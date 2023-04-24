 Skip to content
(WTRF Wheeling)   Ohio police are missing enough ammo to kill nearly 10 unarmed suspects   (wtrf.com) divider line
    32-year-old James Scaff, 36-year-old Christopher Kimmel  
posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2023 at 1:01 PM



koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely the planting pot is fine.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, it must have fallen off the truck.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
obviously an outside job, because cops only serve and protect
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's Columbus.  This is how tOSU will beat Michigan next year.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Columbus police said it was stolen from a warehouse on the west side earlier in April. When the division noticed the delivery was short, it contacted the shipping company - who said everything had shipped. The ammunition was stolen before making it to CPD's facility.
Seems legit. Cops always speak truth.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A man could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with that load of Bullettoes!

Now where did I leave my 9mm Gatling Gun?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The stolen ammunition was meant for rifles

So, it's the favorite bullet of mass shooters.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The ammunition was stolen before making it to CPD's facility.

Not the PD. Inside job from the shipper.

That's a fark ton of ammo even if that's a big department.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was..., somewhere just outside of Fort Worth, and there was an abandoned 7-11 where locals were selling their produce and honey in the parking lot. State law says you can sell your produce in your county without local regulations meddling, so some local freedom enjoyers engaged their state constitution right. But one time I go there, one person had a load of ammo to sell. No one twitched, no one asked where he had gotten this ammo.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
5.56? Good luck. I'm sure that's been run through by now. Might want to call all the local ranges and see who clocked the most time.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd say check the houses of the police. Snagging cases of ammo from tax payers is something most cops just think of as a perk of the job.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're probably funneling it to nazi groups.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'd say check the houses of the police. Snagging cases of ammo from tax payers is something most cops just think of as a perk of the job.


They usually get it to take home, even though it doesn't expire they age it out of inventory, so why pay to get rid of it.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Have they checked their "drop guns".
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That makes me think though.  I'm always reading that "it was enough fentanyl to kill 30 million people".  Isn't this enough bullets to kill 160,000 people?

I've got a pool that holds enough water to drown 500,000 toddlers.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Russia has the bomb!  We have many bombs!   We don't know where they all are......"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
While that sounds like a lot my old department had mandatory training every year where we had to fire about a thousand rounds each every year.  So if it is a large agency and the ammo was for training, having a 160000 rounds might not be that weird.

Strangely though, while I think the fire arm training was good, we oddly did not have to go to yearly retraining for first aid, alternative uses of force, social justice issues, or de-escalation training, even though we had to cover all of those in the academy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
160,000 rounds for just Columbus? Are they worried about being invaded by Dayton or something?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The stolen ammunition probably found its way into the hands of white supremacists, but on the other hand so did the rest of it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: While that sounds like a lot my old department had mandatory training every year where we had to fire about a thousand rounds each every year.  So if it is a large agency and the ammo was for training, having a 160000 rounds might not be that weird.

Strangely though, while I think the fire arm training was good, we oddly did not have to go to yearly retraining for first aid, alternative uses of force, social justice issues, or de-escalation training, even though we had to cover all of those in the academy.


This reminds me of Police Quest 4.  I loved Police Quest 3, and was super psyched for 4 because it promised the most ultra-realistic police experience.  It was a little too realistic.  You had to go to the range all the damn time for target practice.  It was tedious.  You also had to do paperwork.  Paperwork in a video game.  Terrible.  I just wanted to shoot shiat and bust perps.

sierrachest.comView Full Size

sierrachest.comView Full Size


cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"If you bought it from someone you know, if you saw it on social media marketplace, if you've gone to a gun show and you've seen it, we would just like you to let us know," Weir said. "We track the lot numbers and try to find the ammunition, we will be interested to see where it turns out."

Yeah, they are just curious where it ended up.
If you're a Republican, they will just let you keep it.
If not, they'll kick your door down.

CPD personnel was questioned, and the division said on their end, all procedures were followed.

We investigated ourselves and found no wrongdoing.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Perhaps when they waek up they won't be in Ohio any more

/wakey wakey
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The fact that everyone is in casual, unsurprised agreement that the cops are involved in this threat is exactly why we need to abolish the police.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*in this theft, rather.
 
