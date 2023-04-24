 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Door Hash
28
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Finger hash
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They had this in my town before the dispensaries opened up.

True story bro:  The hottest girls in aprons would show up to your door with a picnic basket and let you choose your strain while they giggled at your dumb dad jokes.

/Hate dispensaries now
 
Sean M
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: "It's a product of a state social equity program aimed at providing business opportunities to those most impacted by the war on drugs. "

...so the solution to the war on drugs is...more drugs?
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hashdor. Hashdor.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hashdor.
 
fireclown
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On-on?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russ1642
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why is delivery of anything considered groundbreaking?
 
special20 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude if you don't got your guy on Venmo ready to hand it off at your local dive... you're doing it wrong.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sean M: FTA: "It's a product of a state social equity program aimed at providing business opportunities to those most impacted by the war on drugs. "

...so the solution to the war on drugs is...more drugs?


the solution to the war on drugs is to declare it a pointless, racist waste of resources.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Russ1642: Why is delivery of anything considered groundbreaking?


When it's something that was in no way deliverable or even possessable legally for over 70 years, and wasn't delivered before that due to lack of market interest?  Gee I do farking wonder.  You need to tailor your business to your customers, and we're still in the finding out what works and what doesn't so well phase in the U.S.  Yeah, from a business standpoint THC product delivery services are still pretty groundbreaking - we're still shaking out the rules, whys, wherefores, and everything else
 
replacementcool
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also my dealer has offered delivery for more than 5 years now. Only today she's all "my car's farked so you'll have to pick up"
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Boston is just now getting on the weed delivery bandwagon?  Nevada started doing that during the pandemic.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nothing made me realize that weed was legal as much as having it delivered to my door for cash. The first time I did that i was nearly in tears. I fought for legalization for so long and never thought I'd see the day. It's beautiful.

/ No more bullshiz.
 
kindms
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scissor hash

for growers only
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
D.C. has delivery. And you can get mushrooms, too.
 
0z79
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sean M: FTA: "It's a product of a state social equity program aimed at providing business opportunities to those most impacted by the war on drugs. "

...so the solution to the war on drugs is...more drugs?


I always knew pot would win the war on drugs, but I can't decide if I'm more surprised by it happening during my lifetime, than I am that it took this long.
 
majestic
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr. Nice Guy?
 
darinwil
‘’ 2 hours ago  

born_yesterday: D.C. has delivery. And you can get mushrooms, too.


Yeah but what about anchovies?

/Wait, now I want pizza
//🍄 Would be awesome
///Guess I just have to hit up the normal channels 😕
 
kendelrio
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sean M: FTA: "It's a product of a state social equity program aimed at providing business opportunities to those most impacted by the war on drugs. "

...so the solution to the war on drugs is...more drugs?


Yeah, that irony dick mushroom stamped me too.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cheech and Chong-Dave's not here.wmv
Youtube rtDAK7Umk7A
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice not to have to wait in line behind the kind of people who smoke marijuana in order to buy marijuana.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fireclown: On-on?


what's your hash name?
 
fireclown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jiesenPSD: fireclown: On-on?

what's your hash name?


I'd rather not dox myself on Fark.  It's a small world after all.  But there should be a dark hash one day.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I actually thought this was going to be about Waffle House hash browns door delivery.
I'll take a half pound smothered, covered, chunked and capped
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fireclown: jiesenPSD: fireclown: On-on?

what's your hash name?

I'd rather not dox myself on Fark.  It's a small world after all.  But there should be a dark hash one day.


yeah, good point there. and a dark hash would be awesome, in fact.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How was this different from before?
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 1 minute ago  

8 inches: They had this in my town before the dispensaries opened up.

True story bro:  The hottest girls in aprons would show up to your door with a picnic basket and let you choose your strain while they giggled at your dumb dad jokes.

/Hate dispensaries now


We had some gray market delivery operations between legalization and the dispensaries opening up. I got supplies from 2 of them. It was a "gift" dodge where you buy a token product like stickers and got your pot as a gift. The state of course didn't approve.
 
