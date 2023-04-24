 Skip to content
(Axios) NewsFlash Cancel culture at Fox News brings a sudden end to segments on sex-crazed pandas   (axios.com) divider line
603
    NewsFlash  
•       •       •

603 Comments
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is this gonna be the green one?! Just pick one and push it out mods, this is great news!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is gonna go green, isn't it?

*sigh* fiiiiine

/HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
//na na naaaa na! Say-ay-ay Goodbyyyyyyyeeee
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
♪ Ding, Dong, Tovarisch is gone ♪
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pacified
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wut
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
hahah lmao lol hahaa
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ha ha?
 
SaturnShadow [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Excellent
 
CorporatePerson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I bet he made that stupid face he always makes.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FINALLY.

Except now TuKKKer will go on a book tour.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bye Tucker. I hope you fall down a mineshaft lol
 
culebra
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He'll be fine. He's got a great resume for Russian State Television.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh look, consequences.

🤪
 
odinsposse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Unless his severance includes getting beaten with a sock full of pennies it's still better than he deserves.
 
hobnail
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey look, accountability.

Today is a good day.
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-HAAAAAAAAAMUTHAFARKER!
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn it took him embarrassing them in a court of law before they got rid of him.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This one?

I thought witty and funny were the criteria, not obscure AF in a newsflash
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And, now, queue up the confused olds looking for their hours of hate.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fuck off, you fucking Tuck!
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some pour out some green m&ms for old tucker.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So the settlement did hurt! Happy to be wrong on that one.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who knew costing your boss almost a billion dollars, so far, would be the line in the sand?
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Holy shiat.

Think I'm going to need a lunch beer.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
B-B-But I was told ANGH!  Tax write-off!  Nothing was going to change!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Noice. A consequence I won't be an eeyore about. fark off piss boy!
 
Ruinous Works
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TUCKER'S GONE, SON!
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone had to take the fall for that near billion dollar settlment.
Good to see it happen to the current worst mouthpiece they've got.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Going to rumble off to a forgotten cottage in Sibera next to Baba Yaga's hut. Even she won't eat Tucker.
 
Pesky_Humans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Commence the pants shiatting!
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Next stop:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Merltech
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't worry, they probably have another windbag to replace him.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OH!
And someone order a new liver for Maddow, STAT!

She's going to need it after the celebration today!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
His last words Friday were "see you Monday" so, lol.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RI_Red: FINALLY.

Except now TuKKKer will go on a book tour.


Nah, he'll probably try and get a gig with Russia Today.  I mean, he was basically parroting Russian propaganda anyway.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: This one?

I thought witty and funny were the criteria, not obscure AF in a newsflash


At least it wasn't a greenlit Tweet. Progress!
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's been more of a hazard to their bottom line than he's been a boon to their viewership for a while now, even though the second number is admittedly pretty high.

The fact that it took this long is kind of insane.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Fine... When is my last show?"

"Last Friday"

LOLOLOLOLOLOL
 
Myria
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guess one way to get fired is to cost your employer close to a billion dollars.
 
MattytheMouse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Confabulat: Damn it took him embarrassing them in a court of law before they got rid of him.


That, and costing them $800 million.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm sure the other major news channels are lining up to court him.

/ONN, RT and Newsmax, that is.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
praise Dominion!... here's hoping Smartmatic produces more of the same.

let the bodies hiat the floor... let the bodies hiat the floor...
 
kindms
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
John Stewart
Dominion

Take that stupid bow tie and jam it you alt right nazi prick
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 603 comments


