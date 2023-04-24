 Skip to content
(NBC Chicago) Video JFC: 2 videos of When Keepin' It Real Goes Wrong: In 2 mins, woman gets into argument with boyfriend, then with customers at BP, then drags boyfriend with her van, then crashes van at gas station, flips it on street, crawls out and laughs à la The Joker   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
    More: Video, Assault, Motor vehicle, Closed-circuit television, Kendra Nance, Customer, Traffic collision, Vehicle, Velocity  
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Seriously, check to see if she was created by Cyberdyne. Either that or she has one HELL of a dealer/supplier.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Drugs are bad, mmmkay.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Tvis was on Instagram a few days ago
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

question_dj: Tvis was on Instagram a few days ago


Probably on 4chan before that, but would rather be here or there?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live a few blocks from there and bartend up the street. It's always crazy.

Since it's right off 90 and is the first exit/ safe place (relatively) to used the opiates you scored on the west side, there are ALWAYS overdoses in the bathrooms and in cars. Expensive homes on three sides too. 

USA! USA! USA!
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: question_dj: Tvis was on Instagram a few days ago

Probably on 4chan before that, but would rather be here or there?


All I know is I don't want to find myself in this broad's van.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
qwho
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Best part is all the mechanics come out to help, but the one guy sees what's going on and is immediately like, "aw hell nah"
 
KerryKlu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: I used to live a few blocks from there and bartend up the street. It's always crazy.

Since it's right off 90 and is the first exit/ safe place (relatively) to used the opiates you scored on the west side, there are ALWAYS overdoses in the bathrooms and in cars. Expensive homes on three sides too. 

USA! USA! USA!


Actually, it's right off of 290 (at Harlem).

/lived a block from this gas station in the early 90s...

//Austin is actually the 1st exit/safe space coming from the West side.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Her poor bf.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She seems fun.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
