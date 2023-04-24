 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The Guardian explains "The dos and don'ts of kissing". Next week: Le Monde explains "How to cook a proper sunday roast"   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Tongue, Nape, Kiss, Tip of the tongue, Truth, first kiss, Making out, Subjectivity  
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer stampeding towards the clitoris
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Le Mound will explain the ins and outs of camel toe.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: I prefer stampeding towards the clitoris


So Australian kissing?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tongue?

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked that I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For Thathas a Bo Burnham GIF for that.  SHOCKED.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned how to kiss from an older French Canadian girl at summer camp. You've probably never heard of her.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The European definition of hell includes a British lover.

/Italian mechanic.
//German policeman.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh...open your mouth a bit "Prince Charming"  and give hook a little tongue.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Lennon - Double Fantasy - 02 - Kiss Kiss Kiss
Youtube N8n7I8SJsLs
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not touching that end of your butthole.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For what it's worth, subby, la maladie anglaise began life as a now-archaic euphemism for syphilis.

In the urban folklore of every country, all foreigners are sex-mad. Even people from different regions of their own country are sex-mad. When the Wall came down, GDR citizens' eyes boggled at the fleshpots of West Berlin, which most had never seen except on an occasional BRD TV news report. (West Berlin working women were apparently charmed by the naivete of Ossi punters.) West Germans were just as taken aback by Ossis' love of nudism.

Red and Blue America are the same. Red America think Blue Americans are constantly engaged in all manner of depravity, queer sex, polyamory, the whole nine yards, things no child of theirs should ever even hear about, much less engage in. Blue America is equally fascinated by Red America's apparent tastes in porn as described occasionally by MindGeek.

(Heck, even I've condemned the hypocrisy on abortion of the Respectable Republican Woman of easy virtue. I have no doubt she exists---Farkers confirm having known several version of her---but I suspect she's a minority even in the bloodiest-Red parts of the Fruited Plain.

And, of course, there are sexually irresponsible people in better-governed parts of America too, of all genders.)
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: The European definition of hell includes a British lover.

/Italian mechanic.
//German policeman.


The version I grew up with:

In Heaven,
The chefs are French
The mechanics are German
The police are English
The lovers are Italian
And the whole thing is run by the Swiss

In Hell,
The chefs are English
The mechanics are French
The police are German
The lovers are Swiss
And the whole thing is run by the Italians
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: I'm not touching that end of your butthole.


So you just going to shove it in as far as you can go!?!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16 years old. I remember my first kiss very fondly. We were sitting under a tree in a park at night and we were holding hands. I thought well, now's my chance to have our first kiss. So, I counted to 100. Still not brave enough, I counted to 100 again. Still not brave enough, counted to 100 again. I did this about 10 times.

Finally, I just did it.

She kissed back and thrust her tongue into my mouth. "Oh, so this is kissing"  It was weird but fun at the same time.

When the kiss was over and we came up for air she asked me what took me so long to kiss her.

"I had to count to 1000 first"

"Oh, most boys usually count to 10"
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need a shower after reading TFA.

:O
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get to everyone's REAL question - how long do you have to wait before you reach for the boob?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somatic Sexologist sounds like a Prince song.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The French, they are a funny race.
They fight with their feet
And...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't read, but one thing I've noticed across the women I've had relationships with is that there is a pretty big variation in kissing styles. I've had partners who were 100% in the camp of only mouth-closed, and I've had partners who tried to lick my tonsils.  It was actually something I found kind of surprisingly important for sexual compatibility, or rather I didn't notice it until I found myself dating someone who was like the polar opposite of me in that regard and then I really noticed it...a lot.
I pretty much decided back then that trying to have a list of dos and don'ts in advance is going to be futile, and to simply keep the "list" at: 1) start slow until you learn more about the other person, and 2) keep your teeth/mouth clean.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: 1) start slow until you learn more about the other person, and 2) keep your teeth/mouth clean.


3) remember to take out the novelty vampire teeth first.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Let's get to everyone's REAL question - how long do you have to wait before you reach for the boob?


Right after dinner, but before dessert.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Didn't read, but one thing I've noticed across the women I've had relationships with is that there is a pretty big variation in kissing styles. I've had partners who were 100% in the camp of only mouth-closed, and I've had partners who tried to lick my tonsils.  It was actually something I found kind of surprisingly important for sexual compatibility, or rather I didn't notice it until I found myself dating someone who was like the polar opposite of me in that regard and then I really noticed it...a lot.
I pretty much decided back then that trying to have a list of dos and don'ts in advance is going to be futile, and to simply keep the "list" at: 1) start slow until you learn more about the other person, and 2) keep your teeth/mouth clean.


Figuring out the shape of your partner's snowflake of preferences should be a priority. That's why communication in relationships is important.
 
StepanVasily
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Omnivorous: The European definition of hell includes a British lover.

/Italian mechanic.
//German policeman.

The version I grew up with:

In Heaven,
The chefs are French
The mechanics are German
The police are English
The lovers are Italian
And the whole thing is run by the Swiss

In Hell,
The chefs are English
The mechanics are French
The police are German
The lovers are Swiss
And the whole thing is run by the Italians


I was hoping someone would print the whole joke-I forgot about the Swiss and the Italians.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
DRTFA, but, did it mention looking for any cold sores first, before planting a good kiss?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am NOT kissing Kiss! Gene Simmons would give me a lobotomy just for laffs.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My first real romantic kiss was with a beautiful girl named Cheryl at Pomposo's Pizzeria, while she sat up on a pool table and Young Turks by Rod Stewart was playing on the juke box. She smelled like oregano and Aqua Net and tasted like Orange Crush Lip Smacker.

Perfection.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Young Turks by Rod Stewart was playing on the juke box.


Eh not bad for a first kiss song. Could've been worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: DRTFA, but, did it mention looking for any cold sores first, before planting a good kiss?


I don't believe it did, but I think that "Don't kiss people with cold sores or other open wounds on or near their lips" is pretty obvious. If you need to be given advice about proper oral hygiene, then there's some serious problems with you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eyeq360: steklo: DRTFA, but, did it mention looking for any cold sores first, before planting a good kiss?

I don't believe it did, but I think that "Don't kiss people with cold sores or other open wounds on or near their lips" is pretty obvious. If you need to be given advice about proper oral hygiene, then there's some serious problems with you.


But what if the sunday roast is well done and you can't really tell?
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

StepanVasily: Trocadero: Omnivorous: The European definition of hell includes a British lover.

/Italian mechanic.
//German policeman.

The version I grew up with:

In Heaven,
The chefs are French
The mechanics are German
The police are English
The lovers are Italian
And the whole thing is run by the Swiss

In Hell,
The chefs are English
The mechanics are French
The police are German
The lovers are Swiss
And the whole thing is run by the Italians

I was hoping someone would print the whole joke-I forgot about the Swiss and the Italians.


In heaven, the movies are American and the teenagers are Japanese.
In hell, the movies are Japanese and the teenagers are American.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse Forum,

Last Sunday, I was invited to dinner. Being served, was a Sunday Roast. I arrived early, knocked on the door and was let in by my host. I was asked to sit at the table and that's when I saw the most seductive Sunday Roast, I had ever seen. It was a beauty. Perfectly cooked, with a slight pink middle, the trimming were sexy and bountiful.

I was smitten at first visual contact. I thought to myself, well, how, how do I plant a big fat kiss on this beautiful roast? Will it be offended? Will it embrace my pursed lips and tonge? There was only one way to find out.

I stood up, and reached with both hands, grasping at the tender meat and raised it up off the serving dish and held it closely to my face. I closed my eyes, and went in for the kiss. Just then the host comes from out of the kitchen and starts to yell my name. In my bliss, I thought the roast was calling my name. My manhood started to poke through my pants as my kiss became more intense and the juices were dripping down, my cheek as I proceeded to kiss...
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: eyeq360: steklo: DRTFA, but, did it mention looking for any cold sores first, before planting a good kiss?

I don't believe it did, but I think that "Don't kiss people with cold sores or other open wounds on or near their lips" is pretty obvious. If you need to be given advice about proper oral hygiene, then there's some serious problems with you.

But what if the sunday roast is well done and you can't really tell?


You're going to know if there's a cyst, no matter how your meat is cooked.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
