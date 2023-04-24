 Skip to content
(WDBO Orlando)   The ONLY thing that can make Florida even MORE Florida is ... space aliens   (wdbo.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida Man is going to start an intergalactic war when they park their saucer in the wrong driveway.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. I didn't know street lights were so versatile.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This website wants to know my location.... *gasp*  so they can tell the aliens where I am!!
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry Lee Lewis - Great Balls Of Fire! (1957) 4K
Youtube F569_t2jCio
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Florida Man is going to start an intergalactic war when they park their saucer in the wrong driveway.


you mean when they nosedive their flying saucer into their neighbour's swingset, ripped to the mullet on nuMeth
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm strapping some blue lights to my UAS too and going to fly out at night
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
space aliens would make Florida more like the rest of us.  You have no idea how out there most Florida residents are.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to attach candles under a dry cleaning bag, Like a Japanese lantern, and send it out over the bay to watch all the lights come on the in shipyard across from us.

/ twas party time for security
// it took years of launches before they found one.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Hmm. I didn't know street lights were so versatile.


This looks like ball lightning bouncing around as they hit different levels of air.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sparklers on an RC plane.  Neat effect.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aliens on Meth, that'd be fun
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Florida Man is going to start an intergalactic war when they park their saucer in the wrong driveway.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The fark is That?"
--Florida Man.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just wish that, if aliens exist and announce their presence to us, we can somehow guide them to a location where the locals won't trigger an unfortunate 'incident' making Independence Day look like a light-hearted rom-com.

/Yes, I'm looking at you, Florida...
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dbaggins: space aliens would make Florida more like the rest of us.  You have no idea how out there most Florida residents are.


I suspect space aliens would come off as more relatable than the average Floridian
 
cefm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aliens in Florida would make sense. Therefore by definition making it less Florida. It's a conundrum .
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: dbaggins: space aliens would make Florida more like the rest of us.  You have no idea how out there most Florida residents are.

I suspect space aliens would come off as more relatable than the average Floridian


Hi!  welcome to planet earth!  humankind is glad to welcome you!

just quickly... probably best give Florida a miss... oh, you already knew?  oh we're all good then!
 
thomasvista
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If aliens make first contact in Polk County, then I'm sure they will think humans are an unworthy race.

Polk = people of limited knowledge
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: I used to attach candles under a dry cleaning bag, Like a Japanese lantern, and send it out over the bay to watch all the lights come on the in shipyard across from us.

/ twas party time for security
// it took years of launches before they found one.


Soooo, you're writing this from Leavenworth?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

beezeltown: WickerNipple: Florida Man is going to start an intergalactic war when they park their saucer in the wrong driveway.

[i.pinimg.com image 236x314]


Fun what Elmo taught his his falling satellites to do on re-entry!
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skybird659: Mikeyworld: I used to attach candles under a dry cleaning bag, Like a Japanese lantern, and send it out over the bay to watch all the lights come on the in shipyard across from us.

/ twas party time for security
// it took years of launches before they found one.

Soooo, you're writing this from Leavenworth?


he didn't say that it was a Navy shipyard.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If aliens land in Florida it's gonna be under a hail of bullets from the locals. Better be secretive
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Its the timing that's suspicious to me.

(April 1st???)
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Didn't copy first time"You fools! It's getting away."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Sparklers on an RC plane.  Neat effect.


Or maybe a big one. It's a standard airshow act

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: skybird659: Mikeyworld: I used to attach candles under a dry cleaning bag, Like a Japanese lantern, and send it out over the bay to watch all the lights come on the in shipyard across from us.

/ twas party time for security
// it took years of launches before they found one.

Soooo, you're writing this from Leavenworth?

he didn't say that it was a Navy shipyard.


Sooo, he's writing this from an I.C.U. somewhere?
(I'd rather face the Navy then a pissed off group of longshoremen!)
 
morg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lady J: WickerNipple: Florida Man is going to start an intergalactic war when they park their saucer in the wrong driveway.

you mean when they nosedive their flying saucer into their neighbour's swingset, ripped to the mullet on nuMeth


NuMeth is so confusing. What was the matter with old meth?
 
