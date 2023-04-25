 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Abandoned for her entire life, Ellie was unable to look humans in the eye, but she underwent a heart-melting transformation after she was adopted and learned what true love was. Please welcome her and her forever family to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (newsweek.com) divider line
59
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ruff, ruff, ruff.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Ruff, ruff, ruff.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Your Zeke of the Week is a pretzel:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Your Zeke of the Week is a pretzel:
[Fark user image 425x320]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x798]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Wanted for just trying to be a good, friendly boy!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
I mean great, but that is a lot of animals that have been on their own for a while
Right now, we only have one that fits, Gourey

Glad she found her people
/ not cuddling with cat, she was sleeping and cat was standing watch
//needless to say, not overly happy with the writing
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x798]


Well, yeah

We all know pugs are in league with Yorkies to conquer the world.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Your Zeke of the Week is a pretzel:
[Fark user image image 425x320]


Damn you just made me miss BamBam
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
That pupper will repay the kindness with interest, without a doubt
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hai, guize. Brindy says "hai" from the nest she's made on my bed.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x798]

[i.pinimg.com image 641x414]

Wanted for just trying to be a good, friendly boy!


Heh!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

edmo: That pupper will repay the kindness with interest, without a doubt
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: [Fark user image 640x640]
Hai, guize. Brindy says "hai" from the nest she's made on my bed.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why can't they just get along? :-)
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 710x841]


6 weeks
6 months
I wanna See the 6 year pic!

(Pitties are some of the bestest dogs)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]
Why can't they just get along? :-)


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x637]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: [Fark user image 640x640]
Hai, guize. Brindy says "hai" from the nest she's made on my bed.


She looks very comfy there.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: [Fark user image 640x640]
Hai, guize. Brindy says "hai" from the nest she's made on my bed.


Hi Brindy!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 748x834]


Nicholas Cage in dog form.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
