(The Daily Beast)   Former Houston anchorman at the age of 60 makes everyone on Fark including Subby look like a wuss   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want a Tylenol after reading about this guy.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I skipped my workout and ate chips in bed last night while rewatching zero zero zero.

:(

They were bacon cheddar chips, so not even the healthy flavoured ones like dill pickle.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, learn to quit.  This is not something to celebrate or be proud of.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I damaged both arms permanently- but it was so worth it!

Can someone please feed me?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: Dude, learn to quit.  This is not something to celebrate or be proud of.


Dude, Spock for yourself.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like an idiot
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now let's see him do it with two broken legs.

/next year
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: Dude, learn to quit.  This is not something to celebrate or be proud of.


Spoken like a true quitter.

Killian Jornet dislocated his shoulder at the Hard Rock 100 years back, used his hydration pack as a sling and went onto a race win.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I broke both wrists from masturbating too much, but do I get a news story?!?
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It is shocking the ways in which mediocre white mimbos struggle to appear alpha, and I relish the fact that he will be in pain for the reminder of his stupid life.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pain is nature's way of telling you to slow down.
 
groppet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well I broke my wrist during a "workout" and just switched hands and you don't see me bragging about it.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He probably got his brass balls stuck in the spokes.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I broke both wrists from masturbating too much, but do I get a news story?!?


carnal tunnel syndrome?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I just hope he has a bidet for his partner's sake.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Should've had the cast on his non-dominant hand affix the middle finger to be raised for the duration of his recuperation.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: SpockYouOut: Dude, learn to quit.  This is not something to celebrate or be proud of.

Spoken like a true quitter.

Killian Jornet dislocated his shoulder at the Hard Rock 100 years back, used his hydration pack as a sling and went onto a race win.


Damn straight.  And Joe Theismann should have rubbed some dirt on his broken leg, gotten off the turf, and finished out the game.  Like a winner.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: Sorelian's Ghost: SpockYouOut: Dude, learn to quit.  This is not something to celebrate or be proud of.

Spoken like a true quitter.

Killian Jornet dislocated his shoulder at the Hard Rock 100 years back, used his hydration pack as a sling and went onto a race win.

Damn straight.  And Joe Theismann should have rubbed some dirt on his broken leg, gotten off the turf, and finished out the game.  Like a winner.


well, I ate the whole bag of chips last night, so I'm changing my post to a smiley face.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I broke both wrists from masturbating too much, but do I get a news story?!?


Dear Penthouse Jergens,
I never thought this would happen to me...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: I want a Tylenol after reading about this guy.


Ya know for some people acetaminophen doesn't do a damn thing.

Team ibuprofen.
Like candy.

/im going to end up dying from my intestines disintegrating , aren't i?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's a fine line between bravery and stupidity. I'm thinking both the anchorman and subby don't know the difference.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: SpockYouOut: Dude, learn to quit.  This is not something to celebrate or be proud of.

Spoken like a true quitter.

Killian Jornet dislocated his shoulder at the Hard Rock 100 years back, used his hydration pack as a sling and went onto a race win.


So he risked permanent injury for a game. And you think that's smart?
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I broke both wrists from masturbating too much, but do I get a news story?!?


No, because you're not part of the Mass Hysteria...er....Media.

Old dude has cojones too big for even Tucker Carlson's mouth.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I prefer triathletes who don't crash their bikes.
 
