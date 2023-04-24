 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   This gives a new meaning to getting stuck in traffic   (clickondetroit.com)
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The use of unnecessary violence in the apprehension of the Blues Brothers has been approved.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was this out in the sticks?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sub Human: Was this out in the sticks?


Not far from the old harness racing track.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Semi truck spills glue on Oakland County freeway after being cut off, veering into metal barrier


No amount of glue will prevent the A's from moving to Vegas.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sounds like a sticky situation

/got nothin
//which is what I should have said
///ჴ
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BLUES BROTHERS Deleted Scene 7
Youtube fSpmzz_a7m8
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a rookie driver... a seasoned vet would just drive through the idiot who cut them off.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.complex.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it at least slow down any drivers?

The Simpsons - Bart skateboarding
Youtube gOayedGhnqw
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were no injuries, until one person now in critical condition remarked, "that's what I call a sticky situation", and was set upon by the others.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really expected this to be about a drive-by knifing.
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> This gives a new meaning to getting stuck in traffic

No, semi stuck.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Samfucious: Really expected this to be about a drive-by knifing.


I saw a headline about a drive by crotch kicking a while back.  It makes me sad that I can't find it again.  And surprisingly enough, Draymond Green was not involved.
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Sounds like a rookie driver... a seasoned vet would just drive through the idiot who cut them off.


A semi did that once to someone cutting them off here.

Top half of him was on the freeway, the bottom half in the crumpled up car.

Unfortunately saw the half idiot in the traffic jam before they cleaned up.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mr0x: This gives a new meaning to getting stuck in traffic

No, semi stuck.


I guess the driver couldn't keep up with a fast paste environment...
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You're not stuck in traffic.

You are traffic.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: mr0x: This gives a new meaning to getting stuck in traffic

No, semi stuck.

I guess the driver couldn't keep up with a fast paste environment...


That's terrible. No placenta for YOU!
Have a funny.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
With helpful pic:

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is a couple miles from me. Absolute bedlam here.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

saywhonow: This is a couple miles from me. Absolute bedlam here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's leave this to the experts -

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
