(National Today)   Let's go, Brandon   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
9
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Learn about communism day
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
King Joe
 
XSV
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's Go Brandon!
Youtube -2k_JjKMY38
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Learn about communism day


I already know about communism.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson has left Fox News after nearly a decade on our screens.
Just days after the network reached a huge settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, bosses confirmed that they were 'parting ways' with the 53-year-old.
'Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,' a statement read.
'We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.'
They added that Carlson's final broadcast has already aired, with his replacement yet to be announced.
'Mr Carlson's last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named,' the message concluded.

-From Metro News
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tucker got fired on Dark Brandon day. Appropriate.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

XSV: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-2k_JjKMY38]


So - if I want a decent, civilized America, I have to outwit that guy?
Oh dear.
How will I ever manage it?
 
XSV
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: XSV: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-2k_JjKMY38]

So - if I want a decent, civilized America, I have to outwit that guy?
Oh dear.
How will I ever manage it?


please tell me you understood that was parody
 
