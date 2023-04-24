 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia)   Transit Police Lieutenant attacked and thrown onto tracks. If only there was an entity to protect them   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
5
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we hiding what the ticket was for?
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he got the guy off the train, issued the citation, and THEN got punched and tossed off the platform.

I'm sure he was 100% professional the whole time, like all those other SEPTA officers that have been in recent altercations.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never rode the subway in Philly, but if you want people to use public transit, it needs to be clean and people need to follow the rules. DC was kind of bad in the 90s but seems to have cleaned up somewhat.  MARTA is pretty ok.

Jacksonville (Florida) has a bus system that kinda sucks. It has a reputation for being slow, dirty and people consistently report harassment and problems.  Consequently, no one in Jax wants to go near a bus if they can help it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


YAAAA Canada!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A fence, subby?
 
