 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKBN Youngstown)   Massive donnybrook in bar ends in weapons charge   (wkbn.com) divider line
39
    More: Murica, Report, Weapon, Trial, Bar, Firearm, NEWTON FALLS, Jibriel Allen, unknown man  
•       •       •

1394 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2023 at 5:50 PM (4 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was looking for a tilly once in Canada but you've probably never heard of it.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
70-80 person bar fight ends in gun arrest

Cool, they're finally arresting the guns!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Allen is charged with having weapons on disability, having a firearm in a bar, breaking and entering, possession of marijuana and possession of a defaced firearm.

Oh, dear. The weapon has a disability and needs to put on a happy face.
 
zez
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cinemavensessaysfromthecouch.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Donnybrook"? Was it a tiff or a scuffle?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was a tilly.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: "Donnybrook"? Was it a tiff or a scuffle?


An imbroglio? Kurfuffle?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WelldeadLink: Allen is charged with having weapons on disability, having a firearm in a bar, breaking and entering, possession of marijuana and possession of a defaced firearm.

Oh, dear. The weapon has a disability and needs to put on a happy face.


Probably had the serial number filed off.  In all likelihood, they can add possession of a stolen firearm to the list of charges.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: It was a tilly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jibrial was a real Jabroni.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Buncha hooligans. Charge them with shenanigans and let them plead down to tomfoolery. Then throw the lot in the hoosegow!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And then there's this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's Canada being a bunch a wussies. Any real red-blooded American would have used that gun indiscriminately the moment he felt mildly inconvenienced.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Another responsible high fiber gun owner.  Does he happen to work as an air marshal?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What udder hijinks !
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Schmerd1948: Gyrfalcon: "Donnybrook"? Was it a tiff or a scuffle?

An imbroglio? Kurfuffle?

I'm torn.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://codes.ohio.gov/ohio-revised-code/section-2923.13

Caught my eye
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This dive bar is not too far from me...I refer to this event as "Shenanigans at O'Finnegans":

https://www.heraldnet.com/news/man-shot-dead-after-argument-at-bar-south-of-everett/

/Drove by the next day and the crime scene was still being investigated.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Donnybrook my ass, that's a full brew-ha-ha
 
alex10294
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OgreMagi: WelldeadLink: Allen is charged with having weapons on disability, having a firearm in a bar, breaking and entering, possession of marijuana and possession of a defaced firearm.

Oh, dear. The weapon has a disability and needs to put on a happy face.

Probably had the serial number filed off.  In all likelihood, they can add possession of a stolen firearm to the list of charges.


And possession of half a brain. Who doesn't hide/throw away a stolen gun when the cops show up to break up a bar fight.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: "Donnybrook"? Was it a tiff or a scuffle?


Probably more of a "spat" or a "to do".
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

skyotter: 70-80 person bar fight ends in gun arrest

Cool, they're finally arresting the guns!


Proof that guns do not, in fact need a human to pull the trigger?
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This sounds more like a responsible bar owner taking care of business.   It was one guy with one gun in a bar full of people.  He left it in the restroom and returned to get it back and other patrons stopped him, the bar owner stowed the gun back in his office and a bouncer held the guy down until police arrived.   This is exactly the way it is supposed to work.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Knockanolum. St. Paddy's Day. Boston."
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gyrfalcon: "Donnybrook"? Was it a tiff or a scuffle?


It was a brouhaha. Well, mostly. It could have elements of a kerfuffle, a row, a mêlée, a ballyhoo, a ruckus, a hurly-burly, a pother, a moil or maybe even a corroboree.

One witness claims it was a fracas, but this remains unconfirmed.

Police have ruled out a foofaraw, saying it's a silly-sounding word.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kit Fister: skyotter: 70-80 person bar fight ends in gun arrest

Cool, they're finally arresting the guns!

Proof that guns do not, in fact need a human to pull the trigger?


Sometimes it's a dog that pulls the trigger.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OgreMagi: WelldeadLink: Allen is charged with having weapons on disability, having a firearm in a bar, breaking and entering, possession of marijuana and possession of a defaced firearm.

Oh, dear. The weapon has a disability and needs to put on a happy face.

Probably had the serial number filed off.  In all likelihood, they can add possession of a stolen firearm to the list of charges.


Weapon on disability charge means he can't legally possess a firearm--fugitive from justice, felony conviction, under indictment, etc. I don't know why they can't simply say illegal possession of a firearm or something like that. Me myself personally, I'm on disability but I can legally own firearms.
 
dk47
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sensei Can You See: OgreMagi: WelldeadLink: Allen is charged with having weapons on disability, having a firearm in a bar, breaking and entering, possession of marijuana and possession of a defaced firearm.

Oh, dear. The weapon has a disability and needs to put on a happy face.

Probably had the serial number filed off.  In all likelihood, they can add possession of a stolen firearm to the list of charges.

Weapon on disability charge means he can't legally possess a firearm--fugitive from justice, felony conviction, under indictment, etc. I don't know why they can't simply say illegal possession of a firearm or something like that. Me myself personally, I'm on disability but I can legally own firearms.


This is the answer I came to Fark for.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 2 hours ago  

skyotter: Kit Fister: skyotter: 70-80 person bar fight ends in gun arrest

Cool, they're finally arresting the guns!

Proof that guns do not, in fact need a human to pull the trigger?

Sometimes it's a dog that pulls the trigger.


He's just lookin' for the man what shot his paw...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sensei Can You See: OgreMagi: WelldeadLink: Allen is charged with having weapons on disability, having a firearm in a bar, breaking and entering, possession of marijuana and possession of a defaced firearm.

Oh, dear. The weapon has a disability and needs to put on a happy face.

Probably had the serial number filed off.  In all likelihood, they can add possession of a stolen firearm to the list of charges.

Weapon on disability charge means he can't legally possess a firearm--fugitive from justice, felony conviction, under indictment, etc. I don't know why they can't simply say illegal possession of a firearm or something like that. Me myself personally, I'm on disability but I can legally own firearms.


Considering that gun charges are the least-prosecuted in the US, I don't think it really matters anymore.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Schmerd1948: Gyrfalcon: "Donnybrook"? Was it a tiff or a scuffle?

An imbroglio? Kurfuffle?


I could stand to hear a little more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

InfoFreako: Donnybrook my ass, that's a full brew-ha-ha


Balderdash
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Schmerd1948: Gyrfalcon: "Donnybrook"? Was it a tiff or a scuffle?

An imbroglio? Kurfuffle?

I could stand to hear a little more.

[Fark user image 850x1235]


Big fan of Alamy Imbruglia, are ya?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Schmerd1948: Gyrfalcon: "Donnybrook"? Was it a tiff or a scuffle?

An imbroglio? Kurfuffle?

I could stand to hear a little more.

[Fark user image image 850x1235]


There's just so many things
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.