco snacks, travel, and saving to fix up a house.

Kudos.


Shopping at Costco is the very definition of upper middle class consumerism everywhere I've seen.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: Nick Nostril: Is it 1985 again already?

That's what I thought.  I'm betting that many (if not most) Farkers weren't around for that era.


Fark demographics.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillOfThePeople
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got 'em, love 'em, wouldn't recommend 'em.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 80s, DINKs were yuppies at first, and we watched movies about them, then they made TV shows about how special they were for having children, but also retaining one single friend who was happy but tragic in his carefree ways. But they always really wanted to direct.

I had a large brood, my Boomer brothers had no children. So it averaged out. But I did think that with the internet, people would stop thinking they invented something new every time they got an idea.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
80s are back in style again apparently

they going to claim to have invented yuppies and leg warmers next?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, JimBob and DaisySue BamaFam just had their 12th child in 10 years.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: EasilyDistracted: Nick Nostril: Is it 1985 again already?

That's what I thought.  I'm betting that many (if not most) Farkers weren't around for that era.

Fark demographics.

[Fark user image 850x441]


We will never overcome the Reddit Gap
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope that Costco pizza is around to take care of you in your old age.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Going to costco is a flex?


It is over those bottom dwelling scum who have to go to Sam's. Just like how I am superior over those who go to Costco, because I go to BJ's Wholesale Club. Now *that* is how you flex. Two 128oz jars of Peter Pan clipped together by a plastic ring right here, motherfarkers!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: yohohogreengiant: Also, the couple from TFA isn't spending their savings on consumer junk and prestige bullshiat, instead choosing Costco snacks, travel, and saving to fix up a house.

Kudos.

Shopping at Costco is the very definition of upper middle class consumerism everywhere I've seen.



'upper middle class' is not a demographic i see at my costco
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: bostonguy: Mangoose: So, honestly, what we're watching is the birth of the new boomer.

I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of millennials suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.

Once again no one remebers Gen X. It going to be hilarious that a mysterious voting block aged 45-64 keeps voting for the GOP and no one knows who.

Might be election rigging!


I'm 63

I used to be a Boomer, and vote for democrats.

Are you saying I've been doing it all wrong?  I'm actually a Gen X and have voting against my own best interests all this time??

Oh my!  This certainly changes everything.

Should I still be a cis, white, male, or has that changed now too?

Because, the Spring Fashion line is due out, and I will need to accessorize a lot differently than I've prepared for.

/s
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Mangoose: Going to costco is a flex?

It is over those bottom dwelling scum who have to go to Sam's. Just like how I am superior over those who go to Costco, because I go to BJ's Wholesale Club. Now *that* is how you flex. Two 128oz jars of Peter Pan clipped together by a plastic ring right here, motherfarkers!


Whole Foods, biatches.

/ when I lived in Boston
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilistonic: In the 80s, DINKs were yuppies at first, and we watched movies about them, then they made TV shows about how special they were for having children, but also retaining one single friend who was happy but tragic in his carefree ways. But they always really wanted to direct.

I had a large brood, my Boomer brothers had no children. So it averaged out. But I did think that with the internet, people would stop thinking they invented something new every time they got an idea.


Were you an OINK?

One Income No Kids?

/s
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: lilistonic: In the 80s, DINKs were yuppies at first, and we watched movies about them, then they made TV shows about how special they were for having children, but also retaining one single friend who was happy but tragic in his carefree ways. But they always really wanted to direct.

I had a large brood, my Boomer brothers had no children. So it averaged out. But I did think that with the internet, people would stop thinking they invented something new every time they got an idea.

Were you an OINK?

One Income No Kids?

/s


*they
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RickTheVote: Hope that Costco pizza is around to take care of you in your old age.


If you have kids because you expect them to take care of you in your old age, then I hope the nursing home staff are nice to you when they tell you you don't have any visitors again.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Team No-Babies! OPK's (other people's kids) are perfect birth control for me and the missus. Everytime we are galavanting aboot and we hear some parasite screech my wife looks at me lovingly and says "Remember when we didn't have kids? Best decision ever." We could not afford one and we both have too many health problems to pass on.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst part of the people who choose to not have children are the insufferable morons who scream, holler, shame, and insult them as "being selfish".

How about minding your own damned business.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: lilistonic: In the 80s, DINKs were yuppies at first, and we watched movies about them, then they made TV shows about how special they were for having children, but also retaining one single friend who was happy but tragic in his carefree ways. But they always really wanted to direct.

I had a large brood, my Boomer brothers had no children. So it averaged out. But I did think that with the internet, people would stop thinking they invented something new every time they got an idea.

Were you an OINK?

One Income No Kids?

/s


I loved Oink, was amazing for music.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NINK's    No income, no kids.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never wanted kids. Still don't. The wife wasn't as certain about it early in the relationship. But after hanging with a couple of friends from her work (also married, no kids) with some frequency... it's a nice life.

Frankly, given the state of things, I think it's irresponsible and kinda selfish to have kids anymore. If you absolutely must procreate, just have one and be done.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillOfThePeople: Got 'em, love 'em, wouldn't recommend 'em.


This reflects my viewpoint. My wife is the one that wanted kids. I wasn't the one advocating for bringing new life into this messed up world, and it was just starting to go off the rails in 2017. With the kids at six and four I feel like I'm just treading water day to day. I don't understand how people work full time and do continuing education with young kids, I feel like I can barely undertake anything due to time constraints. Financially we're in a good spot, my wife works from home so at least she has the flexibility to handle the unexpected. It it wasn't for her job flexibility kids would be damn near impossible to navigate. But I also need to have my job that I hate to afford to put the kids in daycare. Also own a larger house than we'd otherwise need in a higher taxed area so the kids can go to decent schools. I know things will free up in a year or so, but the stress and chaos that I have to endure is wearing hard on me. Doesn't help that we moved to a new area during the pandemic so all the friends we cultivated prior to having kids is all but lost as we don't have a lot of ability/reason to return to where we used to live. The wife and I take turns going out and doing solo things, but it's really taken a toll on our relationship because all the things we enjoyed aren't easily compatible with kids at this stage.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PINKs.
Pathetic Income. No Kids.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too self centered to consider another being in their life.

Definition fits DINKs and influencers.
 
Vurcease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some article telling me some influencers are doing X, Y, or Z without some kind of stats to back it up aren't going to whip me into a frenzy of a culture war. Is this the thing now? Get parents fighting with non-parents? Did I miss the memo where we ran out of rage and hate?

Maybe some SM users are posting this ignorant, rude crap in the face of parents. But the childless people I know are kind and empathetic to parents in our friend circles and don't boast about all the cool stuff they can do because there's no one to pick up from after school sports or whatever.

This article is bait. Don't fall for it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Too self centered to consider another being in their life.

Definition fits DINKs and influencers.


But what if one brings another human being into one's life and it turns out to be someone like you?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Too self centered to consider another being in their life.


So you don't know what the D in DINK means huh?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Snort: Too self centered to consider another being in their life.

Definition fits DINKs and influencers.

But what if one brings another human being into one's life and it turns out to be someone like you?


Or worse, someone like you?

I suppose you could file a complaint with the sperm bank.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: lilistonic: In the 80s, DINKs were yuppies at first, and we watched movies about them, then they made TV shows about how special they were for having children, but also retaining one single friend who was happy but tragic in his carefree ways. But they always really wanted to direct.

I had a large brood, my Boomer brothers had no children. So it averaged out. But I did think that with the internet, people would stop thinking they invented something new every time they got an idea.

Were you an OINK?

One Income No Kids?

/s


Hah, I guess now that my kids are grown, I'm a SINK, small earmings being drained for medical debt.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: jso2897: Snort: Too self centered to consider another being in their life.

Definition fits DINKs and influencers.

But what if one brings another human being into one's life and it turns out to be someone like you?

Or worse, someone like you?

I suppose you could file a complaint with the sperm bank.


I was just asking. Seems you can't defend your position.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People (couples) don't have children for a wide variety of reasons. I don't think they are selfish, but the opposite. They are thinking if they have a child, they are going to have to grow up and live in today's cesspool of a society. Why put a person (child) into this awful existence?

No, they were thinking of saving that soul from a horrible existence in the first place. That's not selfish.

I know, I never asked to be born. Yet, here I am. Thanks Mom and Dad!
 
