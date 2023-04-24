 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Having solved every other societal ill in Arkansas, cops violently take down Dad for *checks notes* piercing his son's ear   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Ear, Body piercing, Arrest, Door, Crime, Police, Law, Male  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The cops have to keep the prisons filled.  It's a thankless job for some reason.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In addition to the body piercing offense, Sherland was charged with one count each of endangering the welfare of a minor, refusing to submit to arrest, and obstructing governmental operations.

"What are you arresting me for?"
"Refusing to submit to arrest"

/Murica
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, that sounds like an incredible stretch by the police. I wonder if the school "resource officer" exaggerated (fabricated) a report to justify their time.? And then, without any corroboration of any actual wrongdoing, other officers looked for a way to charge him and came up with some bullshiat. And, of course, got it past a judge for a warrant.
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he'd given his son those massive gauge stretchie earrings I would be ok with this.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Never.  Repeat.  NEVER talk to cops.  When they ask questions, your answer is, "I do not answer questions without my attorney present."  No good ever comes from answering their questions, no matter how innocent those questions seem.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Next up: mom gets arrested for giving her son aspirin (practicing medicine without a license).
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Texas ppl put studs in baby ears.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Never.  Repeat.  NEVER talk to cops.  When they ask questions, your answer is, "I do not answer questions without my attorney present."  No good ever comes from answering their questions, no matter how innocent those questions seem.


Your name is something you're going to want to answer, and there's not a lot they can do with that unless you're in a pretty bizarre situation.  In some places you can be arrested for refusing to provide it even.  Otherwise?  Yeah
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sorceror: And, of course, got it past a judge for a warrant.


Amazing what a sh*tty check that is on police power. I wonder if the judge even looked at it before rubber stamping it.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tontitown, AK has little over 5,000 people. Small enough that I wonder if these cops and the dad know each other and it's personal. That arrest was over the top.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Party of parental rights you know.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meanwhile my goddaughter had her ears pierced as a toddler. She's now 9 and has always loved having earrings. Give her a new set of unicorn earrings and she's thrilled.
 
olorin604
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All the whole screaming about parental rights.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salmon: If he'd given his son those massive gauge stretchie earrings I would be ok with this.


Even with those, the hole is just as small in the beginning. People just increase the size of the plugs over time.
 
Vazz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Contempt of cop will get ya a whole stack of nonsense charges.  Submit to us because we have some metal on our chest and hip that says you gotta lick the boot.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile in Texas ppl put studs in baby ears.


Oh, whatever.  Those little sluts were destined to pierce their more private parts in the future anyway.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Usually those sorts of laws only apply if you're doing it commercially. Same with cutting hair or doing nails.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
America, you can give your teen a AR-15, but don't you dare put a pinhole through their earlobe. Does a tiny hole in the ear even count as body art?

Holy fark am I glad to not have gone to gone to a school with police. Even the criminals in my school were treated better than this dad.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sorceror: Wow, that sounds like an incredible stretch by the police. I wonder if the school "resource officer" exaggerated (fabricated) a report to justify their time.? And then, without any corroboration of any actual wrongdoing, other officers looked for a way to charge him and came up with some bullshiat. And, of course, got it past a judge for a warrant.


Did you not read the part where the resource officer lied and said the kid claimed his dad was drink and put him in a choke hold to do it? The resource officer already lied... Not sure if extra lies know would work.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: OgreMagi: Never.  Repeat.  NEVER talk to cops.  When they ask questions, your answer is, "I do not answer questions without my attorney present."  No good ever comes from answering their questions, no matter how innocent those questions seem.

Your name is something you're going to want to answer, and there's not a lot they can do with that unless you're in a pretty bizarre situation.  In some places you can be arrested for refusing to provide it even.  Otherwise?  Yeah


Unless they can show I have committed a crime or am planning to commit a crime, I don't even have to tell them my name.  I'm not in a stop and identify state.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile in Texas ppl put studs in baby ears.


Yes, at licensed places. TFA even mentions that ear piercings by law don't require a parent"a consent. They're busting the dude for completely ridiculous shiat, but your example is apples and oranges.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Nah, I asked for it and so we just took ice and a potato and did it that way,"
I am so confused by this statement. I need a full schematic diagram of the ice/potato ear lobe piercing procedure
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Usually those sorts of laws only apply if you're doing it commercially. Same with cutting hair or doing nails.


Yep, that's the problem here. THIS should be totally legal. I have zero problem with requiring licensing, especially since they do some insane shiat that doctors won't touch. The dude back in the day who got spikes in his skull, for instance? Those are remoceanle and required studs in the bone. He had to go to a body art person, becsisedocs didn't want to take the chance. So some of the stuff is pretty extreme, and licensing makes sure the people are at least somewhat skilled.

This? This is an utterly ridiculous excuse to arrest the guy, going by the wording of the law, rather than the common sense interpretation. That thing definitely needs to be rewritten.

And I agree with the Farker upthread, this sounds more like a personal vendetta of some don't, they were just looking for a reason to arrest the guy.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: OgreMagi: Never.  Repeat.  NEVER talk to cops.  When they ask questions, your answer is, "I do not answer questions without my attorney present."  No good ever comes from answering their questions, no matter how innocent those questions seem.

Your name is something you're going to want to answer, and there's not a lot they can do with that unless you're in a pretty bizarre situation.  In some places you can be arrested for refusing to provide it even.  Otherwise?  Yeah

Unless they can show I have committed a crime or am planning to commit a crime, I don't even have to tell them my name.  I'm not in a stop and identify state.


Yar, but since this is Fark I thought it wise to qualify that.  People take the damndest things as overarching advice
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You get what you vote for, people.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

berylman: "Nah, I asked for it and so we just took ice and a potato and did it that way,"
I am so confused by this statement. I need a full schematic diagram of the ice/potato ear lobe piercing procedure


Ice to numb the ear, a sewing needle to pierce the globe, and the potato is on the back so you don't put the damn needle through your finger.

Much better than my first me. I told a friend I figured I was ready to pierce my ear. He said "Yoi sure?" "Yeah, let's do it.". Homeboy removed the stud from his ear and jammed it right in. Since he didn't clean it first, it obviously got infected. When I re-pierced it, I went to a professional. 😁
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: You get what you vote for, people.


They vote for the cops there?

The law is pretty standard, the interpretation of the law is the problem. But the law is pretty much across the board.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: berylman: "Nah, I asked for it and so we just took ice and a potato and did it that way,"
I am so confused by this statement. I need a full schematic diagram of the ice/potato ear lobe piercing procedure

Ice to numb the ear, a sewing needle to pierce the globe, and the potato is on the back so you don't put the damn needle through your finger.

Much better than my first me. I told a friend I figured I was ready to pierce my ear. He said "Yoi sure?" "Yeah, let's do it.". Homeboy removed the stud from his ear and jammed it right in. Since he didn't clean it first, it obviously got infected. When I re-pierced it, I went to a professional. 😁


That's farking nasty.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, and apparently this was A YEAR AGO?!?

I'm with whoever said this was some personal beef. Dad pissed off someone and this is how they got revenge.
 
