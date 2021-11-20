 Skip to content
(The Indian Express)   Still a better paint job than a Ford Explorer   (indianexpress.com) divider line
32
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India.
Medical doctor
Rx is: feces.

I'm shocked.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's driving a Suzuki ETM model.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like shiat.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeopathic doctor? NTTAWWT
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Adobe - Saturday Night Live
Youtube F02P2JO7yfc
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cow dung is used for fuel if I remember correctly.

Probably a fire hazard but I'd assume polyurethene or whatever coating is also pretty  inflammable.
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: India.
Medical doctor
Rx is: feces.

I'm shocked.


Says "homoeopathic doctor"?

Is that a medical doctor?
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Your car is a piece of shiat.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mr0x: vudukungfu: India.
Medical doctor
Rx is: feces.

I'm shocked.

Says "homoeopathic doctor"?

Is that a medical doctor?


It is not, no.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
well he's technically not wrong but the same theory would apply to other stuff that wasn't cow shiat..
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Homeopathic car maintenance: drop a cubic centimeter of cow dung in a liter of water. Dissolve thoroughly. Take one cc of the solution and drop it in another liter of water. Dissolve thoroughly. Take one c of that solution and drop it in another liter of water. Dissolve thoroughly. Repeat until you've done this 100 times. Take one cc from the solution, drop it into the radiator, and your car should be protected from the heat for a year.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Uh oh!  Better get Maaco!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's all "I'm a homeopathic doctor" and I get arrested for shiatting on the neighbors car? Us whiteys are always persecuted...
 
Monocultured
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Uh oh!  Better get Maaco!

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


I don't want to think about how bad a $500 paint job would be. 😅
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
'Bin there, dun that & bought the T-
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Bin there, dun that & bought the T-shirt, bud."
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Incoming solar radiation still penetrates through the glass windows and lands on the surfaces inside the vehicle. From there, the energy radiates and converts into infra-red heat, thus warming the inside at a much faster rate than the radiation hitting the frame/paint/shiat.
Want to keep your car cool? Park in the shade and cover your windows with white cloth
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bullshiat
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Uh oh!  Better get Maaco!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirGee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Swisher rolled tight got sprayed by shiate
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Sin_City_Superhero: Uh oh!  Better get Maaco!

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

I don't want to think about how bad a $500 paint job would be. 😅


That's just the price for the paint.  All of the extra prep-work is extra.  But you don't learn about those costs until you've reached out to them.
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: India.
Medical doctor
Rx is: feces.

I'm shocked.


Wow. Troll or smooth brain, not sure.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: Sin_City_Superhero: Uh oh!  Better get Maaco!

[Fark user image image 747x581]


I'm old enough to remember when scheib's price was 29.95...
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Eh, a lot of people think their car's hot shiat.
 
alex10294
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Monocultured: mr0x: vudukungfu: India.
Medical doctor
Rx is: feces.

I'm shocked.

Says "homoeopathic doctor"?

Is that a medical doctor?

It is not, no.


Honey don't play with dilutions.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think the whole thing stinks
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, is this the updated version of the clear coat?
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You mean these peopleWhat will they think of next?!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
India-you can't out weird Japan.  Don't even try.
 
