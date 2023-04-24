 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Santa Clarita In-N-Out hosts an impromptu episode of The Jerry Springer Show   (abc7.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I repeat - the assailant is pantsless!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first read that as Santa Claus and made me wonder where he is this time of year.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a miracle no shots were fired.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's hot.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far is that from Larry Sellers' house?
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this is fark, but idiots throwing water at each other might be the most not newsiest thing I've ever seen on this website.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this is fark, but idiots throwing water at each other might be the most not newsiest thing I've ever seen on this website.

Teenage Fire Drill.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incidents like these just make me chuckle. From a distance it's like watching rats turn on each other. Unfortunately, no one threw hands so I couldn't intone "Blood for the Blood God!"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they call it In and Out, because you stuff it in your mouth and then it comes out your butt?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no reason to go to In-n-Out in the first place.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should just go on a Diet instead.
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa Clarita: We're Almost But Not Quite Bakersfield...Yet.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is that...ranch dressing?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Those two cars want their orders animal style.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The video captures the whole fight, and shows two women get out of the front car and begin throwing unknown substances at the car behind them.

It was a gigantic bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch.  That someone just happens to have a bottle of ranch dressing in their car is the most American thing ever.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subaru drivers. The Walmart of wannabe-BMW drivers.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh no! A couple of people threw water at each other. THE HORROR!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like that they had to blur out the girl's bottom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Subaru drivers. The Walmart of wannabe-BMW drivers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like how they blurred out the woman's butt for some weird reason, but only after they'd already showed it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: Hey Nurse!: Subaru drivers. The Walmart of wannabe-BMW drivers.

[Fark user image 475x330]


How meta...
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: Hey Nurse!: Subaru drivers. The Walmart of wannabe-BMW drivers.

[Fark user image 475x330]


Linkin Park in Lincoln park watching Lincoln park
Youtube Q4PgMswPpFs
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I saw something similar when I worked at BK waaaaaay back in the day.

I was working the front counter, and I heard a commotion over at the drive thru. I look, and my friend (and manager) is halfway out the window, and people were trying to pull her back. There was a guy driving, and his girlfriend was in the passenger's seat. My friend had handed out change for a 10, but this chick insisted her man had given a 20. This went back two or three times, the dude was pretty sure that he had the correct change, but his girlfriend didn't care at that point. She decided she was gonna kick my friend's ass, and started crawling across the front seat to do so. My friend crawled out the window to meet her, and this poor dude was stuck in the middle.

Luckily, this got stopped before it got any further, but that place was a BLAST to work at, all kinds of crazy shait.

Someone came thru the drive thru, tossed a milkshake in another friend's face, drove away, and then came back. Her boyfriend, a fire plig of a dude from Micronesia , went out to settle things. These people got out if their car, took a step, got back n, and screamed off. He was all proud if himself, then turned around and saw 4 of the National Guard guys who were there for breakfast standing behind him. Funny part is, that dude probably could have taken everybody in the car, but the extra support meant there were no poloce involved.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: I like that they had to blur out the girl's bottom.

[Fark user image image 850x492]


I watched that half a dozen times to figure it out. They show her most of the time without being blurred. Best guess is that she has like half an inch of butt cheek showing, those shorts will do that. So freaking dumb...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: How meta...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tman144: I know this is fark, but idiots throwing water at each other might be the most not newsiest thing I've ever seen on this website.


Looks like the pantsless girl was throwing dishwashing liquid.

Caelistis: Incidents like these just make me chuckle. From a distance it's like watching rats turn on each other. Unfortunately, no one threw hands so I couldn't intone "Blood for the Blood God!"


Pro Tip: Never break up fights between two willing participants. You just end up getting hit and the two (or more) warring parties do not get it out of their systems. Just let them fight it out and get the video.

FWIW, I can't really get mad enough to do this kind of thing. My reaction is always to yell, "I LOVE YOU" or "LET'S GO TO DINNER!!" and that really freaks people out.
 
dp3 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Is that...ranch dressing?


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's quite artistic form and use of material.

Unblurred photo for full effect (maybe NSFW, but not sure). Funny seeing what some outlets chose to keep or blur.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Or as Waffle House likes to call it, Tuesday.
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I like how they blurred out the woman's butt for some weird reason, but only after they'd already showed it.


Also nice job going with a slo mo replay.  Not sure if they were thinking it would be wet t-shirt, or going for something else.

Zoolander Gas Fight
Youtube 4xwsZ5vC5Oc
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

khatores: FWIW, I can't really get mad enough to do this kind of thing. My reaction is always to yell, "I LOVE YOU" or "LET'S GO TO DINNER!!" and that really freaks people out.


There was that one story here about road rage where two guys get out of the car.

One guy says; "I'm going to F*ck you up the ass!"

and the other guy, pulling down his pants and undies..."Yeah ,OK, let's do this"

The first guy throwing up his arms, and getting back in his car...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: steklo: I like that they had to blur out the girl's bottom.

[Fark user image image 850x492]

I watched that half a dozen times to figure it out. They show her most of the time without being blurred. Best guess is that she has like half an inch of butt cheek showing, those shorts will do that. So freaking dumb...


They probably don't want to risk incurring the wrath of the FCC. It's just an overly cautious, cover-your-ass type thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheBlackrose: Or as Waffle House likes to call it, Tuesday.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
CSB

Ronkonkoma, NY LIRR Train Station. Circa 2015

While waiting to pick up my friend at the train station, the car ahead of me, drives off and nearly hits a woman walking to the parking garage while in the crosswalk. She takes her coffee and with one quick and accurate throw, it lands on the windshield of the car that nearly hit her. Coffee everywhere. It really was a great throw.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dp3: Unblurred photo for full effect (maybe NSFW, but not sure). Funny seeing what some outlets chose to keep or blur.


Yup, Nothing but cheeks.

I gotta say, none of the women I've ever dated ever went commando. Wait, that one time, at a friend's BBQ in 1985. She was wearing a black mini skirt and...

I digress.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldRod: How far is that from Larry Sellers' house?


Dunno. Also, what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dp3: Sin_City_Superhero: Is that...ranch dressing?

[Fark user image 425x238]
It's quite artistic form and use of material.

Unblurred photo for full effect (maybe NSFW, but not sure). Funny seeing what some outlets chose to keep or blur.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hard to tell if it's just cheeks or commando... must study further
 
peachpicker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The video captures the whole fight, and shows two women get out of the front car and begin throwing unknown substances at the car behind them.

It was a gigantic bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch.  That someone just happens to have a bottle of ranch dressing in their car is the most American thing ever.


How exactly do you think ranch dressing gets from grocery stores to home refrigerators?
 
nucular bum
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Darn. Initially read that as "Jerry Seinfeld". If only four New York-types entered WH and suddenly the portly balding guy starts making a scene, the guy with the tall hair starts gesticulating wildly, the woman is pleading with the two of them to calm down, while the last guy just cringes at the whole scene. Maybe he whines at them once or twice.

/cue bass slaps
//on the synth
///and the laugh tracks
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OldRod: How far is that from Larry Sellers' house?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Rapmaster2000: The video captures the whole fight, and shows two women get out of the front car and begin throwing unknown substances at the car behind them.

It was a gigantic bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch.  That someone just happens to have a bottle of ranch dressing in their car is the most American thing ever.

How exactly do you think ranch dressing gets from grocery stores to home refrigerators?


I travel exclusively via hovercraft.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was kind of heartening to see some of the bystanders actually try to reason with these morons instead of just standing there and filming them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nucular bum: Darn. Initially read that as "Jerry Seinfeld". If only four New York-types entered WH and suddenly the portly balding guy starts making a scene, the guy with the tall hair starts gesticulating wildly, the woman is pleading with the two of them to calm down, while the last guy just cringes at the whole scene. Maybe he whines at them once or twice.

/cue bass slaps
//on the synth
///and the laugh tracks


I often tell this story here on Fark.

CSB
Cary NC Walnut St Waffle House Circa 1996

Once at a Waffle House at 3AM, I'm sitting at the counter, minding my own business. In comes a drunk couple, and the woman sits down next to me. "I just had sex in the parking lot, here, smell my hand" She shoves her hand up to my nose.

The boyfriend shrugs his shoulders, "Sorry man, she's drunk"

I even wrote a song about it.

here
 
gregario [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I like money.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: peachpicker: Rapmaster2000: The video captures the whole fight, and shows two women get out of the front car and begin throwing unknown substances at the car behind them.

It was a gigantic bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch.  That someone just happens to have a bottle of ranch dressing in their car is the most American thing ever.

How exactly do you think ranch dressing gets from grocery stores to home refrigerators?

I travel exclusively via hovercraft.


Is it full of eels?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That can't be America... where are the guns???
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

peachpicker: How exactly do you think ranch dressing gets from grocery stores to home refrigerators?


Fark user imageView Full Size



Well, I guess the debate is, which is better? Ranch on pizza or pineapple?
 
