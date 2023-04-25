 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Even vampires are hopping on the reusable straw bandwagon and want to treat you like a human Capri Sun   (masslive.com) divider line
mistahtom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is why you paint them white with red stripes so they look like regular straws.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
state police said they are illegal to carry, similar to other certain edged instruments, such as a stiletto or dagger.

But guns? Pssh.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Excellent headline.

Also, gross.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: state police said they are illegal to carry, similar to other certain edged instruments, such as a stiletto or dagger.

But guns? Pssh.


Yeah that's what gets me.  The 2A applies to all weapons.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, his attempt was in vein?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mistahtom: This is why you paint them white with red stripes so they look like regular straws.


Or candy canes!

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
