(The Daily Beast) NewsFlash Don Lemon joins the party. News network anchors being fired trifecta now in play. Place your bets   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
236
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*GULP*
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, bye.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He and Tucker can trade places.
 
huma474
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eh, nothing new with that, Lemon had already been told he was getting let go last year.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope there's a party.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably CNN's way of remaining 'fair and balanced' and being supportive of Fox News.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, he said enough goofy sh*t that this is for the best. Overrated.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: *GULP*
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


OH PLEASE OH PLEASE OH PLEASE
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ah well, whattaya gonna do.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like this is some sort of prisoner swap between fox news and CNN.
 
moondigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: I hope there's a party.


I see what you did there. But I wish I hadn't.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is the 3rd without a headline?
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemon Squeezed. Story at 11.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, we gonna get someone at MSNBC be unceremoniously fired for the trifecta?

/Please be Chuck Todd
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing he lasted this long after reading the recent stories about his history.

Tucker, sadly, will go independent and continue drawing an audience and some money, awful as that reality may be.  Does Don Lemon have any fans?
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, Monday tryna rehab it's rep in like an hour.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still amused at people being surprised that management doesn't have the nerve to terminate people in person.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rachel Maddow right now:

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bartiromo or Ingraham would be great.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox news will not mention Tucker tonight but will go all in with having a lemon party to celebrate Don's firing this evening.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemon was already on a thin edge on how he treated anybody who was female.

I'll bet he told someone to not call chicks broads because chicks don't like that.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoopi?
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dictionary.comView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theory: CNN already wanted to fire Lemon, got wind that Tucker was getting fired, and decided to do it today so it would get overshadowed by people laughing at Tucker.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gifdb.comView Full Size
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Don Lemon a Nazi Fascist propagandist too?

Didn't think so.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still not going to watch CNN, but good move here.

Hope he's working at Wendy's by next week.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be nice to get a Hannity but I'd settle for a Cilizza.
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had to open a space for Tucker...
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one I saw coming.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get to catch cable news much. Was he doing a bad job? The few times i saw him, i thought he seemed like a decent guy. Weird.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Fox News, then CNN. Next one from MSNBC?
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Damn, we gonna get someone at MSNBC be unceremoniously fired for the trifecta?

/Please be Chuck Todd


 NO! It must be Andrea "The Lip Smackin'" Mitchell!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Rachel Maddow right now:

[i.gifer.com image 400x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John VonBarron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<fingers crossed> not Maggie, not Maggie, not Maggie...
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

huma474: eh, nothing new with that, Lemon had already been told he was getting let go last year.


Why was he acting so shocked about  it?
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, here is the other thread. Need to see the 'pool' for this trifecta - anyone got some leads?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not at all surprising.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker going to CNN.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
still not a Lemon party without old old Dick.
 
r0rw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the head of NBC was let go yesterday...
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take his job for $100,000 per year.

See? I'm already saving CNN a ton of money!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptimisticCynicism: Who is the 3rd without a headline?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Place your bets.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Minus1Kelvin: They had to open a space for Tucker...


Wouldn't be surprised at this outcome
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RustyShock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge Winebox.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IfarkKKer got the axe at Fox, I am going to guess they are not done yet. Bartiromo and Box o' Wine are probably also on the chopping block. Doubt they ditch Hannity...yet.
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is turning out to be a halfway decent Monday
 
