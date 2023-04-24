 Skip to content
Gee, whats the point of even going to the Italian Riviera if you can't post it on social media
23
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I kind of sort of wish every tourist destination (that hasn't already absolutely destroyed itself) instead banned pictures altogether.  Like, none. No selfies, no promotional pics, nothing. Nobody knows whether it's actually beautiful without visiting, and then you have to just trust someone's word that it's actually nice.  Half the Asian tourism falls off, and all the influencers abandon it except for their actual vacations.  Best of all, you never get trapped into seeing some asshole's 743-picture album, picture-by-picture, while feigning interest.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That would also go a long way to reducing the amount of evidence at my next indecent-exposure trial.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One, always needs a good travel agent...
 
Caelistis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

koder: Best of all, you never get trapped into seeing some asshole's 743-picture album, picture-by-picture, while feigning interest.


Why bother feigning interest? Just tell them "I don't care" and walk away. Why let someone else monopolize your time?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hawaii should implement this. I was completely disgusted by the end of the first day. They actually charge money to go to certain spots where the view is spectacular. And then all these dickheads stand in line and take a dozen photographs of each other, while blocking the view for everybody else. It's a cluster fark.
 
Seabon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No fotografie nella strada?

Questo è malissimo!
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No worries, when I travel to Italy/Greece/France in June when I step on to the plane I'm turning my phone off and not turning it back on till I get back to the states. I don't need to be bothered. The most important people in the world to me will be with me, so no need to make phone calls. No need to follow news, the most I'll probably see is a few minutes here and there of CNN Int'l in the hotel. No need to take any selfies. If we are at some historical sites and I feel the need to photographically remember it I'll pick up some postcards. In fact I may pick up a lot of postcards. I might start making that a thing and collecting postcards from everyone I go. Doing it old school. I need a break from the modern world.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At the Louvre, I was amazed at how many people were looking at paintings through their phones.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As a resident of a tourist city, let me just say..."Come to Vegas and take all the pictures you want".  Have fun.  Make memories.  Take pictures.  And be sure to tell all of your friends.


Some of us WANT your tourist dollars.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not quite selfies, but same concept as it's something that ends up populating social media.  I can definitely understand how some crowded tourist destinations would want to keep this from happening at that 'perfect' shot overlooking a harbor or at a famous city block or whatever.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

koder: I kind of sort of wish every tourist destination (that hasn't already absolutely destroyed itself) instead banned pictures altogether.  Like, none. No selfies, no promotional pics, nothing. Nobody knows whether it's actually beautiful without visiting, and then you have to just trust someone's word that it's actually nice.  Half the Asian tourism falls off, and all the influencers abandon it except for their actual vacations.  Best of all, you never get trapped into seeing some asshole's 743-picture album, picture-by-picture, while feigning interest.


this sounds like a "you-problem".

I've traveled a bit and taken pictures of all sorts of different things that I may never see again.

just because you've never ventured outside of your home town to see something that you may never see again, doesn't mean the rest of us should bow to your fascist rule.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Selfies are out according to friends.  The new art of Zoom bombing better in so many different ways unless you're a student of gross anatomy.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: One, always needs a good travel agent...


Ha! Nice!  :)

/but I must say...the vocals might need to be increased in volume a bit; the music seems to overwhelm them a bit (i.e., hearing the words isn't easy).
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: At the Louvre, I was amazed at how many people were looking at paintings through their phones.


It's like watching a concert you're at on the phone you're using to make a crappy-sounding live recording.

Just appreciate the art. Just watch the show... JFC.
 
fustanella
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

koder: I kind of sort of wish every tourist destination (that hasn't already absolutely destroyed itself) instead banned pictures altogether.  Like, none. No selfies, no promotional pics, nothing. Nobody knows whether it's actually beautiful without visiting, and then you have to just trust someone's word that it's actually nice.  Half the Asian tourism falls off, and all the influencers abandon it except for their actual vacations.  Best of all, you never get trapped into seeing some asshole's 743-picture album, picture-by-picture, while feigning interest.


We've found the shill for Big Postcard
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: If we are at some historical sites and I feel the need to photographically remember it I'll pick up some postcards. In fact I may pick up a lot of postcards. I might start making that a thing and collecting postcards from everyone I go. Doing it old school. I need a break from the modern world.


You're not alone, buddy. That's exactly what I did when i was in Europe.A few pics here and there but otherwise it was postcards.
 
buster_v
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I get sad when I see people who are watching their own lives take place on their phones.

Go- enjoy the experience.  Take a few selfies, sure - but then get the hell on with your life.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: koder: I kind of sort of wish every tourist destination (that hasn't already absolutely destroyed itself) instead banned pictures altogether.  Like, none. No selfies, no promotional pics, nothing. Nobody knows whether it's actually beautiful without visiting, and then you have to just trust someone's word that it's actually nice.  Half the Asian tourism falls off, and all the influencers abandon it except for their actual vacations.  Best of all, you never get trapped into seeing some asshole's 743-picture album, picture-by-picture, while feigning interest.

this sounds like a "you-problem".

I've traveled a bit and taken pictures of all sorts of different things that I may never see again.

just because you've never ventured outside of your home town to see something that you may never see again, doesn't mean the rest of us should bow to your fascist rule.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Is that The Acropolis? And, if so, what year was that taken?
 
whitroth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't suppose actually being there an enjoying BEING THERE would be a reason, rather than taking selfies to, well, try to make others jealous.
 
Cortez the Killer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just assumed that the Italian Riviera was all nude beaches and the creep factor was getting too high.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction
 
