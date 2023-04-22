 Skip to content
(Orange County Register)   Building a house in Florida? No, you're not   (ocregister.com) divider line
65
    More: Florida, Insurance, Fire marshal, Fire safety, Home insurance, House, Home, Law, Construction  
•       •       •

65 Comments     (+0 »)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Orange County, California != Orange County, Florida.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Orange County, California != Orange County, Florida.


Thankfully!

However, there is a line, just south of Crystal River across the state to just under the Ocala area and then down to just about the Ormond/Daytona border - that divides Florida from South Florida.  And even as bad as South Florida is, it is not anything like anywhere in California
 
Snort
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the hurricanes and gators don't get ya, the sink holes will.
 
stevecore
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd rather move country than live in Florida
 
Snort
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snort: If the hurricanes and gators don't get ya, the sink holes will.


This thread will turn into "let's see who read the article before commenting."

/of course not.
//I would never.
///this is fark!
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You get a lot of gators in southern California, do you?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What Florida might look like
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

i.r.id10t: AirForceVet: Orange County, California != Orange County, Florida.

Thankfully!

However, there is a line, just south of Crystal River across the state to just under the Ocala area and then down to just about the Ormond/Daytona border - that divides Florida from South Florida.  And even as bad as South Florida is, it is not anything like anywhere in California


There's no real consensus on exactly what constitutes South Florida, but Orlando isn't considered South Florida by much of anyone.

(as far as I'm concerned, South Florida is Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. You might include Lee and Collier although they're more "southern" in culture).
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 hours ago  

indylaw: (as far as I'm concerned, South Florida is Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. You might include Lee and Collier although they're more "southern" in culture).


Lee and Collier are definitely not part of South Florida. That's why they call it Southwest Florida instead.

Beautiful part of the state but the politics are godawful even by Florida standards.
 
Presidential Cycle Alt Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why won't Biden built new housing?  Jimmy Carter was better.  That's it!  I'm voting for DeSantis. Investigate Gavin Newsom's hair!
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did fark just fall over for about half an hour?
 
gridlocksammy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby was making an attempt to point out how bad living in blue states can be. I do not think he thought his evil plan through,
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: did fark just fall over for about half an hour?


Probably needed a nap a few glasses of water from all the excitement earlier.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: You get a lot of gators in southern California, do you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're building or moving to FL right now you're either a dolt or a mouth-breathing Repub in love with DeathSantis
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Orange County, California != Orange County, Florida.


Having lived in both places, they are filled with pretentious assholes.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sxacho: [Fark user image 425x180]
What Florida might look like


I've watched TV shows where the action supposedly took place in Florida, but there were mountains in view.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're building in California.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: did fark just fall over for about half an hour?


The erroneous headlines caused the Fark servers to commit seppuku
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: AirForceVet: Orange County, California != Orange County, Florida.

Having lived in both places, they are filled with pretentious assholes.


Orange County, Florida? Winter Park and Windermere maybe, but there are a lot of normal people living in Orlando.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just let developers build some farking residential towers instead of McMansion sprawl already. Orange County isn't the same Republican stronghold it used to be because California, but they still have their occasional flashes of conservative assholery.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: AirForceVet: Orange County, California != Orange County, Florida.

Having lived in both places, they are filled with pretentious assholes.


I'm wondering why you would want to live in either of those places. Did you not have a choice?
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine buying or building a house in Florida, then when it inevitably gets wrecked you blame it on an "act of God" and not your own dumb ass.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: did fark just fall over for about half an hour?


Fark fell over in 2016.

/You'll never guess which direction
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now more than ever they need the Wildfire XPRIZE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's right.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupJohnB: sxacho: [Fark user image 425x180]
What Florida might look like

I've watched TV shows where the action supposedly took place in Florida, but there were mountains in view.


Even seen Citizen Kane? Kane's mansion was on the "dessert coast of Florida."
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading about building a house in Florida? <click> No, you're not
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Lady J: did fark just fall over for about half an hour?

Fark fell over in 2016.

/You'll never guess which direction


windward?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point at submitter. Point and laugh.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I didn't even know there was an Orange County, Florida. Thanks for the informative and informational headline, Fark!
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: indylaw: (as far as I'm concerned, South Florida is Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. You might include Lee and Collier although they're more "southern" in culture).

Lee and Collier are definitely not part of South Florida. That's why they call it Southwest Florida instead.

Beautiful part of the state but the politics are godawful even by Florida standards.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

allears: Another Government Employee: AirForceVet: Orange County, California != Orange County, Florida.

Having lived in both places, they are filled with pretentious assholes.

I'm wondering why you would want to live in either of those places. Did you not have a choice?


Winter Park was when I was a kid. Oviedo right after college on a job. Newport Beach on a contract.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It tells you something when your evil capitalist plans are thwarted by THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to live in either area, too poor
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Orange County, California != Orange County, Florida.


You would have thought the hills and desert would have given it away in the picture
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: indylaw: (as far as I'm concerned, South Florida is Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. You might include Lee and Collier although they're more "southern" in culture).

Lee and Collier are definitely not part of South Florida. That's why they call it Southwest Florida instead.

Beautiful part of the state but the politics are godawful even by Florida standards.


Yep, which is why we live all the fark up in North Central Florida, were politics are even more farked up.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: did fark just fall over for about half an hour?


Yep
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Another Government Employee: AirForceVet: Orange County, California != Orange County, Florida.

Having lived in both places, they are filled with pretentious assholes.

Orange County, Florida? Winter Park and Windermere maybe, but there are a lot of normal people living in Orlando.


It's in Seminole County just north but Heathrow sucks too.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Now more than ever they need the Wildfire XPRIZE
[Fark user image image 425x423]


You can detect them all you want, we're not going to suppress them.  The time for all this " science will save us"  bullshiat was 30 years ago.

Now we burn, on purpose or on purpose. just not your purposes.  It has a a very important purpose that goes way beyond whatever we want.
And guess which side is going to win?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.r.id10t: AirForceVet: Orange County, California != Orange County, Florida.

Thankfully!

However, there is a line, just south of Crystal River across the state to just under the Ocala area and then down to just about the Ormond/Daytona border - that divides Florida from South Florida.  And even as bad as South Florida is, it is not anything like anywhere in California


Who draws that line anyway?
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeowners insurance in Florida is also very expensive.  Many insurers refuse to do business in Florida at all.  A lot of homeowners have to go with the state backed insurance company which is very expensive for crappy coverage
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only safe place to build in Florida is in the mountains.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fredbox: Imagine buying or building a house in Florida, then when it inevitably gets wrecked you blame it on an "act of God" and not your own dumb ass.


Yeah, because when my friends lost their place in Napa two years ago to wild fires, they were farking morans for buying in a natural 'hazardous' area too.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saywhat: Homeowners insurance in Florida is also very expensive.  Many insurers refuse to do business in Florida at all.  A lot of homeowners have to go with the state backed insurance company which is very expensive for crappy coverage


This headline is really going to bring out who didn't even open the link and look at a picture.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

next stop The Bronx
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: BunchaRubes: Lady J: did fark just fall over for about half an hour?

Fark fell over in 2016.

/You'll never guess which direction

windward?


He should know - he was standing downwind at the time.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I love our current place(s) in Central Oregon and Tahoe, this is truly the one thing I miss about living in OC/CA.
Our view every night.

Fark user imageView Full Size


These days, I could not stand having neighbors all around within arm's reach, and paying 10x more for that "privilege".
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: fredbox: Imagine buying or building a house in Florida, then when it inevitably gets wrecked you blame it on an "act of God" and not your own dumb ass.

Yeah, because when my friends lost their place in Napa two years ago to wild fires, they were farking morans for buying in a natural 'hazardous' area too.


Napa, it's pretty.

And pretty dangerous.
 
