(Al Jazeera)   Death toll in Kenyan 'Starve for Jesus' cult rises to 58, showing the dangers of allowing Jesus to take the cheese wheel   (aljazeera.com) divider line
45
    More: Sick, Kenya, Religion, Crime, Law, Death, Causality, Christian, Paul Mackenzie  
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need our evangelicals to have exactly this level of commitment.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you can reason with cultist *cough MAGA cough* They would rather starve themselves to death, then admit they are wrong.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deity and cheese wheels?

Sheogorath showed up in Kenya?

Lord Sheogorath - Cheese for Everyone!
Youtube jq9TnI7ssTU
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an even slower death than a Zamboni one   ... uh, run!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a self-correcting problem, given enough time.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kenya:   starve for Jesus

US:   Send me money or Jesus won't save you.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People starving to death?
This Jesús wants the exact opposite, so his boss does better and hopefully he and his co-workers gets paid a little better.
ufw.orgView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did they succeed in meeting Jesus?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well....anyway...


If people are that far down the rabbit hole that they would even consider doing something like this,
they are too far gone for modern society..They have given up all vestiges of science and reason and
knowledge and put their entire mental faculties into fantasy land of magical thinking.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, the belief in deities. Will it ever do anything of worth for our species?
 
sidailurch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until this is somehow blamed on Obama?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh.  if they were hardcore they'd do the Sokushinbutsu

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sokushinbutsu#:~:text=Sokushinbutsu%20(%E5%8D%B3%E8%BA%AB%E4%BB%8F)%20are,a%20number%20of%20Buddhist%20countries.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure to thank the missionaries on your way out for bringing that shiat down there.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: So did they succeed in meeting Jesus?


Of course not, he isn't real
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: So did they succeed in meeting Jesus?


Jesus balanced my tires the last time my car was at the 'shop
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Followers of the self-proclaimed Good News International Church
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: meh.  if they were hardcore they'd do the Sokushinbutsu

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sokushinbutsu#:~:text=Sokushinbutsu%20(%E5%8D%B3%E8%BA%AB%E4%BB%8F)%20are,a%20number%20of%20Buddhist%20countries.


I know right. Hipster Buddists were doing this before it was cool.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Seems like a self-correcting problem, given enough time.


Fasting is legitimately a core part of Christian doctrine and has been since the 200s CE when it wasn't a religion so much as a bunch of scattered cults that hadn't yet gotten their state sponsorship from the empire and converted all their core tenets to be in line with Rome's conservative reactionary movement instead of the Judean reform movement that the mythology nominally originates from.

Early Christians were actually famous for accidentally killing themselves with their own religious practices early on, internally everything got retconned into the traditional persecution compl... *cough*... martyrdom and conflated with actual more scattered instances of occasional genuine persecution, but external sources kinda hint that both their non-Christian neighbors and most of the Christians themselves tended to attribute it to a lot of Christians just being so farking stupid that the distinction between idiocy and actual suicide was largely academic.

... good luck with that, basically; the faith has survived most of their followers being exactly this level of idiotic and the ones isolated enough from their less devout babysitters constantly offing themselves for a couple thousand years and it hasn't made enough of an impression for the morons to stop doing it yet.  What you get for explicitly banning critical thinking and basic foresight from your religion, I guess.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
my cult that believes Jesus wants us to eat prime rib and drink beer is still going strong!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
they still telling kids in Health class in Kenya to not suck dick because you'd get pregnant?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That seems like a terrible way to go.  I mean honestly, if God showed up in my living room right now and was all like "you should starve yourself to death!" I'd be all like "WTF! dude?, can't I just jump off a tall building or something? maybe a morphine overdose?  Hell, even drowning sounds better!".

Who would worship a deity that demands they die like that?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Ahh, the belief in deities. Will it ever do anything of worth for our species?


Value for the entire species? No. Value for individual people? Sure. Pre-enlightenment I'd say their was value as we didn't even understand basic things we all take for granted now, and religion provides an easy answer for everything, "God did it". When people didn't understand what earthquakes were, or volcano eruptions, or any number of things, I'm sure it brought people peace to believe there was something bigger than themselves. But now? Yeah we should have probably threw out the bath water on that in the enlightenment period.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: So did they succeed in meeting Jesus?

Jesus balanced my tires the last time my car was at the 'shop


Could you tell by the pixéles?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Ahh, the belief in deities. Will it ever do anything of worth for our species?


Well it led to 58 of them taking them selves out of the gene pool so there's that.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: chaoswolf: Ahh, the belief in deities. Will it ever do anything of worth for our species?

Value for the entire species? No. Value for individual people? Sure. Pre-enlightenment I'd say their was value as we didn't even understand basic things we all take for granted now, and religion provides an easy answer for everything, "God did it". When people didn't understand what earthquakes were, or volcano eruptions, or any number of things, I'm sure it brought people peace to believe there was something bigger than themselves. But now? Yeah we should have probably threw out the bath water on that in the enlightenment period.


It also keeps some people happy and relatively sane now when they can't cope with reality.


khitsicker: chaoswolf: Ahh, the belief in deities. Will it ever do anything of worth for our species?

Well it led to 58 of them taking them selves out of the gene pool so there's that.


Valid point. Over 8 billion running around now. We could stand to lose a few billion more.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: they still telling kids in Health class in Kenya to not suck dick because you'd get pregnant?


I'd get pregnant if Kenyan kids suck dick?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
approves
Fark user imageView Full Size
just add a little Kool-Aid
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Be polite walk on the right: they still telling kids in Health class in Kenya to not suck dick because you'd get pregnant?

I'd get pregnant if Kenyan kids suck dick?


If you're looking for Kenyan Kids (18+) to exploit send me a private email to my Pr0f!le
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

electricjebus: That seems like a terrible way to go.  I mean honestly, if God showed up in my living room right now and was all like "you should starve yourself to death!" I'd be all like "WTF! dude?, can't I just jump off a tall building or something? maybe a morphine overdose?  Hell, even drowning sounds better!".

Who would worship a deity that demands they die like that?


This has been going on for a really long time, have you ever seen what the catholics give out for snacks?
 
abbarach
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chitownmike: electricjebus: That seems like a terrible way to go.  I mean honestly, if God showed up in my living room right now and was all like "you should starve yourself to death!" I'd be all like "WTF! dude?, can't I just jump off a tall building or something? maybe a morphine overdose?  Hell, even drowning sounds better!".

Who would worship a deity that demands they die like that?

This has been going on for a really long time, have you ever seen what the catholics give out for snacks?


Dry crackers and wine pretending to be cannibalism?

/Is it cannibalism if you're eating a deity?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Ahh, the belief in deities. Will it ever do anything of worth for our species?


I was homeless for two years and the only place that would take me in was the Good Shepard, which is a Christian supported community resource for the less fortunate. I stayed 18 months there as a cook providing meals for the community, then I met my future ex-wife and started a family. I went back to college and received a degree in chemistry. I now have 3 wonderful kids and a meaningful career. Once I'm out the lab, I want to become a chemistry professor so I can pass on what I've learned to the next generation.
Now, I'm not Christian, I'm agnostic, but after receiving the amount of support from those who were kind, compassionate, and giving, it's hard to rail on them, even though thier beliefs are different than mine.  They, I believe, saved my life. Does this overshadow the atrocities done by the church? No, not even close, but on a personal level, Christians have done more to help me than anyone else, all based on their belief in a deity working in their lives. 🤷‍♂
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's not all Jesus takes.
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

He steals your heroin too.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh no, religious freaks dying.

More of this please, christians.  You're not really Christian unless you starve yourself to death for Jesus.  Get to it.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nurgle is great!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: That's not all Jesus takes.
[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 500x673]
He steals your heroin too.


That's one of my favorite pictures on the internet.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did someone say, Cheese-wheel?
 
scalpod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: chaoswolf: Ahh, the belief in deities. Will it ever do anything of worth for our species?

Value for the entire species? No. Value for individual people? Sure. Pre-enlightenment I'd say their was value as we didn't even understand basic things we all take for granted now, and religion provides an easy answer for everything, "God did it". When people didn't understand what earthquakes were, or volcano eruptions, or any number of things, I'm sure it brought people peace to believe there was something bigger than themselves. But now? Yeah we should have probably threw out the bath water on that in the enlightenment period.


For all the individual "spiritual leaders" who grifted their way through the ages, being given all that power, fame and fortune based on lies? Sure.
 
scalpod
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 450x299]

Did someone say, Cheese-wheel?


I knew I was hankerin' for something!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So Jesus is in favor of late term abortions.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fasting is great if you want followers who are weak, struggling to think and highly susceptible to suggestion and love bombing.

It doesn't even have to be that much of a food reduction overall. Famously the Minnesota Starvation Experiment dropped everyone to 1560 calories/day and all hell broke loose.
 
