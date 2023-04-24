 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Step back in time as you enjoy the views of a monkey chandelier. Large fenced yard to keep spirits contained   (zillow.com) divider line
14
    More: Creepy, Dining room, Bedroom, Eating, Large fenced yard, Walking distance, Step Back in Time, Newer gas HWH, Craftsman's detailed woodworking  
•       •       •

294 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Apr 2023 at 12:05 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
but no Katzenklavier???

/pfft, pass
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every picture looks like a horror movie set.
The monkey chandelier will haunt my nightmares.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good deal, good bones.

I wonder how hard it would be to open up, I hate all the small rooms in houses of this period.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
 Yikes !

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I dare ya to go up to Boo Radley's porch!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I dare ya to go up to Boo Radley's porch!

[Fark user image 425x294]


Naw, we should send a scout in first
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have one just like it, but they're humans frozen in ghastly positions.
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The interior is missing a lot of skin. Water, termites, something is eroding it. Not good.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Every picture looks like a horror movie set.
The monkey chandelier will haunt my nightmares.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 800x533]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I have one just like it, but they're humans frozen in ghastly positions.


"Turnabout is fair play", based on username checking out?
 
MsStatement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Those look like lions, not monkeys, to me. Either way that place is obviously haunted AF.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: foo monkey: I have one just like it, but they're humans frozen in ghastly positions.

"Turnabout is fair play", based on username checking out?


And just in case thatsthejoke.png, I will redeem myself by recommending instead "gaslighty positions"
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How many pots did they smoke to think enslaving monkeys on that chandelier was a good idea?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
old and busted: purple monkey dishwasher
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.