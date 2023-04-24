 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Raw Story)   This just in: Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead but he is on the move   (rawstory.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Law, Government, Catholic Church, United States, Abortion, Constitution, Mausoleum, Military  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2023 at 10:35 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
errrm. Franco was moved a few years ago.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No handy septic pit available?
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weekend at Bernie's 3 looking stale and derivative
 
Monocultured
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now to find the nicest basque latrine to re-home the body.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, the basilica is now sans Francisco?
 
sotua
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA:

The operation comes six months after Spain passed the so-called democratic memory law

...

Under the new law, no figure linked to the 1936 military coup that triggered the civil war should be buried in "a prominent public place" that could encourage acts of homage or exultation.

Here Raw story writer, you dropped your swastika armband.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SNL was all downhill from there.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Surely, you can't be serious.

/altogether!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Close, but not quite. They're moving the founder of the Falange, not Franco (who isn't there anymore).
 
meshnoob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/bring him to the us, then he'll be franco american
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sotua: FTA:

The operation comes six months after Spain passed the so-called democratic memory law

...

Under the new law, no figure linked to the 1936 military coup that triggered the civil war should be buried in "a prominent public place" that could encourage acts of homage or exultation.

Here Raw story writer, you dropped your swastika armband.


I don't think it's quite that bad -- they're just saying that because they're translating it from what it gets referred to in Spanish in Spain: La Ley de Memoria Democrática.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Close, but not quite. They're moving the founder of the Falange, not Franco (who isn't there anymore).


Was that the Middle Falange?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The US isn't the only place that has some serious sh*theads. Elpais pics from this:

imagenes.elpais.comView Full Size

imagenes.elpais.comView Full Size


Spain has two political parties: Vox (ultra-right) and the People's Party (Partido Popular, center-right and moving hard right) that are basically on-par with the GOP for how sh*tty they can be. Some of their individual politicians say sh*t that's essentially the verbal equivalent of the fascist salutes above, while lots more of them use the wink wink nod nod stuff.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.