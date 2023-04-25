 Skip to content
(Twitter) Post-Tucker Fox goes in a new direction
    More: Amusing, shot  
‘’ 7 hours ago  
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Seen sending in a job application:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yikes!  Do I have the glasses from They Live! on?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Anti-intellectual, questionable relation with the facts. Same old Fox.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
                      
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image 290x483]


"...chemically changing your carbon vibration."?  Everybody knows you need to stimulate your pineal gland.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would actually welcome this version of Fox News. It would be better for them to become a televised version of the inquirer, than the toxic political crap fest it is today.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's great the National Enquirer has gone from newsprint to TV
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So FOX News is basically becoming New York Post TV?
 
fisker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your Coworker hates Meshuggah
Youtube eX4GOltUDdA
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally fox is carrying the truth
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to replace Tucker with the reanimated corpse of Art Bell.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image 290x483]

"...chemically changing your carbon vibration."?  Everybody knows you need to stimulate your pineal gland.


itsblogginevil.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, they're just asking questions!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: They're going to replace Tucker with the reanimated corpse of Art Bell.


It would have more warmth and approachability.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been missing a televised version of the Weekly World News.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid there was all those trashy magazines around the checkout counter.

They're all printed by the same company.

My theory is that us in the US think that tabloids are these weird gonzo papers, which makes us inclined to believe anything else because of the very narrow definition of "tabloid" means "no aliens=Real News".

There's a broader definition of a tabloid, a more European sense of it, that had we adopted, would frame Fox as less serious. Not serious. Their own lawyers say it's about as serious as SNL's news segment.

Rooopert wants to be taken seriously, but he's a tits and sports guy at heart.

Daily Mail. New York Post. The Sun. Fox News.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense. There's evidence that cows died, but there's no repercussions for speculating against a party that legally hasn't been proven to exist. The people with the brain rot already created by watching Fox are unlikely to go out and commit violent acts in order to try and defend the cows, and even if they did it'll be some weirdos in the middle of nowhere and not an organised group of anti-alien protestors convinced that they'll be next if they don't start murdering.

In terms of actual news or reporting, it's nonsense. In terms of Fox trying to lay low for a while until everything blows over and they can settle all the other lawsuits against them, it makes perfect sense.
 
NetOwl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faux is blaming something on aliens and we're surprised?
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: When I was a kid there was all those trashy magazines around the checkout counter.

They're all printed by the same company.

My theory is that us in the US think that tabloids are these weird gonzo papers, which makes us inclined to believe anything else because of the very narrow definition of "tabloid" means "no aliens=Real News".

There's a broader definition of a tabloid, a more European sense of it, that had we adopted, would frame Fox as less serious. Not serious. Their own lawyers say it's about as serious as SNL's news segment.

Rooopert wants to be taken seriously, but he's a tits and sports guy at heart.

Daily Mail. New York Post. The Sun. Fox News.


The Fail isn't a Murdoch rag, though it might as well be one editorially.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Budlight of News lol!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: They're going to replace Tucker with the reanimated corpse of Art Bell.


George Noory?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

atrupar: checking in on Fox News https://t.co/3OjUgFP5Ec


I'm pretty sure they had this same graphic w/Farker Carlson, too.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Aliens are rarely depicted as portly, or unemployed, except Jabba the Hutt. They're probably good at math and good with maps, but don't need clothes or pockets. I'd never ask an alien to cut my hair or help me pick out a pair shoes because they're almost always bald and overly practical.
 
Dansker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NetOwl: Faux is blaming something on aliens and we're surprised?


I'm surprised they're not blaming it on Democrats.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I already laid claim to outer space alien microbes controlling the billionaire class through their gut microbiome , get your own gig, fox!

Did Fox News Melt This County's Brain?
Youtube Uy35mIFnj0w
 
LesterB
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image 290x483]

"...chemically changing your carbon vibration."?  Everybody knows you need to stimulate your pineal gland.


Hey I remember that one ...

mst3k - pineal gland
Youtube oOfgHLP1hkc
 
Kraig57
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Am coast to coast on TV now
 
