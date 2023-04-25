 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Please paramedics, you've got to help me- she's not breathing   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

658 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2023 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect that he poisoned her.

He's been having an affair with Raggedy Ann.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel sorry for Christian.  I've been having an affair with his wife.  The baby is mine.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she has a wire frame a zap or few from a defrib will get her moving again.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bogota Health Secretariat has announced it will investigate the paramedics for treating a rag doll."

Good call
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It appears she has water in her lungs."
"Wait. That's not water."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "Bogota Health Secretariat has announced it will investigate the paramedics for treating a rag doll."

Good call


Ehh - torn on that.  On one hand they might be needed elsewhere, on the other hand there's a clear mental health issue here, and refusing utterly might have just busted the dude's mind.  Not all medical assistance is physical well-being.  Ideally you don't want that to be paras, in practice well shiat isn't always ideal.  As long as they weren't desperately needed elsewhere, it's a rational enough response to irrational behavior

/once - dude needs help
//if you're into dolls ok you do that, but you don't need to be hassling paras with genuinely delusional shiat
///hope he gets some psych help from here
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So at what point does a kink become a mental illness? He's not hurting anyone but yet is he hurting himself?

I'm all for sexbots, but don't marry them! If your sexbots files for divorce, it'll devastate you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've been a paramedic for 14 years. Critical care for 10.

In EMS since 2004.

In that time I've had someone throw "their baby not breathing" into my arms only to find it's a farking dog, I've had someone scream "save my babies" from a fire only to find out they're hamsters, and I've had patients insist they are absolutely dead despite vital signs proving otherwise.

I've even had an elderly man scream at me to save his wife because she would eat, only to have to inform him in the depths of his psychosis he had been trying to feed a decaying corpse for two weeks and why we wouldn't do cpr.

But this ranks up there as the strangest thing I've read. Although I do have to say that they really shouldn't have played into this persons delusion, while it seems like an easy way to de-escalate the situation, it comes back to bite you several minutes or hours down the road when is necessary to escape from the delusion with that person.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: So at what point does a kink become a mental illness? He's not hurting anyone but yet is he hurting himself?

I'm all for sexbots, but don't marry them! If your sexbots files for divorce, it'll devastate you.

[Fark user image 425x317]


according to the dsm-v, a paraphilia becomes pathological when it involves an altered sense of reality, inability to understand or involve consent, and produces significant life distress and harm.

Pretty sure we tick all the boxes here for the sex doll.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Mister, can you please help my rag doll? I think it's her lung!"
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bogotá, Columbia

Ay, Dios mío.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
yesterday on eBay I saw a Beanie Baby for $4,999. maybe this guy is building a fortune.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.