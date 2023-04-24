 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   This story makes me doubt even the existence of the Daily Mail   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jaek; it's the FailOnline
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I can understand their confusion. When I was a kid train doors didn't have handles on the inside. You opened them by opening the window and reaching out and opening them from the outside. The sight of trains arriving and all the doors opening way before the train came to a stop was common.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Press X to doubt this story's accuracy.
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hah, Boomer bait article
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did The Onion buy FailOnline?
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Relying on passengers to open and close the doors in this day and age?  That sounds like a terrible idea.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a story that Japanese tourists in Australia were confused by business doors that didn't open on their own.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They have a point though. When dealing with safety devices, you really have to aim at almost the moron level demographic as your assumed users.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sure. They couldn't possibly have been taken out of service due to being ninety years old.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: This reminds me of a story that Japanese tourists in Australia were confused by business doors that didn't open on their own.


or Americans that opened taxi doors in Japan?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This would never have happened on Sir Topham Hat's watch.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Unbelievable. Welcome to Obama's America.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh FFS
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As a Gen-Xer, I've navigated many doors... the lack of a description of how people are failing with the doors or even a picture of said doors in the article makes me doubt myself in this instance.

So it's an article written by old people for old people lamenting they failed to teach anybody after them anything and somehow it's our fault.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This would never have happened on Sir Topham Hat's watch.


The island of Sodor is a fascist hellscape with The Fat Controller ( Sir. Topham Hat) as the dictator.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 546x760]


The modern version of this would have the kid staring at their phone, trying to figure out what app opens the door.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Withdrawing the carriages is thought to have happened following a serious accident involving heritage trains at Loughborough Central station on the Great Central Railway in January.

In the incident passenger tumbled out of a carriage that had stopped on the slope of the platform - resulting in a fall of around five feet in which the passenger was seriously injured.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: fragMasterFlash: This would never have happened on Sir Topham Hat's watch.

The island of Sodor is a fascist hellscape with The Fat Controller ( Sir. Topham Hat) as the dictator.


And yet the trains always ran on time ;-)
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As someone who has never figured out how to use a manual transmission without ruining a car, I'm keeping my mouth shut.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Press X to doubt this story's accuracy.


    \         /
     \      /
      \    /
       \ /
       / \
     /     \
   /        \
 /            \
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
reminded me of the National Enquirer.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Daily mail: *fabricates some anti-woke elder porn to mock young people*
Daily mail readers: *froths at the mouth, drowns in dopamine*
Everyone else: 🙄
 
meshnoob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This would never have happened on Sir Topham Hat's watch.


Something tells me you once housed young male children.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: They have a point though. When dealing with safety devices, you really have to aim at almost the moron level demographic as your assumed users.


Yes, but I would also assume that someone who is that dumb probably couldn't read.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So I'm guessing one old person saw one young person struggle to get a door open that was probably faulty or sticking, anyway, and that got turned into the "Gen Z can't open train doors" story we see in front of us today.

If it had been an old person struggling, we'd have a story about how these old trains are dangerous because "No one" can figure out their doors and it's good they're being retired. (The trains, not the old people.)

See also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sure. They couldn't possibly have been taken out of service due to being ninety years old.


derp.  there are cars older than that in use on tourist lines everyday all over the world.
 
