(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Bad: Getting pissed off on a flight from JFK to New Delhi. Worse: Getting pissed ON   (abc7.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, old news is so exc...

"This type of incident has happened several times in recent years on flights to India, ABC News reports."

Oh, this is NOT a repeat?!
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people pay good money for that. Some of them even go on to become president.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chappelle's Show - R. Kelly's "Piss on You" Video
Youtube eafRE74JGZ8
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's only for first class passengers! The curtain is there for a reason!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This type of incident has happened several times in recent years on flights to India

/crosses off the list any plans for flights to India
 
morg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oof. The rest of that international flight it not going to be pleasant for anyone.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I read "getting pissed on a flight" I assumed it meant "getting drunk".  And I was going to tell the story of how a friend of mine went to India to be best man in a wedding, then got so drunk on the flight back that he passed out and when he came to, the flight had landed and the crew was cleaning up around him.

/but this one is worse.  Eesh
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this Caste system related ?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Urine big trouble, mister!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
After reading the suspect his rights, the arresting officer said "urine real trouble now."
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Urine big trouble, mister!


DAMMIT!

/that extra 10 seconds to proofread, I swear
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's why I always ask for a seat not next to Gerard Depardieu.
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
