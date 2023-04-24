 Skip to content
(DW)   Man causes panic while giving his snake some fresh air   (dw.com) divider line
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#snakepants
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bitburg? More like snakebitburg amiright?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see it...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me while I whip this out
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this was repeat of Desiigner accidentally airing out his snake on a plane
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was that wrong?
bing.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My anaconda don't want none unless you got buns hon.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What a man with a Python might look like:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
MONSTER FRED SCHNEIDER
Youtube KUnO4gK_56g

/possibly NSFW
//it's not safe for something, at least
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jesus, people freak out over the absolute stupidest shiat nowadays.
 
