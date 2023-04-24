 Skip to content
(Mashable)   Do you believe in UFOs, astral projections, mental telepathy, ESP, clairvoyance, spirit photography, telekinetic movement, full trance mediums, the Loch Ness monster and the theory of Atlantis?
569 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 24 Apr 2023 at 11:50 AM



yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Winston's Interview: You're Hired! | Film Clip | GHOSTBUSTERS | With Captions
Youtube 3ej8EO4eyaw
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As posted on RopedIn.com
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I always assumed those types of postings are owned by companies who are just there to sell your personal info
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't forget the employers who post an opening, fill it, but never bother to take down the help wanted ad.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What about the Twinkie?
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Interviewing for Tucker's replacement?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If there's a steady paycheque in it, I'm sure someone will be found willing to believe anything you say.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think I've seen one, a position I was exactly qualified for but received a letter saying I didn't meet the qualifications. That's after a close contact ghosted me on an email inquiry in advance of applying. Someone likes to waste everyone's time.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: Don't forget the employers who post an opening, fill it, but never bother to take down the help wanted ad.


Or the ones that are going to fill internally, but have to post the position anyway.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What was fun was when I reviewed resumes for a prospective copywriter a few months ago and one was my resume with my exact job and education history where my name was just replaced.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Of those surveyed, 43 percent of managers said they post job openings online in order to give the impression that the company is growing. Another 43 percent said that they posted job openings to keep current employees motivated. And 34 percent took that one step further and said they kept online job posts active in order to placate overworked employees.

That's really shiatty.
And who are you impressing with your fake growth? Do you think investors are scouring Indeed and Monster to see if you have any jobs posted?

Also, how does that placate employees? Maybe they see the postings but they also see that you aren't actually hiring anyone. That's probably more aggravating than doing nothing. At least if they know you're doing nothing, they know the deal instead of heaving their dreams of getting help crushed over and over and over.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes

/because I kill gods 8 days a week
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: What about the Twinkie?


That's a big Twinkie
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: I think I've seen one, a position I was exactly qualified for but received a letter saying I didn't meet the qualifications. That's after a close contact ghosted me on an email inquiry in advance of applying. Someone likes to waste everyone's time.


Eyah, meh too. There was a job posting that read exactly like my resume-- education, background, experience, publications, etc., suchas. Within five days received a "you not qualified LOL" reject letter. Reached out to colleague at <college>. A few days later she came back with, "Guy in charge of hiring process has a 'friend' he wants to hire, regardless of anything." He had written the announcement to try to eliminate anybody/everybody but his 'friend'.

Sadly, that was not an isolated case. There were a few more.

F.M.L.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No, but I believe in the eternal yummyness of Annie Potts.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My last employer did this - kept a job opening posted on all the online recruiting sites, so that he could lie to my face and claim he was actively seeking more people to fill my department.  He kept up the ruse for 3 years, before we all got fed up with the fact that he hadn't actually hired any new help during the entire time the job postings had been up.

3 years without a single new hire, all while my department had shrunk to 1/3 it's original size despite the number of active customer projects increasing more than 2-fold.  Even worse, it turns out the salary he was offering for the "new positions" that didn't actually exist, was $25k below the market rate.  That's when we knew he never intended to fill those positions, because no one in their right mind would apply.

So, guess what happened?  Yep, we all quit, and now his company doesn't have an IT department anymore.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I did corporate recruiting back in the mid 2000's. I would use Craigslist, Monster.com and various other on-line posting websites.

When a position was filled, it was part of our checklists to remove those various adverts to prevent any unwanted resumes or people contacting HR about the position. If the applicant didn't work out, I could always repost the advert.
 
