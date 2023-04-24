 Skip to content
(CNN)   In news that will surprise nobody, the cop who murdered Breonna Taylor has... been hired by the next county over. Obvious tag has been killed by the cops   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, we all said that would happen
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that make the insurance premium go up, you know, the history of claims?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is better than chicken noodle news.

*golfclap.gif*
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said his experience would be useful? Lord have mercy...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile companies can refuse to hire felons and even people with lesser convictions.

fark humanity, especially the United States
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No surprises over here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! I get it. No Don Lemon.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Klan celebrates its relevance to America.
 
DiDGr8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the next county over. It's two.

He can commute, but make him swim upriver in the Ohio to Carrolton to get to work.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure seems like there should be a registry of civil rights offenders
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO LEMON NO LEMON

YOU'RE THE LEMON
 
Theeng [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fucking pigs
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, even if he's eligible to hire, wtf would you???
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder, subby wrote.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is perfectly normal and suggesting that anyone should do anything is dangerous and antisocial.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyway, fark this country and the racist pig enablers.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah, we all said that would happen


i think it was super nice that the place that hired him is an entire 50 miles away. shows they're really thinking of the black community.

/well ok they ~are~ thinking of the black community... just not...
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, of course! There's always more gentrification to enforce.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: Ok, even if he's eligible to hire, wtf would you???


Right?

/
Meanwhile, mess up at Wendy's and none of them will hire you.  Even 33 years later
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupJohnB: They said his experience would be useful? Lord have mercy...


Well, yes. The locals can be confidenct that Cosgrove's reputation alone will help convince Those People to stay away (as if they needed that much persuading).

Of course Carroll County probably can't match Louisville pay scales, but Cosgrove will enjoy much easier work and live like royalty on kickbacks from the local meth and fentanyl distributors.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: mcsiegs: Ok, even if he's eligible to hire, wtf would you???

Right?

/
Meanwhile, mess up at Wendy's and none of them will hire you.  Even 33 years later


The fark did you do at Wendy's
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he should be hunted for game by people that care about their community.

/at least until this post is deleted
 
sidailurch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Epicedion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupJohnB: They said his experience would be useful? Lord have mercy...


Murdering minorities is valuable experience for the police. You can't just get that at the academy.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virtue signaling for the deplorables.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epicedion: waxbeans: mcsiegs: Ok, even if he's eligible to hire, wtf would you???

Right?

/
Meanwhile, mess up at Wendy's and none of them will hire you.  Even 33 years later

The fark did you do at Wendy's


Smacked a coworker in the forehead with my palm. From across the counter.
In my defense they accused me of stealing.  I don't like false accusers.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consequences don't live here anymore.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: he should be hunted for game by people that care about their community.

/at least until this post is deleted


🤣
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It happens so often that they're called "gypsy cops" or "wandering cops".
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Anyway, fark this country and the racist pig enablers.


Well, I meant county but.... it mostly works anyway.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epicedion: waxbeans: mcsiegs: Ok, even if he's eligible to hire, wtf would you???

Right?

/
Meanwhile, mess up at Wendy's and none of them will hire you.  Even 33 years later

The fark did you do at Wendy's


He shiat in the chili pot
 
Plastic Trash Vortex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squidloe: Epicedion: waxbeans: mcsiegs: Ok, even if he's eligible to hire, wtf would you???

Right?

/
Meanwhile, mess up at Wendy's and none of them will hire you.  Even 33 years later

The fark did you do at Wendy's

He shiat in the chili pot


Yeah, but who's the snitch who fingered him out?
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the grand jury exhonorated him, based on the evidence from the DA who the grand jurors said afterward was clearly tanking the case.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.teenvogue.com/story/8-to-abolition-abolish-police-keep-us-safe-op-ed
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wanted defund, you got refund. Compromise.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: That is better than chicken noodle news.

*golfclap.gif*


I thought it was a tiny crossed-out potato and was trying to work out what that meant for a minute.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: It happens so often that they're called "gypsy cops" or "wandering cops".


(Singing as Cher) "Gypsy cops and thieves, they're both quite chummy on the right..."
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as he's sent out unarmed I'm ok with this.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x656]

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/8-to-abolition-abolish-police-keep-us-safe-op-ed


So you want to set Derek Chauvin free?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Hey, just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.


Not yet. Check back after a few more people of color get murdered and we'll see where we are then on abolishing the police.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x656]

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/8-to-abolition-abolish-police-keep-us-safe-op-ed

So you want to set Derek Chauvin free?


Tell me you refused to read the link without telling me you refused to read the link.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: That is better than chicken noodle news.

*golfclap.gif*


CNN is the virtue signaling social justice arm of the corporate-controlled media.
 
hausman007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epicedion: waxbeans: mcsiegs: Ok, even if he's eligible to hire, wtf would you???

Right?

/
Meanwhile, mess up at Wendy's and none of them will hire you.  Even 33 years later

The fark did you do at Wendy's


Improper use of a meat grinder.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: dywed88: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x656]

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/8-to-abolition-abolish-police-keep-us-safe-op-ed

So you want to set Derek Chauvin free?

Tell me you refused to read the link without telling me you refused to read the link.


I read what you posted and that it involves releasing everyone from prisons and jails and having a world with no prisons or jails.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: Ok, even if he's eligible to hire, wtf would you???


Like most other cases that are similar it is because police unions want to ensure a member, even a previous one, get enough years to be able to take advantage of the pension.

Because they don't give a fark.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suggest we require people who want to be police officers to pass a nationally accredited exam requiring a minimum of 2 years associate degree in criminal law to receive a license to practice law enforcement, with ongoing continuing education requirements pf 30 contact hours every two years and advanced degrees and accredited certification training to engage in more dangerous activities such as use of firearms or association with special weapons teams.

Every time I suggest this to conservative they blow a gasket, then go silent when I point out that's what RN's do.

Hey. I'd be happy to pay cops a lot more if they had a modicum of accountability and training.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x656]

https://www.teenvogue.com/story/8-to-abolition-abolish-police-keep-us-safe-op-ed

So you want to set Derek Chauvin free?


Actually. The law was twisted to get him. 🤷‍♂
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real winner:
Fark user imageView Full Size


No offense to:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
