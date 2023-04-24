 Skip to content
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a helpful pic of what an Amish person walking looks like.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Kick scooters are OK, and so are e-bikes, but not chain bicycles?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of Amish lived around here and I went through a little bit of Amish Country in Mifflin County, PA (Belleville for you fellow Keystone folks). Have not seen them yet. I will need to look more closely when I go through on the way to Greenwood Furnace State Park again this summer.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also find this funny as I name my fantasy sports teams this.

c2.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paraplegics?
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking conservatives.  Y'know, because it ain't freedom unless all infrastructure is designed to require you to buy a big, expensive vehicle.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 278x181]
Kick scooters are OK, and so are e-bikes, but not chain bicycles?


It's almost like some of the rules are arbitrary.  Almost.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article says that e-bikes are faster than getting the horse, hitching it to the buggy, and then running the errand. It never occurred to them that cars are the same. Don't get me wrong, I'd much rather live in a horse world but they are not convenient or fast unless you're comparing to your own feetsies.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Babies?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I also find this funny as I name my fantasy sports teams this.

[c2.staticflickr.com image 850x850]


I would buy that T shirt.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fatties?

i.insider.comView Full Size


Nope.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A fish?
 
firefly212
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
TBH, not that surprised... I thought the article was gonna be about like... truckers keeping them in back so they could run errands without bringing the whole truck or something.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Doobie Brothers.

That's my final answer, Regis.
 
Sarien
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Article says that e-bikes are faster than getting the horse, hitching it to the buggy, and then running the errand. It never occurred to them that cars are the same. Don't get me wrong, I'd much rather live in a horse world but they are not convenient or fast unless you're comparing to your own feetsies.


Article also says that they don't want technology interfering with their lives instead of enriching it.
Tell me the part about car ownership that isn't intrusive, please.  From fluids and changes, to tags and insurance, license to operate, etc etc etc.

The E-bike stuff is available in kits to convert existing bikes/scooters that they already have.  If it breaks, you still have a scooter/bike.  They can power them completely through the use of solar panels, and there are truthfully very few parts to the system, it's easily understood.   I'm happy for em.
 
fireclown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Munden: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 278x181]
Kick scooters are OK, and so are e-bikes, but not chain bicycles?


The amish are generally 100% green with chain bikes.  I visit New Holland PA from time to time, and you see a lot of amish riding amish style bikes.  Old-school, clunky, and sturdy.

I've noticed more and more scooters, and for the life of me I can't figure out why.  CHain bikes are tons more efficient.  But it's their thing, not mine.
 
JeffKochosky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You guessed it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: I was thinking conservatives.  Y'know, because it ain't freedom unless all infrastructure is designed to require you to buy a big, expensive vehicle.


I was thinking conservatives because good luck showing any kind of balance or coordination, it's a good day when they don't need help getting out of their mobility scooter.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: I was thinking conservatives.  Y'know, because it ain't freedom unless all infrastructure is designed to require you to buy a big, expensive vehicle.


I was thinking the same thing.  Amish doesn't even remotely hit as a surprise.  They're big about community and the aesthetic, not rejecting technology entirely.  My mind was blown when I was reading Boys Life as a teenager and there was an article about Scouting in Amish communities, and showed a few playing roller hockey on inline skates.  That blew my mind at the time, because I was like "hows that work when our uniforms have buttons?"

TLDR: If you think of it as the 17th century version of steampunk, their approach to technology has a cogent pattern.
 
kindms
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Fatties?

[i.insider.com image 850x637]

Nope.


modern alloys. Am I right
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: I was thinking conservatives.  Y'know, because it ain't freedom unless all infrastructure is designed to require you to buy a big, expensive vehicle.


This thread had nothing to do with politics, but you managed to work it into it anyway.  It's a very sad life you lead.  Much hate.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Article says that e-bikes are faster than getting the horse, hitching it to the buggy, and then running the errand. It never occurred to them that cars are the same. Don't get me wrong, I'd much rather live in a horse world but they are not convenient or fast unless you're comparing to your own feetsies.


Cars kinda suck at short trips.  Expensive to buy, takes up a ton of space, ongoing $10k/year parasitic drain on finances... For actually hauling a ton of stuff they hire a truck to bring it in... Seems like they pretty much made the right call.
 
benelane [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They've been making their way into these parts over the last 5 years. Other than the increase in carriages being a bit of a pain and hazard, except on Sundays when there are carriages everywhere.

On the plus side, they are good workers who charge a good rate, and an even lesser rate if you drive them to sheetz a few times for burgers and devil beers. Got my barn roof patched up for a great price. I know I didn't want to go up there, it's too steep to stand on and very high.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: To Wish Impossible Things: I was thinking conservatives.  Y'know, because it ain't freedom unless all infrastructure is designed to require you to buy a big, expensive vehicle.

This thread had nothing to do with politics, but you managed to work it into it anyway.  It's a very sad life you lead.  Much hate.


If fascists didn't generally want the world to treat them like control freaks and dangerous morons, maybe they shouldn't predictably act like control freaks and dangerous morons.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's an odd exception.

If that's the case then I hope in the future the Amish will become the first warp capable fundamentalists, provided the drive is e-powered.
 
mikeonanebike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I guess I have to stop taunting my non ebike mountain biking friends for riding 'Amish bikes'
 
deadsanta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Article says that e-bikes are faster than getting the horse, hitching it to the buggy, and then running the errand. It never occurred to them that cars are the same. Don't get me wrong, I'd much rather live in a horse world but they are not convenient or fast unless you're comparing to your own feetsies.


No, it occurred to them, but then the level of infrastructure and support that a car culture would require is completely anathema to Amish communities.  You can't even say they're wrong when you see how isolating car culture is for modern society: It permits the complete breakdown of close-knit communities by making travel of 10-20 miles a trivial distance.  The whole point of an Amish community is that you are meant to live among your community and be able to easily ingather for worship, recreation, or governance.  E-bikes fulfil this need without distorting a community like cars would.

There's a lot to recommend the Amish viewpoint on technology evaluation.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mikeonanebike: I guess I have to stop taunting my non ebike mountain biking friends for riding 'Amish bikes'


You mean acoustic bicycles?
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

deadsanta: LadySusan: Article says that e-bikes are faster than getting the horse, hitching it to the buggy, and then running the errand. It never occurred to them that cars are the same. Don't get me wrong, I'd much rather live in a horse world but they are not convenient or fast unless you're comparing to your own feetsies.

No, it occurred to them, but then the level of infrastructure and support that a car culture would require is completely anathema to Amish communities.  You can't even say they're wrong when you see how isolating car culture is for modern society: It permits the complete breakdown of close-knit communities by making travel of 10-20 miles a trivial distance.  The whole point of an Amish community is that you are meant to live among your community and be able to easily ingather for worship, recreation, or governance.E-bikes fulfil this need without distorting a community like cars would.

There's a lot to recommend the Amish viewpoint on technology evaluation.



Sweet Jebus, that sounds like it would be a living hell for me.

Good thing my coin toss came up Atheist instead of Amish.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was in Holmes county (Ohio) a few weeks ago and it was startling how many e-bikes there suddenly were everywhere. Wasn't the case last year, but now, boom, all over. I was surprised, but then again I wasn't, because that is a very hilly area and I've never envied them cranking their traditional bicycles up those wicked slopes in July. Whoever opened up an e-bike shop down there must be Scrooge McDuckin' in their gold coin vault.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

peachpicker: I was in Holmes county (Ohio) a few weeks ago and it was startling how many e-bikes there suddenly were everywhere. Wasn't the case last year, but now, boom, all over. I was surprised, but then again I wasn't, because that is a very hilly area and I've never envied them cranking their traditional bicycles up those wicked slopes in July. Whoever opened up an e-bike shop down there must be Scrooge McDuckin' in their gold coin vault.


Or not.  The difference between going to a bicycle dealership for a new acoustic city bike and a new electric city bike is like a hundred bucks these days.
 
jgilb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ask yourself, when you pull into a Amish farm and they have 5 or 6 dogs, why you don't hear any barking ?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SurelyShirley: [Fark user image image 563x750]


Mmm, yes, Oregon is so progressive, what with that rampant xenophobia.
 
peachpicker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Baloo Uriza: peachpicker: I was in Holmes county (Ohio) a few weeks ago and it was startling how many e-bikes there suddenly were everywhere. Wasn't the case last year, but now, boom, all over. I was surprised, but then again I wasn't, because that is a very hilly area and I've never envied them cranking their traditional bicycles up those wicked slopes in July. Whoever opened up an e-bike shop down there must be Scrooge McDuckin' in their gold coin vault.

Or not.  The difference between going to a bicycle dealership for a new acoustic city bike and a new electric city bike is like a hundred bucks these days.


The Amish folk on the new e-bikes weren't going to a shop to decide between a bicycle and an e-bike. They already had bicycles. And they've bought a shiat ton of e-bikes to replace them in the last year.
 
