(Abc.net.au)   The Aurora Australis? At this time of year, at this time of day, in this part of the country, localized entirely within your kitchen? Tasmania: Yes   (abc.net.au) divider line
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May I see it?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: May I see it?


.......no
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We had a K8 (BIG) geomagnetic storm last night. I submitted a thread about it but it didn't get approved.

Northern lights were visible over most of the northern half of the US.

This is all the way down to San Diego!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


This was the view from North Carolina

Fark user imageView Full Size



And here was the view from my yard here in Ohio

Fark user imageView Full Size


As per usual.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seymour, Tasmania is on fire!
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My kid is so pissed that I didn't take him out to see the Northern Lights last night. But, it was a school night and having him out til 11 or so would have gotten me killed. We say some earlier this year. I am totally willing to go look on a Friday or Saturday night, but we have to drive a ways to get away from city lights.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: And here was the view from my yard here in Ohio

As per usual.


Ah, same here.

:-/
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tasmania? What the devil?
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Seymour, Tasmania is on fire!


That's just the Southern Lights, mother
 
