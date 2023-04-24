 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Owner of highly regarded Kobe ramen shop was a yakuza boss in his side gig, which possibly explains why someone whacked him in the kitchen   (soranews24.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I whacked it in the kitchen this morning and I wasn't part of Yakuza, although I was part of the apple pie that was laying on the table looking all sexy.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
can't wait for the anime of this guy
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what you get for being a helicopter boss.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Koda-Kai?  I suspect Daniel LaRusso
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<sigh>
Alright, netflix. When we can we expect it by?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What's going on in this thread?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I need to rewatch Tampopo
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: [Fark user image 425x425]
What's going on in this thread

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't know, I just got here
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: [Fark user image 425x425]
What's going on in this thread?


giantfreakinrobot.comView Full Size


I have enjoyed watching his career trajectory from Albuquerque chicken meth-man to intergalactic warlord.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: [Fark user image 425x425]
What's going on in this thread?

[giantfreakinrobot.com image 850x478]

I have enjoyed watching his career trajectory from Albuquerque chicken meth-man to intergalactic warlord.


Don't forget police captain (lieutenant? I forget) before he was ever the chicken meth man
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: can't wait for the anime of this guy


Only if it has the cooking drama of Food Wars!
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone finally killed the final boss? Bet he used the sword of destiny/pb&j bread knife...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I believe Kobe Ramen has a hillside location out in CA
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: I believe Kobe Ramen has a hillside location out in CA


The Dragon-whisker Ramen mentioned in the story is in Kobe, not named Kobe Ramen and LOOK OUT ITS A HELICOPTER
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be joining The Collection
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody obviously had a Kobe beef with him.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: can't wait for the anime of this guy


Dammit, I KNOW there's a manga of a ramen (or sushi, etc.) shop run by the yakuza, I've seen it. But fark if I can find it.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: Somebody obviously had a Kobe beef with him.


Wagyu talking' bout Willis?!?!
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wasn't Noodles a Dick Tracy villain?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Tr0mBoNe: can't wait for the anime of this guy

Dammit, I KNOW there's a manga of a ramen (or sushi, etc.) shop run by the yakuza, I've seen it. But fark if I can find it.


Seems like a common front for any crime org needing to launder money. See also: Red sauce italian restaurants run by the mob
 
anotherluser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was also a slightly older story on that site about a case in which the head of a chain of gyoza joints got capped in a parking lot 9 years ago. It had finally been solved. The guy they were indicting appears to have been part of the crew the subject of TFA was running. Could the things be related?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Tr0mBoNe: can't wait for the anime of this guy

Only if it has the cooking drama pornography of Food Wars!


Let's not lie to ourselves...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thought that if you're going to Kobe someones ass it would have involved more fire
 
anotherluser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anotherluser: There was also a slightly older story on that site about a case in which the head of a chain of gyoza joints got capped in a parking lot 9 years ago. It had finally been solved. The guy they were indicting appears to have been part of the crew the subject of TFA was running. Could the things be related?


Upon reading the article again, names of organizations are similar, but not the same, with different base of operations. There goes that theory. Oops.
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: DeathByGeekSquad: Tr0mBoNe: can't wait for the anime of this guy

Only if it has the cooking drama pornography of Food Wars!

Let's not lie to ourselves...

[media.tenor.com image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


I rarely enjoy anime as much as I did that one - its completely bonkers over the top moments were near perfectly timed.
 
Azz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Come on guys it was right there for the taking

'In Japan, Heart Surgeon Number 1' - The Office US
Youtube 2wcI10CNuxU
 
Monocultured
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: can't wait for the anime of this guy


Already exists. "Way of the house husband."
 
anotherluser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: dj_bigbird: Tr0mBoNe: can't wait for the anime of this guy

Dammit, I KNOW there's a manga of a ramen (or sushi, etc.) shop run by the yakuza, I've seen it. But fark if I can find it.

Seems like a common front for any crime org needing to launder money. See also: Red sauce italian restaurants run by the mob


Tattoo shops have also been popular. Anything where enough paying in cash occurs that you can manipulate sales records, and it's not necessarily effortless for forensic accountants to prove you did it.
 
Shryke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: dj_bigbird: Tr0mBoNe:

Seems like a common front for any crime org needing to raunder money.


Corrected.

/I'm sorry.
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

8 inches: I whacked it in the kitchen this morning and I wasn't part of Yakuza, although I was part of the apple pie that was laying on the table looking all sexy.


You're under arrest. The pie was underage and her father is the mayor. You're going away for a long long time, boyo.
 
