(Some Guy)   Man uses ATM glitch to blow $1.6 million on drinking, exotic vacations, and lavish parties. The rest he just wasted. Also, the idiot turned himself in   (binsider.bond) divider line
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never blow an ATM glitch.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vice should always be taken with a grain of salt.  For example the bullet that wasn't real. And other lies.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he party with 2 chicks at the same time?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you hadn't turned yourself in, what would have been your escape plan?
I would have moved to Spain, maybe to Majorca. I would have probably moved all the money not into other banks but into casinos, because there's a lot of casinos and they don't really talk if you deposit money with them. They don't really chat about their clients and how much money they've got.

I think this guy is really overestimating how much and/or for how long a casino in Spain is going to stick its neck out for some rando from Australia with a measly million-ish in AUD or EUR or USD or whatever units.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of paying it back so he wins!!!!

I would do 18 months community service for 1.6million
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to bankers, they should easily be able to recoup their losses by making coffee at home and eating out less.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metsmerizedonline.comView Full Size

Would see what you did there, subby, were he still alive.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he came back?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
farking idiot. First off, you should know that's going to get flagged and they know who you are. Secondly, knowing the previous, and accepting the consequences he should've kept it all to himself and fled the island of deadly things and disappeared someplace where he could live off that money for 20+ years

I wonder what fallout the recipients of his "generosity" will face, they could be considered accessories or accomplices. I strongly doubt any of them will be allowed to keep what he gave them
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was told never to go ATM, but for $1.6 million there may be some serious consideration.
 
whitroth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Withdraw the money, put it in a CD, and wait for the cops to show, then give the original amount back. You've still got the interest... and isn't that what banks do with your deposits?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What is this ATM glitch? Asking for a friend.
 
adj_m [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If the guy has any functioning brain cells at all, 1 mil of that was converted into gold or something and buried to help with retirement. You can do a lot of partying with 600k. Turn yourself in, do the community service. Clean slate with 1 mil in reserve.
 
mutt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whitroth: isn't that what banks do with your deposits?


Deposits are used to make loans.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Did he party with 2 chicks at the same time?


3.2 chicks
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i think the better move would be to just keep getting and stashing the cash.  after a month or so stop doing that and wait to see what happens.

if you don't keep it going maybe it'll get lost in the accounting and if you don't document huge spending sprees you could try the old "i have no idea what you are on about" routine and hope the cameras at the ATM are just as broken as the the automated system.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd be more worried about why it took so long to catch it.

I can just see people trying this between 1 & 3 am to see if it works.
 
Abox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: i think the better move would be to just keep getting and stashing the cash.  after a month or so stop doing that and wait to see what happens.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: i think the better move would be to just keep getting and stashing the cash.  after a month or so stop doing that and wait to see what happens.

if you don't keep it going maybe it'll get lost in the accounting and if you don't document huge spending sprees you could try the old "i have no idea what you are on about" routine and hope the cameras at the ATM are just as broken as the the automated system.


Second this. Do NOTHING to show you living beyond your means and just keep it up. Wait to see if the bank ever notices and then answer with ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ and something about how your ATM card was lost a while ago but you never got around to asking for a replacement.

Good chance you can get acquitted at any trial with this because computer glitches are a total mystery to most people. The average person experiences all kinds of computer glitches and the bank probably can't convince laypeople on a jury that it's anything other than the computer says [insert wonky thing that's hard to believe] and no real evidence of any other explanation.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's no way a bank was following industry regulations if it took them that long to notice.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: I was told never to go ATM, but for $1.6 million there may be some serious consideration.


I had an ATM "glitch" once, though I think it was more on the Armored Car company, as I pulled out $100, and received $180, 4 $20's and a crisp new $100. I looked around and also checked that I didn't get charged for it, and pretty much left immediately lol. 

I think I turned it into a nice dinner.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kit Fister: What is this ATM glitch? Asking for a friend.


He was floating money between accounts by withdrawing money and then creating a transfer while the ATM was offline. Supposedly his bank ATM was offline every night between 1-3am. That's pretty rare these days. Bank ATMs do commonly go offline Sunday nights around 1am, but don't allow transactions during that time. TFA says this all happened back in 2011.
 
