(News.com.au)   Suddenly GLACIER   (news.com.au) divider line
33
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"One change of underwear please."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
SACRE BLEU!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
GOT DAMN!
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So how did he get out?

Wouldn't mind seeing the video of that as well
 
someonelse
‘’ 4 hours ago  
nopenopenope
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: So how did he get out?

Wouldn't mind seeing the video of that as well


A basket was lowered, apparently.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: So how did he get out?

Wouldn't mind seeing the video of that as well


Apparently, they lowered a basket.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you don't pizza you're gonna have a bad time.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 4 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
raidersofthelostfark
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Put the farking lotion in the basket!
 
PawisBetlog [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
shouldn't it be  "Suddenly CREVASSE"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
that's gonna leave a skid mark... somewhere
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: So how did he get out?

Wouldn't mind seeing the video of that as well


they lowered a biscuit
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: So how did he get out?

Wouldn't mind seeing the video of that as well


They lowered a baguette.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did anyone mention the basket / baguettes?
 
ShowStop
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Salmon: Did anyone mention the basket / baguettes?


TFA- "He explained to followers that he made it out with ice cleats and rope given to him by friends, Fox News reported."

Separate article - "Fortunately,' wrote the group's Instagram page Tuesday of how he was pulled out by his friends with a rope and harness, 'we were all well equipped."

I guess that's the kind of reporting we should expect from an Australian site reporting on an incident in France.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: So how did he get out?

Wouldn't mind seeing the video of that as well


Climbing spikes, a rope, and giant balls. (They mention it at the end of the article)
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: So how did he get out?

Wouldn't mind seeing the video of that as well


Apparently lowered a basket was
 
Skail
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: So how did he get out?

Wouldn't mind seeing the video of that as well


A basket was apparently lowered.
 
uberalice
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I REALLY didn't need to see this right before bedtime. Holyfarkballs.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ugh, I should know better to wait for a delayed post to hit before trying again.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A basket apparently was lowered
 
morg
‘’ 2 hours ago  

uberalice: I REALLY didn't need to see this right before bedtime. Holyfarkballs.


Do you sleep on a glacier?
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was apparently, a basket lowered
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

morg: uberalice: I REALLY didn't need to see this right before bedtime. Holyfarkballs.

Do you sleep on a glacier?


Don't knock it. You never have trouble finding the cool side of the pillow.
 
Slypork
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His friends were concerned that this event would turn him into a basket case.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I said it once, I'll say it again.  There are bold extreme skiers and there are old extreme skiers but very few old bold extreme skiers.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farknozzle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What an ice hole!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least we don't have to deal with people that deny global warming tm.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Les Powtos, when the ice fell
 
