 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Kyle)   Anybody seen Kyle? No? You wanna?   (ktsa.com) divider line
25
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

1257 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2023 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas. Proud of their seen Kyles
 
pixelnaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about some ad placement...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just know who the headliner with be. Imagine it will be open carry.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: You just know who the headliner with be. Imagine it will be open carry.


Maybe we'll get lucky and he'll spook someone, causing them to pump him full of lead. After all, claiming you were scared is a valid defense for shooting someone now.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gathering of Kyles"

sounds worse than juggalos

maybe try "game of kyles" instead
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I prefer to attend the gathering of Davids...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's about this tall 🙋🏻‍♂
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"fark Kyle."
 
huma474
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
George Carlin - Guys named Todd
Youtube vcagGPXGocc
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"No first or last names and no variations of Kyle, like Kiel or Kylee will be eligible."

So - only people with the middle name Kyle?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size

Oblig
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: [wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 600x429]
Oblig


I was faster but you were better.

I can live with that.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 164x307]


I never noticed the gloves before, for some reason.  I can't think of a non-murdery reason to be walking around at night, with a gun, while wearing gloves.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sleze: I prefer to attend the gathering of Davids...

[media.tenor.com image 498x498] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dave's not here, man.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I already covered this the other day - a gathering of Kyles is known as a "celibacy" and is known for its collective ability to empty Skill Crane machines.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're gonna get beat up by the Joshes from last year.
 
EL EM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What about Kial?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If your first name is Kyle...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Your last name better be Reese!
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "Gathering of Kyles"

sounds worse than juggalos

maybe try "game of kyles" instead


I think it's a scene of kyles.

At least that's what the people with the armbands were saying.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: lilbjorn: [wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 600x429]
Oblig

I was faster but you were better.

I can live with that.


That's what she said.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: The Smails Kid: lilbjorn: [wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 600x429]
Oblig

I was faster but you were better.

I can live with that.

That's what she said.


Your mom?
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I recall correctly, there have been groups who've done this before, perhaps even Kyles, and it was highlighted by a YouTuber.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.