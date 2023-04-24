 Skip to content
(MSN)   Today's truck vs. overpass disagreement shutting down parts of I-59 and US 49 brought to you by Hattiesburg, MS   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Fail, United States Numbered Highways, Traffic collision, Minor injuries, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Highway, Interstate 59, Transport, United States  
FlippityFlap
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kickin' it?
 
scanman61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"This is a lighthouse.  Your call"
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I assume he was carrying a backhoe and didn't put the arm down correctly. We had a guy do that here locally, they were redecking a bridge and while it was being worked on he hit it and tore up the section that had just been redone along with the actual structure that supports the deck, so his insurance company got to buy the state a new $5 million dollar replacement bridge. Something tells me that the emergency repair with to that ramp is going to be even more than a 2 lane straight bridge done on a non-emergency basis.
 
