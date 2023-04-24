 Skip to content
(CNBC) FAA puts Elon in a corner and grounds Starship pending a mishap investigation and (likely) an extensive redesign (cnbc.com)
    Obvious, Spaceport, Spacecraft, Rocket, Endangered species, Biodiversity, Sierra Club, Land, Sea turtle  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The major one which took out the Hydraulic Power Unit and cause the explosion at about 29 seconds has already been dealt with. All boosters after 7, (the one that flew) use electrical actuators to gimble the engines.

The launch pad which now needs to be rebuilt will likely be the second major redesign.  Hopefully hell put in a flame trench this time.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He knew damn well that the thing was going to blow up, that's why he was hedging his bets the day before launch. Saying so many things could go wrong, if it launches he'll consider it a success. Completely reckless behavior.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

khitsicker: The major one which took out the Hydraulic Power Unit and cause the explosion at about 29 seconds has already been dealt with. All boosters after 7, (the one that flew) use electrical actuators to gimble the engines.

The launch pad which now needs to be rebuilt will likely be the second major redesign.  Hopefully hell put in a flame trench this time.


He better. If this had occurred at KSC, it would have taken out the Dragon launch platform at 39-A
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He will fix this by giving the FAA a blue star.
 
Pinnacle Point [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I won't really be happy unless the FAA sends Elon to Mars in one of the rockets.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: khitsicker: The major one which took out the Hydraulic Power Unit and cause the explosion at about 29 seconds has already been dealt with. All boosters after 7, (the one that flew) use electrical actuators to gimble the engines.

The launch pad which now needs to be rebuilt will likely be the second major redesign.  Hopefully hell put in a flame trench this time.

He better. If this had occurred at KSC, it would have taken out the Dragon launch platform at 39-A


whole heartedly agreed. I serousily doubt NASA will let him fly StarShips from KSC without a pretty spot on record of the final design.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You guys act like this isn't standard procedure after an experimental launch that explodes.

This was expected as a likely outcome.

I get all of you having hate boners for musk, but maybe stick to things that he actually did wrong, that way the ppl always suckin his dick regardless of how shiatty he is can't just point to crap like this as a defense.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In fairness, after it exploded SpaceX will have grounded it themselves.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe if he didn't insist on launching it on 4/20 like some giggling sophomore, it would have been a successful launch.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

brax33: You guys act like this isn't standard procedure after an experimental launch that explodes.

This was expected as a likely outcome.

I get all of you having hate boners for musk, but maybe stick to things that he actually did wrong, that way the ppl always suckin his dick regardless of how shiatty he is can't just point to crap like this as a defense.


Starship didn't explode at launch. The rocket was intentionally terminated by SpaceX after if went through Max-Q. The fact that it made it to altitude with 7 engines out was a remarkable achievement.

Starship did obliterate the launch platform, after Musk publicly mocked the need for a trench. That hubris is the problem.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How soon will the mega-manchild use his $44 billion megaphone to start shouting about the Feds messing with Texas?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

revrendjim: He will fix this by giving the FAA a blue star.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
- Researchers are scrambling to assess health and environmental impacts of SpaceX's Starship Super Heavy test flight last week, which spread particulate matter* far beyond the expected debris field.

Fark user imageView Full Size


* for some value of 'particulate'
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was Tesla FSD driving?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

khitsicker: GardenWeasel: khitsicker: The major one which took out the Hydraulic Power Unit and cause the explosion at about 29 seconds has already been dealt with. All boosters after 7, (the one that flew) use electrical actuators to gimble the engines.

The launch pad which now needs to be rebuilt will likely be the second major redesign.  Hopefully hell put in a flame trench this time.

He better. If this had occurred at KSC, it would have taken out the Dragon launch platform at 39-A

whole heartedly agreed. I serousily doubt NASA will let him fly StarShips from KSC without a pretty spot on record of the final design.


They likely won't give him the go-ahead until and unless he stops acting like "Reset to VAB" is an option in real life.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Between this, Tucker Carlson, and Don Lemon, my schadenfreude boner is spongy and bruised.

I need rest.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So my understanding is that the purpose for no flame trench is because they wanted to see if it's would be viable for relaunch from Mars or the Moon without having to rebuild a full launch facility first.

My concern is that they could have tested these things separately. You don't need a full multi-stage launch vehicle just to test if the facility can withstand the launch process. I imagine that's factoring into their decision because on top of scooping out several tons of Texas soil and redistributing it across the Rio Grande they also decided to drop several tons of metal and toxic, explosive fuel mixture all over the gulf of Mexico.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am really looking forward to the 4-hour episode that Well There's Your Problem podcast will eventually do about this incident.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brax33: You guys act like this isn't standard procedure after an experimental launch that explodes.

This was expected as a likely outcome.

I get all of you having hate boners for musk, but maybe stick to things that he actually did wrong, that way the ppl always suckin his dick regardless of how shiatty he is can't just point to crap like this as a defense.


Yeah, but the launch platform was a weird oversight. That's not new technology. Instead of a trench or water or something, it was just flat?  The huge hole blasted in it was intentional?  I don't think so.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thecactusman17: So my understanding is that the purpose for no flame trench is because they wanted to see if it's would be viable for relaunch from Mars or the Moon without having to rebuild a full launch facility first.

My concern is that they could have tested these things separately. You don't need a full multi-stage launch vehicle just to test if the facility can withstand the launch process. I imagine that's factoring into their decision because on top of scooping out several tons of Texas soil and redistributing it across the Rio Grande they also decided to drop several tons of metal and toxic, explosive fuel mixture all over the gulf of Mexico.


That isn't the issue.  Super Heavy is always and only launched from the Stage Zero launch pad.  It can't launch anywhere else.  The Starship is the part that can land/launch from Mars and that's already launched from a (much thinner) concrete pad.

The issue is that, based on the static test, they thought they could get away with just messing up the existing pad a bit. They had a water deluge plan but it wasn't ready yet.

I think they expected the pad to be a little bit busted, but they didn't expect it to disintegrate entirely.  They should have.  This is probably a case of 'go fever'.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I see what's happening.  The plan is to get Spaceforce to usurp the FAA's rocket launching authority.
 
Read234
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Good.


Why good?
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: He knew damn well that the thing was going to blow up, that's why he was hedging his bets the day before launch. Saying so many things could go wrong, if it launches he'll consider it a success. Completely reckless behavior.


He's being subsidized by the the US government in so many ways. Why should he give a shiat?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, like Windows 3.1?

/ducks
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Read234: GardenWeasel: Good.

Why good?


well cum 2 Fark
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like they were going up right away anyway. The whole point of these tests is to figure out why explodey and make it less explodey next time.The people that freak out about this are the same demographic that actually believe there are self-driving cars. There are some cars that are more self-driving than others and there are some rockets that are less explodey than others but there are no such things as self-driving cars or non-explodey rockets.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Read234: GardenWeasel: Good.

Why good?


because science projects which are largely privately-funded instead of entirely on our tax dollars are bad because we don't like Elon.   Or something.  See, when Apollo 1 exploded, killing several astronauts, or when the Challenger exploded shortly after launch, killing the crew, we were all equally ecstatic about that as well.  Or something.   Maybe not.   I dunno.
 
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Elon: Aspiring to have no flame diverter in Boca Chica
*5 months later*
Elon brown-nosers: FAA grounding SpaceX is nominal.  Need to figure out whyfor big rocket make big hole in ground.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stupid kids.

All they had to do was take a look at the pads at 39A and B at Kennedy built for the Saturn Vs to see what smart people did before to solve this problem.

But, you know.
Hipsters.
Amateurs.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow, does ULA give you kids bonuses for posting anti-Musk shiat after hours too?
 
The Bestest
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Morning Horsefarts: Elon: Aspiring to have no flame diverter in Boca Chica
*5 months later*
Elon brown-nosers: FAA grounding SpaceX is nominal.  Need to figure out whyfor big rocket make big hole in ground.


-this is standard procedure for the FAA
-the violent destruction of Stage 0 is likely what led to all the other issues
-it was likely Elon's hubris that led to the violent destruction of Stage 0

not sure what point you're trying to make here
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is like watching Preston Tucker build a spaceship.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Wow, does ULA give you kids bonuses for posting anti-Musk shiat after hours too?


I doubt very seriously ULA (or either of its parent companies) pays people to troll fark.com. They're not Russians.

I think its more that yes, while Elon does have a weird cult of fanboys, I haven't seen them on Fark (at least, not lately.. or at least, not the ones that I'm sure aren't trolls), but you have the other end of the spectrum, of which I have seen -plenty-, that hate Elon with such a passion that anyone who doesn't hate him (and by extension, anything having to do with him) as much as they do must want to marry him or something in their eyes.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So a few problems:

1: The aforementioned launchpad and issues with... well... excavation. I see the reasoning behind it, but let's get it flying around Earth before you worry about getting it off of the moon.

2: The complexity of multi-engine rockets on reliability, turbulence in the fuel system, etc.See N1. There's a reason enormous engine clusters never caught on, and Elon's analogy of computing clusters to engine clusters is similar to that age-old comparison of apples to oranges.

3: The rocket was finally destroyed almost a minute after the flight termination system was activated. That's an especially bad one, since a rocket can go a long way in a minute.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nobody ever talks about Starshield. It's all StarLink and Starship and Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy. It's almost like Starshield doesn't even exist. Maybe it doesn't. Hell if I know.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Aw, fire trenches aren't for you. They're more of a Shelbyville thing."
 
The Bestest
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: So a few problems:

1: The aforementioned launchpad and issues with... well... excavation. I see the reasoning behind it, but let's get it flying around Earth before you worry about getting it off of the moon.

2: The complexity of multi-engine rockets on reliability, turbulence in the fuel system, etc.See N1. There's a reason enormous engine clusters never caught on, and Elon's analogy of computing clusters to engine clusters is similar to that age-old comparison of apples to oranges.

3: The rocket was finally destroyed almost a minute after the flight termination system was activated. That's an especially bad one, since a rocket can go a long way in a minute.


1. I'm betting a few engineers at SpaceX knew the current iteration of Stage 0 would be a problem and a redesign was already in the works, but they (and by "they", I mean Elon.. he may not have anything to do with day-to-day (that'd be Shotwell) or engineering, but he's still the final say on anything involving money) probably went "eh, how bad could it be? We'll get valuable insight either way and it'll save us another round of testing. It's go time!"
2. This actually didn't appear to be an issue. I'm still holding to the theory that the most of the engine outs were caused by the Stage 0 destruction. Bear in mind as well that Falcon Heavy flies with 27 engines without issue.
3. Where are you getting that? By all indication I've thusfar seen, FTS worked exactly as and when planned. It was allowed multiple spins to collect data on correction methods.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would (and did) point and laugh as much as anybody at Elon's company failing to do something that non-capitalist versions of the endeavor have been reliably reproducing with a very low critical error rate since the 1960s, but the FAA grounding the project and requiring an accounting of the details of what specifically went wrong is pretty normal and nobody at the company is gonna be freaking out about it or considering it a major setback.

I can't speak directly about their internal documentation procedures, but my money would be on what the FAA is asking for not being substantially more comprehensive than what their investors and internal review boards require of them... frankly, not even what would have been required of them if the launch was successful.  Like... it's a new engineering design, those require full reports of their metrics for the first dozen runs even when the design isn't related to a large container of self-oxidizing low explosive that'll obviously explode whenever anything goes sufficiently wrong.

tl;dr - SpaceX guys are plenty upset about their big rocket deciding to become a firecracker instead of a spacecraft, but are not at all additionally burdened by the FAA doing its job.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

snowblur: - Researchers are scrambling to assess health and environmental impacts of SpaceX's Starship Super Heavy test flight last week, which spread particulate matter* far beyond the expected debris field.

[Fark user image 850x566]

* for some value of 'particulate'


Those are what researchers call uncommon particulate matter sizes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Bestest:

There were two little explosions at the bases of the fuel tanks about a minute before it broke up. That's where the destruct charges are usually placed to vent/vaporize the fuel and trigger a kaboom. Instead it tumbled for almost another minute.

You can see the second stage start to finally bend and break after it lost enough fuel to affect structural rigidity.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
