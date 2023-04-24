 Skip to content
(Fox News)   After being given 60 lbs of meth, the suspect told the narcotics officers "I'm just going out for some cigarettes. I'll be right back with the money"   (foxnews.com) divider line
15
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops forgot the 1st rule of Sting Club: Hold onto the product until you get the cash.
I mean teen street dealers can manage it, adults should be able to also.
 
zez
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Midnight Run: This Calls 4 Celebration. I'll get some donuts
Youtube H47IfscjD1Y
 
Gustopia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait, according to the article:

"The suspect failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated. Due to the high speeds and suspect's disregard for public safety, deputies lost sight of the vehicle," the sheriff's office said."

So, all I'm getting out of this is that it is possible to escape from the police during a drug bust.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
While I think the average Farker's hatred of cops is naive and juvenile, that's pretty damn funny.  That makes the Fast and Furious operation look top notch.  Sixty farking pounds?
 
Xai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
wait, isn't that like $1m of meth the police just let go onto the streets?

I mean in any other country you'd be considering locking the cops up for such gross negligence.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Narrator: In leu of the failed meth drug bust, the officers of the vice squad are seen here, with a proper haul. Let's give a big round of applause for our officers protecting citizens from the evils of pot-pipes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Which cops were in on it?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll shoot a few unarmed black men to help vent their frustration.

See? The system works.

/Abolish the farking police.  They can't even sell drugs competently.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: Cops forgot the 1st rule of Sting Club: Hold onto the product until you get the cash.
I mean teen street dealers can manage it, adults should be able to also.


Unless it turns out to be a fellow cop.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Which cops were in on it?


I was going to mention, there's probably an inside job and later that night the perp and the cop meet up at a Super 8 motel in the bad part of town....

Perp: Man, that was easy
Cop: yeah, everything went according to plan.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can't believe that worked again!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cue their discussion about "money laundering" and their forty subscriptions to Vibe
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Narcotics Officers Hate This One Weird Trick!
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They'll probably catch him eventually, because there's no way he's not telling this story to everyone he knows.
 
